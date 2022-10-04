As I am writing this from Robeson County, Hurricane Ian has carved a path of destruction across the island of Cuba and then the peninsula of my home state of Florida. I hope that we can all be praying for the relief of the folks in Florida. At this time there appears to be massive devastation there, in particular in the Sanibel Island area in Southwest Florida. As the current president of the Southern Baptist Convention, Bart Barber, tweeted out several days ago, I have great hope in the face of this tragedy because I know that somewhere, right this second, a Southern Baptist is opening their closet to get out their yellow, disaster relief hat and t-shirt to go help and be the presence of Christ in that community.

ROBESON COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO