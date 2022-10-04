ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

CNN Pundit Shrugs Off Herschel Walker Abortion Scandal Because ‘There's Too Much at Stake’

CNN conservative commentator Scott Jennings on Wednesday declared that he was unbothered about revelations that GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion, claiming “there’s too much at stake” for Republicans.In the wake of The Daily Beast reporting that Walker—who is running on an extreme anti-abortion platform—urged his former girlfriend to get an abortion in 2009 and then paid for it, conservative lawmakers, officials, and media figures have all rallied around the ex-football hero.Right-wing talk radio host Dana Loesch, for instance, made it abundantly clear on Tuesday that despite her anti-abortion principles, she doesn’t care that Walker paid...
U.S. POLITICS
Rolling Stone

Woman Who Claims Herschel Walker Paid for Abortion Says She Also Had His Child

Herschel Walker, who has vehemently opposed reproductive rights throughout his senatorial campaign in Georgia, denied he had paid for a woman’s abortion in 2009 and also denied he knew who she was. Thing is, she apparently shares a child with him, according to The Daily Beast who first broke the story on Monday about the abortion payment claim. On Wednesday, the outlet said they had agreed to not share certain details about the woman’s identity to protect her privacy and over safety concerns. Then, Walker told Fox News host Brian Kilmeade he had “no clue about” her identity and denied the accusation...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Elections
State
Washington State
City
Washington, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Dunwoody, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Washington Examiner

White House denounces 'dangerous' abortion ruling in Arizona

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre denounced a ruling out of Arizona Friday that permits an old abortion ban in the state to go into effect. "Yesterday’s ruling in Arizona is dangerous and will set Arizona women back more than a century — to a time before Arizona was even a state," the press secretary said in a statement. "While we await next steps on any implementation of the law, the potential consequences of this ruling are catastrophic, dangerous, and unacceptable."
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Hannity
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kelly Loeffler
WRBL News 3

Georgia U.S. Senate race takes turn with allegation that pro-life Herschel Walker paid for a girlfriend’s 2009 abortion

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Georgia U.S. Senate race heated up in the last 24 hours.  The battle between Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker has been the focus of high-profile national media coverage.  Abortion and women’s reproductive rights were expected to be an issue in this election. Walker is pro-life. Warnock […]
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Herschel Walker is a walking abortion ad

Georgia's Republican Senate nominee, Herschel Walker, is being mercilessly dragged online over allegations he paid for his then-girlfriend to have an abortion in 2009. Throughout his campaign, Walker has portrayed himself as a family man and a vocal proponent of banning abortion, describing the procedure as women "killing" babies. But...
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

At least 66 clinics across 15 states have stopped providing abortions since the Supreme Court overturned Roe V Wade ruling 100 days ago

Dozens of clinics around the country have stopped providing abortions since the Supreme Court overturned the Roe v Wade ruling in June, according to a new report. Analysis shows that 66 clinics across 15 states have stopped offering abortions in the hundred days that passed since the June 24 Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision that removed the constitutional right to an abortion.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Senate#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#State Senate#Election State#Republican#U S Senate#The Daily Beast#Supreme Court#Fox News
TheDailyBeast

Herschel Walker’s Latest Abortion Denial Still Makes No Sense

Herschel Walker’s story continues to make no sense.After The Daily Beast reported on Monday that Walker and an ex-girlfriend had an abortion in 2009, Walker said he had no idea who that woman could be.That prompted the woman to offer additional details about her relationship to Walker and why her accusation is so credible. She agreed to publicly disclose that she and Walker also had a child together.For most people, that would seem to make it difficult to continue with the defense that you don’t know who this woman could be—but not for Walker.Against all odds, he repeatedly said Thursday...
WOMEN'S HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy