Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon hiring 3,700 in Virginia and offering bonusesWatchful EyeVirginia State
Texas Sent a Second Bus of Migrants to the Vice President's ResidenceTom HandyTexas State
IRS Awards "Surge Team" With $1,000 BonusesTaxBuzzNew Carrollton, MD
Vice President Harris Gets a Third Bus Sent to Her NeighborhoodTom HandyTexas State
Celebrate National Taco Day with grasshopper tacos from Casa OaxacaHeather JauquetBethesda, MD
Related
fox5dc.com
Fairfax Co. parents upset over new grading scale
ARLINGTON, Va. - Parents in Fairfax County are upset about a new grading scale. According to some parents, it started as a pilot program at schools like West Potomac High School. But now, they are seeing changes at other schools in the Commonwealth. The new changes they say make it...
NBC Washington
Loudoun County Public Schools Hire 1st Ombuds to Hear Concerns
Families in Loudoun County have a new resource to help navigate problems or concerns with their schools. Loudoun County Public Schools recently hired an ombuds – a new position and relatively new concept in K-12 education. More common at the collegiate level or in the corporate world, an ombuds...
Prince William Co. schools discuss potential teacher, staff unions
MANASSAS, Va. (DC News Now) — At a Tuesday night school board meeting, Prince William County’s elected officials discussed the newly-unveiled draft collective bargaining resolution, which would allow teachers and other school workers to form a union. Educators and advocates with the Prince William Education Association were pleased that two years after Virginia legislators voted […]
fox5dc.com
Report finds special ed students disproportionately suspended
A new report reveals special needs students enrolled in Fairfax County Public Schools are being disciplined disproportionately compared to their counterparts without disabilities. FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis has more details from Falls Church.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5dc.com
World Teachers Day: Doctor Nardos King
It's World Teachers Day! We’re checking in with former teacher, principal and now chief equity officer for Fairfax County Public Schools - Doctor Nardos King – for more on the importance of recognizing teachers!
fox5dc.com
Ballou High School staffer puts student in a chokehold
WASHINGTON - Video of an altercation between a Ballou High School staff member and a student is circulating on the internet. FOX 5 has learned the incident happened Tuesday in a classroom at the Southeast-based school. The two can be seen arguing before the staffer puts the student in a...
Fight between DC teacher and student caught on video, mother speaks out
WASHINGTON — The actions of a DC Public Schools teacher are being investigated after a video showed him allegedly putting one of his students in a chokehold. D.C. resident Danielle Johnson said a student in a 10th grade classroom, at Ballou High School in Southeast, gave her video of an altercation between the teacher and her 16-year-old son Tuesday. Johnson admitted her son was horseplaying in class, but she said the teacher’s reaction was completely unwarranted.
Washington Examiner
Fairfax schools implemented 'equity grading' to fight 'bias'
EXCLUSIVE — Officials with Virginia's Fairfax County Public Schools have taken steps to implement so-called "equitable grading" at Langley High School and other schools across the district in a bid to fight "institutional bias," according to internal FCPS communications. The district's emails, obtained by local parents through a Freedom...
RELATED PEOPLE
Deputies: Student had possible overdose at Maryland middle school after vaping
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from February 2019 about the dangers of teenagers vaping. An investigation is underway after a student at a middle school in Charles County experienced signs of an overdose Monday morning, according to the sheriff's office. Authorities with the Charles County...
West Virginia school employee injured by ‘student in crisis,’ flown to hospital
UPDATE with Editor’s Note, Oct. 4, 3:49 p.m. — The information initially provided by Jefferson County Schools said the person who was hurt was a teacher. In a follow-up conversation, Hans Fogle, spokesman for the school district, said the person who was hurt was a school staff member, not a teacher. The story has been […]
wfmd.com
Staff Member Hurt In Incident At Jefferson County, WV Elementary School
The School System says no children were harmed. Shenandoah Junction, WV (KM) A staff members at T.A. Lowery Elementary School in Shenandoah Junction, West Virginia was taken to a hospital following an incident at the school on Tuesday. Jefferson County School System officials say the staff member was hurt after...
WJLA
1-on-1: Loudoun Co. School Board candidate Michael Rivera says parents have been demonized
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The November General Election is one month away and early voting has already begun. There are several local races on the ballot this year, including two seats on the Loudoun County School Board. There are three candidates running in each race. 7News invited all six candidates for school boards to participate in interviews to discuss the issues on the minds of voters.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County hosting job fair to fill over 100 public safety jobs
WASHINGTON - Montgomery County's Office of Human Resources is holding a Public Safety Career Fair on Oct. 22 in Gaithersburg, MD. The job fair will take place at Montgomery County's Public Safety Training Academy at 8751 Snouffer School Rd. in Gaithersburg with two sessions, one from 9-11 a.m., and an afternoon session from 1-3 p.m. The Montgomery County Government says they are seeking to fill more than 100 positions within the Police Department, the Fire and Rescue Service, the Sheriff's Office and the Department of Correction and Rehabilitation.
Bay Net
Governor Larry Hogan To Visit Charles County Public Library La Plata Branch
LA PLATA, Md. – The Charles County Public Library is proud to announce that Maryland Governor Larry Hogan will be visiting its La Plata branch. As part of a statewide tour, Governor Hogan will be stopping in La Plata to present a special citation in honor of the library’s 100th anniversary.
WUSA
VERIFY: Yes, landlords must provide heating across our region. Here are the rules
With colder weather returning to the D.C. region, many people have started reaching for the thermostat. But for some renters, they need to wait for their landlord to turn on the heat. One viewer contacted the Verify team, asking about when their landlord is required to turn on the heat...
restonnow.com
Fairfax County proposes compelling developers to replace lost affordable housing
Fairfax County is moving forward with an update to its affordable housing policy that could ensure a one-for-one replacement of affordable housing units in areas under redevelopment — signaling a major push to bind development to affordable housing preservation. Open for public feedback until 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 28,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
weaa.org
Baltimore County is breaking ground on a new high school
(Baltimore Co., MD) -- Baltimore County is breaking ground on a new high school. Construction started this morning outside the aging Landsdowne High School. The school's principal, Allison Seymour, was joined by county leaders to mark the occasion. The new high school will be able to accommodate about 17-hundred-60 students,...
DC deputy mayor accused of grabbing person by throat in Virginia
WASHINGTON (DC New Now) — One of the district’s deputy mayors was on personal leave Wednesday after someone in Virginia accused him of assault and battery. The Arlington County Police Department said the door of Christopher Geldart’s parked vehicle hit another car. Someone was getting into the car at the time. He and Geldart, 53, […]
fox5dc.com
Search underway for bank robbery suspect in Manassas
MANASSAS, Va. - Police in Prince William County released several photos of a suspect they are searching for in connection with a bank robbery in Manassas. According to Prince William County Police, the robbery happened on Tuesday at the Wells Fargo bank located at 8118 Sudley Road. Police say the...
Washington City Paper
Former DOES Employee Accused of Embezzling Government Funds. Again.
Former D.C. Department of Employment Services employee Rhayda Barnes Thomas was arrested this week after she was indicted for embezzling up to $350,000 from D.C.’s Project Empowerment program. Barnes Thomas was a graduate of the program, which helps provide jobs for homeless people and those returning home from prison, and was later hired by the agency.
Comments / 3