Fair rides almost too fast for snapshots
LUMBERTON — Rides are an essential part of the fair experience. In this installment of the series on important elements of the Robeson R
bladenonline.com
3 Things To Know For Saturday
1. NC Grape Festival: Today, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., LuMil Vineyard, 438 Suggs-Taylor Rd., Elizabethtown. Grape Stomp at 11 a.m. Food trucks, vendors, fishing, wine tasting, yard sale. Music by The Tams at 1 p.m. Information: 910-866-5819 or lumilvineyard.com. (READ MORE) 2. Young Adult Book Club: Monday, 5 p.m., Bladen County...
wpde.com
Lumbee Tribe to host annual Fish Fry and Fall Festival
PEMBROKE, N.C. (WPDE) — The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina is gearing up for the annual Fish Fry and Fall Festival on Saturday at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center on Terry Sanford Drive in Maxton. This year’s fish fry will include a 5K fun run/ walk, Lumbee cultural demonstrations,...
bladenonline.com
Bladen County Shrine Club Announces Annual Fish Fry Date
The Bladen County Shrine Club will hold its annual Fish Fry on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. According to Shriner Richard “Sling” Shaw, the Shriners will sell hot plates starting at lunchtime with a drive-thru line at the Food Lion parking lot in Elizabethtown. The proceeds from the annual...
newsfromthestates.com
ReBuild NC placed hurricane survivors at Fayetteville motel, which has now evicted some of them
Editor’s note: As of noon Friday, the woman and her son were relocated by ReBuildNC to a hotel in Lumberton. Policy Watch will continue to update this story as additional details become available. 2:33 p.m. The homeowner called Policy Watch and said the motel in Lumberton had no rooms...
bladenonline.com
Jones Lake State Park October Programs
Learn about the Carolina Bays, snakes and take a canoe hike during programs in October at Jones Lake State Park. The park is located at 4117 NC 242 North, Elizabethtown. The phone number to call for more information or for reservations is 910-588-4550 . CAROLINA BAY HIKE. Oct. 15, 10...
Roaches and expired food: This week’s Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Oct. 4)
An inspector this week noted that one Triangle restaurant was in need of “better control” to avoid health violations.
Lumbee Tribe to hold fish fry, fall festival Saturday
PEMBROKE — The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina is gearing up for its annual fish fry and fall festival on Saturday at the Lumbee Tribe Cu
bladenonline.com
2022 Grape Festival is Underway
Lu Mil Vineyard is hosting the 2022 Grape Festival today from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. There are over 300 vendors and live entertainment. The Tams will be entertaining on the main stage at 1 p.m. Lu Mil Vineyard is located on Suggs Taylor Road in the Dublin area. Tags:...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County Habitat for Humanity work to increase Black homeownership
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Nationally, homeownership continues to grow but home buying hasn’t increased for all Americans. In Brunswick County, Habitat for Humanity is working to increase Black homeownership. Brunswick County Habitat for Humanity has joined a national initiative to increase homeownership among the U.S. Black population.
WECT
“I’m living peacefully now”: Gang member changes course from violence and validation to peace and passion
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Anthony Brumm, also known as Shaka Ali Bey, knows the area of 11th and Orange Sts. well. These days he spends time there trying to change their reputation. “I used to call this alley ‘Death Row’,” Brumm says. Brumm, a validated gang member...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Riverfest returning to Wilmington this weekend after two year hiatus
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After being cancelled for the last two years due to COVID concerns, Riverfest is making a comeback this weekend. The event began in 1979 and is celebrated on the first full weekend of October, running along Front Street between Chestnut and Orange Street. Tens of...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NC man scratches lottery ticket in store, wins $100,000
SAMPSON COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An avid North Carolina fisher recently reeled in a $100,000 prize from a $30 scratch-off ticket. Michael Montgomery is a landscaper from Autryville who bought his 200X The Cash ticket from the Lucky 7 Express on Goldsboro Road in Wade. He says he scratched...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County project requiring temporary road closure
BOARDMAN, NC (WWAY) — The ongoing improvements to U.S. 74 in Boardman will require a temporary road closure starting October 10th. A contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation is building an interchange with a bridge and ramps where the highway intersects Old Boardman Road/Macedonia Church Road. As part...
bladenonline.com
Introducing The Pink Lady
Bladen County Sheriff’s Office presents “The Pink Lady”. This vehicle is decorated in pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness. The month of October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and is a time we remember those that have recovered, continue to fight or lost their lives to that dreaded word… Cancer. She will be driven by Corporal Linda Jacobs and will be a permanent addition to the Sheriff’s Office fleet.
Bladen Journal
Sleeping as the storm rages
As I am writing this from Robeson County, Hurricane Ian has carved a path of destruction across the island of Cuba and then the peninsula of my home state of Florida. I hope that we can all be praying for the relief of the folks in Florida. At this time there appears to be massive devastation there, in particular in the Sanibel Island area in Southwest Florida. As the current president of the Southern Baptist Convention, Bart Barber, tweeted out several days ago, I have great hope in the face of this tragedy because I know that somewhere, right this second, a Southern Baptist is opening their closet to get out their yellow, disaster relief hat and t-shirt to go help and be the presence of Christ in that community.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pumpkin Paint Party held at Robeson Community College
ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Robeson Community College held their first ever Pumpkin Paint Party Wednesday afternoon, allowing students to be as creative as they wanted in transforming their pumpkins. The activity drew students from multiple programs, including Industrial, Culinary, Cosmetology, and the Early College. Cosmetology student Shylah Godwin...
WECT
U.S. 701 bridge in Bladen County to experience brief closures over two week span
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The U.S. 701 bridge over the Cape Fear River will experience brief closures for “about two weeks,” per an announcement from the N.C. Department of Transportation. According to NCDOT, the closures will allow crews to safely transport the concrete-reinforced girders being used to...
bladenonline.com
Town of Bladenboro Commissioners to Hold Meeting
The Bladenboro Board of Commissioners has a meeting Monday, October 10, 2022. The conference is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Town Hall on Ivey Street. The meeting is open to the public. Kelsey Hammond, MPA, Town Administrator of Town of Bladenboro released the agenda for the meeting. The agenda holds...
bladenonline.com
GRAND OPENING AND RIBBON CUTTING FOR THE BLADEN COUNTY OFFICE OF WILMINGTON AREA REBUILDING MINISTRY
The Elizabethtown Chamber of Commerce will be holding a Ribbon-cutting Ceremony on Monday, October 17 at noon for the Bladen County office of the Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry (WARM). WARM’s mission, according to Suzanne Jalot, Communications Director for WARM, is to repair, rebuild, and make homes accessible; and to inspire...
