Kanye West Calls Black Lives Matter Movement A ‘Scam’ & Slams Editor Calling Him ‘Irresponsible’

By James Crowley
 2 days ago

Kanye West took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the Black Lives Matter movement and call out Vogue fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, who had shared her thoughts on the rapper’s Yeezy show at Paris Fashion Week, where he wore a sweatshirt with the phrase “White Lives Matter” printed on the back. In response to critics, Kanye, 45, called the Black Lives Matter movement a “scam.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WahfG_0iLUf3Bj00
Kanye’s response about Black Lives Matter. (Instagram/Kanye West)

While the “Runaway” rapper didn’t offer much commentary on the controversial sweatshirt during the show, he appeared to clap back at the critics who were shocked and disgusted that he would print the phrase on a shirt. “Everyone knows Black Lives Matter was a scam. Now it’s over. You’re welcome,” he wrote on Tuesday, October 4.

Gabriella shared her thoughts on the line and Kanye using the phrase specifically on her Instagram Story. The editor said that showing off models in the shirts with the phrase was “incredibly irresponsible and dangerous.” She also referred to the shirts as “pure violence,” before calling him out further. “There is no art here,” she wrote. “I do think if you asked Kanye, he’d say there was art, and revolution, and all of the things in that t-shirt. There isn’t.”

Kanye shared a screenshot of Gabriella’s Instagram after she called him out. “Broke the processor When the computer can’t read the code This is a droid,” he captioned the post. He also shared a photo of her, seemingly taken from a Fashion Week event, and appeared to insult her outfit choices. “This is not a fashion person You speak on Ye Ima speak on you Ask Trevor Noah,” he wrote in one post, referencing his attack against The Daily Show host in March. In another shot, he zoomed in on the shoes Gabriella was wearing and referenced Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. “I KNOOOOOOW ANNA HAAAATES THESE BOOTS,” he wrote.

Gabriella has not publicly responded to Ye, since his posts. Kanye has shared screenshots of a text he received from a friend, advising that he not go after her. “I also don’t think you should insult that writer. You could actually have real conversation about the tee,” the person wrote. Kanye’s two most recent posts, also appeared to reference the controversy, including one that read, “When I said war, I meant war.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ymTO9_0iLUf3Bj00
Kanye west leaves his Paris fashion show. (Splashnews)

At the show, the My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy star also posed with right-wing personality Candace Owens, in matching shirts with “White Lives Matter” on the back. A source close to Kanye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that the SKIMS founder was “utterly disgusted” by her ex cozying up to the Daily Wire podcaster. “She thinks that he is making a horrible choice and that the message is very offensive to so many,” the insider said.

Black Lives Matter Reacts To Kanye West 'White Lives Matter' Stunt: 'Never An Appropriate Time'

The Black Lives Matter organization called out Kanye West for wearing a sweatshirt that had the phrase “White Lives Matter” printed on the back during a fashion show in Paris on Monday, October 3. In a lengthy thread, the non-profit explained exactly why the “Runaway” rapper’s use of the phrase was problematic on Wednesday, October 5. “The repercussions are dangerous, destructive, and irresponsible,” they wrote.
Kanye is right: Black Lives Matter was always a scam

Kanye West only really cares about getting attention. But even the worst attention hog can stumble across a good point: Black Lives Matter was a scam from the beginning. “Everyone knows Black Lives Matter was a scam,” Kanye said. He's right. The Black Lives Matter movement was built on the lie that Michael Brown was a poor defenseless victim of a racist police officer in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2015. The myth that he submitted and was shot anyway — “Hands up, don’t shoot” — was a lie. Physical evidence showed that Brown attacked Officer Darren Wilson and attempted to get his gun before he was shot.
Selah Marley, Lauryn Hill's Daughter & Bob Marley's Granddaughter, Models Kanye's White Lives Matter Shirt

Kanye West is constantly surprising us and that’s exactly what he did at his YZYSZN9 show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 3. One of the models was Selah Marley, daughter of Lauryn Hill and granddaughter of Bob Marley. The 23-year-old strutted down the runway wearing an oversized shirt that read, “White Lives Matter,” on the back.
Angelina Jolie Pictured With Zahara, 17, After She Accuses Brad Pitt Of Violence Against Kids

Update (10/5/22 4:35 p.m. EST): Brad Pitt’s representative denied the allegations of violence in a statement to CNN on Tuesday, October 4. “(Jolie’s) story continues to evolve each time she tells it with new, unsubstantiated claims. Brad has accepted responsibility for what he did but will not for things he didn’t do. These new allegations are completely untrue,” they said.
Gigi Hadid Slams Kanye West After His 'White Lives Matter' Stunt: 'You're A Bully & A Joke'

Gigi Hadid wasn’t afraid to stand up to Kanye West after the rapper took to his Instagram to publicly attack Vogue fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson for criticizing his Paris fashion show, where he wore a shirt that said “White Lives Matter.” Gigi, 27, wasn’t having any of it, and called out Kanye, 45, for going after the editor. “You’re a bully and a joke,” she wrote on Tuesday, October 4.
Kanye West Asks Justin Bieber If He's 'Canceled Again' After Wife Hailey Defends 'Vogue' Editor

Kanye West, 45, gave a shout-out to Justin Bieber, 28, after publicly acknowledging that his wife Hailey Bieber defended the Vogue editor he recently criticized. The rapper shared a screenshot of an E! Online headline talking about the model sticking up for Gabriella-Karefa Johnson, who spoke out against his “White Lives Matter” shirt, and asked the “Baby” crooner if he was “canceled” in the caption. “Wait Am I canceled again??? Justin please let me know,” the caption read.
Diddy on Kanye West's 'White Lives Matter' Shirt Design: 'I Don't Rock With It'

Diddy has spoken out against the “white lives matter” t-shirt design featured in the artist formerly known as Kanye West’s YZY SZN 9 presentation. While Diddy said he will “always support” Ye as “a freethinker,” he made clear in an Instagram-shared video overnight that he’s “not with it” when it comes to the widely criticized design featuring a hate slogan.
Kanye West's Polarizing Yeezy SZN 9 Included 3D-Printed Boots Created Over the Weekend With Zellerfeld

The headlines coming out of Kanye West’s YZYSZN 9 presentation in Paris today have been focused on the shocking “White Lives Matter” T-shirts worn by the rapper-turned-designer and several others. There was, however, new footwear revealed during the polarizing presentation. Technology company Zellerfeld confirmed via statement following the show that it helped produce a version of the YZY boot that was worn today, which does not have an official name. Zellerfeld said in its statement that the boots are the same ones that have been circulating online since the first Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga drop. The tech company also stated that...
Ahmaud Arbery's Mother Slams Kanye West Over "White Lives Matter" Shirt

Ahmaud Arbery’s mother is not happy with Kanye West for rocking a “White Lives Matter” shirt at his YZY SZN 9 show. Ahmaud Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-James, called out Kanye West for making a “mockery” of the Black Lives Matter movement in a statement provided to Rolling Stone on Tuesday. West had worn a shirt with the phrase, “White Lives Matter,” during his YZY SZN 9 fashion show.
Eva Mendes Gushes Over Hunky Husband Ryan Gosling's New Gucci Campaign: 'Yes Please'

Eva Mendes took to Instagram on Oct. 5 to show love to Ryan Gosling. She captioned a series of photos from his new Gucci campaign with a simple: “Ummm……YES PLEASE,” proving that even after 11 years together, and two kids, she’s still not immune to the Barbie star’s charms. In the first photo Ryan is sitting on the tailgate of a pick-up truck overflowing with monogrammed Gucci luggage. Wearing a mustard colored Gucci suit with a white button up shirt and a skinny tie, the 41-year-old award winner stares pensively into the distance, a half-eaten hamburger in his hand. In the second photo Ryan lounges in the sand, casually supporting himself against a pile of Gucci bags, while he reads a magazine. In the final photo of the series he rocks a tan double breasted Gucci suit and pushes a bell-hop cart loaded with, you guessed it, more Gucci luggage.
Offset Seemingly Shaded By Quavo & Takeoff After Migos' Breakup Rumors: 'It's About Loyalty'

Family first. Rappers Quavo and Takeoff don’t seem to miss their Migos bandmate Offset. In fact, the pair of rappers seemed to totally write off the “CODE” rapper, 30, while appearing on the Big Facts podcast on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. During the show, which you can see here, Quavo, 31, and Takeoff, 28, sent a message about “family” and “loyalty” while carefully avoiding any direct mention of Offset.
