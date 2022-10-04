Read full article on original website
Related
erienewsnow.com
More Firearm Purchase Denials Referred to Law Enforcement
Newly released data from Pennsylvania State Police shows more firearm purchase denials during the third quarter of 2022 were referred to law enforcement than the same time period last year. From July 1 through Sept. 30, background checks through Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) totaled 285,980. Here's a look at...
erienewsnow.com
11 Plainville Farms Employees Charged for Inhumane Treatment of Turkeys
The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced animal cruelty charges against 11 people for alleged inhumane treatment of turkeys at seven farms across the state. Criminal complaints filed by an animal cruelty officer, allege the defendants kicked, stomped and beat turkeys at farms in Chester, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, Perry, and Union counties.
erienewsnow.com
To Aid in the Search for More Substitute Teachers, Millcreek School District Raises Daily Rate
Wednesday was world teachers day, and like everyone else teachers may need to call out of work for a variety of reasons. Whether it's a personal or sick day, they're going to want to leave their classroom is in good hands. Because of this, Superintendent Ian Roberts got approval from...
erienewsnow.com
State Police Identify Remains as Teen Missing Since 1969
The Pennsylvania State Police announced that human remains discovered in Luzerne County nearly 10 years ago have been identified as a Wilkes-Barre teenager who went missing four decades earlier. PSP announced the development and asked for the public's help to find the person responsible for the death of Joan Marie...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
erienewsnow.com
Troopers: Crawford County Burglary Suspect Defecated on Floor Before Leaving
The suspect in a Crawford County burglary defecated on the floor before taking off, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It was reported Monday morning at a residence in the 3500 block of Maple Dr. in Pine Township. The suspect broke two windows before using a third to get inside the...
erienewsnow.com
American Red Cross Responds to Devastation Caused by Hurricane Ian
The American Red Cross is working to help people devastated by Hurricane Ian. Many communities are unrecognizable after the storm. Right now, more than 30 volunteers from the Greater Pennsylvania Region are in Florida to help people in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Three of the volunteers are from Northwestern...
Comments / 0