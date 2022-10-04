Read full article on original website
CNN Pundit Shrugs Off Herschel Walker Abortion Scandal Because ‘There's Too Much at Stake’
CNN conservative commentator Scott Jennings on Wednesday declared that he was unbothered about revelations that GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion, claiming “there’s too much at stake” for Republicans.In the wake of The Daily Beast reporting that Walker—who is running on an extreme anti-abortion platform—urged his former girlfriend to get an abortion in 2009 and then paid for it, conservative lawmakers, officials, and media figures have all rallied around the ex-football hero.Right-wing talk radio host Dana Loesch, for instance, made it abundantly clear on Tuesday that despite her anti-abortion principles, she doesn’t care that Walker paid...
Herschel Walker says he'd have 'nothing to be ashamed of' if he'd paid for an abortion despite supporting a nationwide ban on the procedure
Herschel Walker continued to deny that he paid for a woman to have an abortion in 2009. But he said on Thursday that "there's nothing to be ashamed of" if he had done so. That's despite his support for banning abortion nationwide without any exceptions. Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel...
Herschel Walker Son Calls Out Republicans 'Suspicious' of Abortion Response
"Everything has been a lie," Christian Walker said about his father, a U.S. Senate candidate, in a video posted Tuesday.
Woman Who Claims Herschel Walker Paid for Abortion Says She Also Had His Child
Herschel Walker, who has vehemently opposed reproductive rights throughout his senatorial campaign in Georgia, denied he had paid for a woman’s abortion in 2009 and also denied he knew who she was. Thing is, she apparently shares a child with him, according to The Daily Beast who first broke the story on Monday about the abortion payment claim. On Wednesday, the outlet said they had agreed to not share certain details about the woman’s identity to protect her privacy and over safety concerns. Then, Walker told Fox News host Brian Kilmeade he had “no clue about” her identity and denied the accusation...
Read the weird email Marco Rubio sent after Insider asked him about Lindsey Graham's abortion ban bill he's co-sponsoring
The email from Marco Rubio's office ordered Insider to quiz Democrats about their stance on abortion or else face some sort of public shaming on September 20.
Herschel Walker's son rages against father after bombshell abortion report
Christian Walker put his father, Georgia Senate hopeful Herschel Walker, on blast Monday after a report claimed the GOP candidate paid for a former girlfriend's abortion years ago.
Washington Examiner
White House denounces 'dangerous' abortion ruling in Arizona
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre denounced a ruling out of Arizona Friday that permits an old abortion ban in the state to go into effect. "Yesterday’s ruling in Arizona is dangerous and will set Arizona women back more than a century — to a time before Arizona was even a state," the press secretary said in a statement. "While we await next steps on any implementation of the law, the potential consequences of this ruling are catastrophic, dangerous, and unacceptable."
CNBC
'Day Without Us' protesters walk out over abortion-rights reversal, days before Supreme Court returns
People across the United States skipped work on Friday in protest of the Supreme Court decision overturning the constitutional right to an abortion. The "Day Without Us" event comes days before the start of the next term. Partner organizations include the Movement for Black Lives, Move On, the Women's March...
Walker report puts abortion back at center of Georgia race
ATLANTA — (AP) — In Georgia's pivotal U.S. Senate race, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger, Herschel Walker, have each been laboring to cast the other as an extremist on abortion while deflecting questions about the finer points of their own positions. The sidestepping by Warnock,...
Georgia U.S. Senate race takes turn with allegation that pro-life Herschel Walker paid for a girlfriend’s 2009 abortion
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Georgia U.S. Senate race heated up in the last 24 hours. The battle between Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker has been the focus of high-profile national media coverage. Abortion and women’s reproductive rights were expected to be an issue in this election. Walker is pro-life. Warnock […]
MSNBC
Herschel Walker is a walking abortion ad
Georgia's Republican Senate nominee, Herschel Walker, is being mercilessly dragged online over allegations he paid for his then-girlfriend to have an abortion in 2009. Throughout his campaign, Walker has portrayed himself as a family man and a vocal proponent of banning abortion, describing the procedure as women "killing" babies. But...
At least 66 clinics across 15 states have stopped providing abortions since the Supreme Court overturned Roe V Wade ruling 100 days ago
Dozens of clinics around the country have stopped providing abortions since the Supreme Court overturned the Roe v Wade ruling in June, according to a new report. Analysis shows that 66 clinics across 15 states have stopped offering abortions in the hundred days that passed since the June 24 Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision that removed the constitutional right to an abortion.
Herschel Walker’s Latest Abortion Denial Still Makes No Sense
Herschel Walker’s story continues to make no sense.After The Daily Beast reported on Monday that Walker and an ex-girlfriend had an abortion in 2009, Walker said he had no idea who that woman could be.That prompted the woman to offer additional details about her relationship to Walker and why her accusation is so credible. She agreed to publicly disclose that she and Walker also had a child together.For most people, that would seem to make it difficult to continue with the defense that you don’t know who this woman could be—but not for Walker.Against all odds, he repeatedly said Thursday...
Pro-Lifer Herschel Walker Allegedly Paid For A Woman’s Abortion And Gave Her A Get-Well Card
The lies appear to be catching up to Herschel Walker, who is hanging on by a thread in his race against Raphael Warnock for a seat in Georgia's senate.
