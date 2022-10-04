ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax, VA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5dc.com

Fairfax Co. parents upset over new grading scale

ARLINGTON, Va. - Parents in Fairfax County are upset about a new grading scale. According to some parents, it started as a pilot program at schools like West Potomac High School. But now, they are seeing changes at other schools in the Commonwealth. The new changes they say make it...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Loudoun County Public Schools Hire 1st Ombuds to Hear Concerns

Families in Loudoun County have a new resource to help navigate problems or concerns with their schools. Loudoun County Public Schools recently hired an ombuds – a new position and relatively new concept in K-12 education. More common at the collegiate level or in the corporate world, an ombuds...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

Prince William Co. schools discuss potential teacher, staff unions

MANASSAS, Va. (DC News Now) — At a Tuesday night school board meeting, Prince William County’s elected officials discussed the newly-unveiled draft collective bargaining resolution, which would allow teachers and other school workers to form a union. Educators and advocates with the Prince William Education Association were pleased that two years after Virginia legislators voted […]
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Fairfax, VA
Government
Fairfax, VA
Education
Local
Virginia Government
Fairfax County, VA
Health
Fairfax County, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Education
County
Fairfax County, VA
City
Fairfax, VA
Fairfax County, VA
Education
Fairfax, VA
Health
fox5dc.com

World Teachers Day: Doctor Nardos King

It's World Teachers Day! We’re checking in with former teacher, principal and now chief equity officer for Fairfax County Public Schools - Doctor Nardos King – for more on the importance of recognizing teachers!
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Ballou High School staffer puts student in a chokehold

WASHINGTON - Video of an altercation between a Ballou High School staff member and a student is circulating on the internet. FOX 5 has learned the incident happened Tuesday in a classroom at the Southeast-based school. The two can be seen arguing before the staffer puts the student in a...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Fight between DC teacher and student caught on video, mother speaks out

WASHINGTON — The actions of a DC Public Schools teacher are being investigated after a video showed him allegedly putting one of his students in a chokehold. D.C. resident Danielle Johnson said a student in a 10th grade classroom, at Ballou High School in Southeast, gave her video of an altercation between the teacher and her 16-year-old son Tuesday. Johnson admitted her son was horseplaying in class, but she said the teacher’s reaction was completely unwarranted.
Washington Examiner

Fairfax schools implemented 'equity grading' to fight 'bias'

EXCLUSIVE — Officials with Virginia's Fairfax County Public Schools have taken steps to implement so-called "equitable grading" at Langley High School and other schools across the district in a bid to fight "institutional bias," according to internal FCPS communications. The district's emails, obtained by local parents through a Freedom...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
WJLA

1-on-1: Loudoun Co. School Board candidate Michael Rivera says parents have been demonized

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The November General Election is one month away and early voting has already begun. There are several local races on the ballot this year, including two seats on the Loudoun County School Board. There are three candidates running in each race. 7News invited all six candidates for school boards to participate in interviews to discuss the issues on the minds of voters.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Public School#Linus K12#Solitary Confinement#School Board#The School Board#Fcps
fox5dc.com

Montgomery County hosting job fair to fill over 100 public safety jobs

WASHINGTON - Montgomery County's Office of Human Resources is holding a Public Safety Career Fair on Oct. 22 in Gaithersburg, MD. The job fair will take place at Montgomery County's Public Safety Training Academy at 8751 Snouffer School Rd. in Gaithersburg with two sessions, one from 9-11 a.m., and an afternoon session from 1-3 p.m. The Montgomery County Government says they are seeking to fill more than 100 positions within the Police Department, the Fire and Rescue Service, the Sheriff's Office and the Department of Correction and Rehabilitation.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Special Education
weaa.org

Baltimore County is breaking ground on a new high school

(Baltimore Co., MD) -- Baltimore County is breaking ground on a new high school. Construction started this morning outside the aging Landsdowne High School. The school's principal, Allison Seymour, was joined by county leaders to mark the occasion. The new high school will be able to accommodate about 17-hundred-60 students,...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Search underway for bank robbery suspect in Manassas

MANASSAS, Va. - Police in Prince William County released several photos of a suspect they are searching for in connection with a bank robbery in Manassas. According to Prince William County Police, the robbery happened on Tuesday at the Wells Fargo bank located at 8118 Sudley Road. Police say the...
MANASSAS, VA
Washington City Paper

Former DOES Employee Accused of Embezzling Government Funds. Again.

Former D.C. Department of Employment Services employee Rhayda Barnes Thomas was arrested this week after she was indicted for embezzling up to $350,000 from D.C.’s Project Empowerment program. Barnes Thomas was a graduate of the program, which helps provide jobs for homeless people and those returning home from prison, and was later hired by the agency.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy