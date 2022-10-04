Kanye West Calls Black Lives Matter Movement A ‘Scam’ & Slams Editor Calling Him ‘Irresponsible’

Kanye West took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the Black Lives Matter movement and call out Vogue fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, who had shared her thoughts on the rapper’s Yeezy show at Paris Fashion Week, where he wore a sweatshirt with the phrase “White Lives Matter” printed on the back. In response to critics, Kanye, 45, called the Black Lives Matter movement a “scam.”

Kanye’s response about Black Lives Matter. (Instagram/Kanye West)

While the “Runaway” rapper didn’t offer much commentary on the controversial sweatshirt during the show, he appeared to clap back at the critics who were shocked and disgusted that he would print the phrase on a shirt. “Everyone knows Black Lives Matter was a scam. Now it’s over. You’re welcome,” he wrote on Tuesday, October 4.

Gabriella shared her thoughts on the line and Kanye using the phrase specifically on her Instagram Story. The editor said that showing off models in the shirts with the phrase was “incredibly irresponsible and dangerous.” She also referred to the shirts as “pure violence,” before calling him out further. “There is no art here,” she wrote. “I do think if you asked Kanye, he’d say there was art, and revolution, and all of the things in that t-shirt. There isn’t.”

Kanye shared a screenshot of Gabriella’s Instagram after she called him out. “Broke the processor When the computer can’t read the code This is a droid,” he captioned the post. He also shared a photo of her, seemingly taken from a Fashion Week event, and appeared to insult her outfit choices. “This is not a fashion person You speak on Ye Ima speak on you Ask Trevor Noah,” he wrote in one post, referencing his attack against The Daily Show host in March. In another shot, he zoomed in on the shoes Gabriella was wearing and referenced Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. “I KNOOOOOOW ANNA HAAAATES THESE BOOTS,” he wrote.

Gabriella has not publicly responded to Ye, since his posts. Kanye has shared screenshots of a text he received from a friend, advising that he not go after her. “I also don’t think you should insult that writer. You could actually have real conversation about the tee,” the person wrote. Kanye’s two most recent posts, also appeared to reference the controversy, including one that read, “When I said war, I meant war.”

Kanye west leaves his Paris fashion show. (Splashnews)

At the show, the My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy star also posed with right-wing personality Candace Owens, in matching shirts with “White Lives Matter” on the back. A source close to Kanye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that the SKIMS founder was “utterly disgusted” by her ex cozying up to the Daily Wire podcaster. “She thinks that he is making a horrible choice and that the message is very offensive to so many,” the insider said.