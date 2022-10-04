ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

More Firearm Purchase Denials Referred to Law Enforcement

Newly released data from Pennsylvania State Police shows more firearm purchase denials during the third quarter of 2022 were referred to law enforcement than the same time period last year. From July 1 through Sept. 30, background checks through Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) totaled 285,980. Here's a look at...
11 Plainville Farms Employees Charged for Inhumane Treatment of Turkeys

The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced animal cruelty charges against 11 people for alleged inhumane treatment of turkeys at seven farms across the state. Criminal complaints filed by an animal cruelty officer, allege the defendants kicked, stomped and beat turkeys at farms in Chester, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, Perry, and Union counties.
State Police Identify Remains as Teen Missing Since 1969

The Pennsylvania State Police announced that human remains discovered in Luzerne County nearly 10 years ago have been identified as a Wilkes-Barre teenager who went missing four decades earlier. PSP announced the development and asked for the public's help to find the person responsible for the death of Joan Marie...
American Red Cross Responds to Devastation Caused by Hurricane Ian

The American Red Cross is working to help people devastated by Hurricane Ian. Many communities are unrecognizable after the storm. Right now, more than 30 volunteers from the Greater Pennsylvania Region are in Florida to help people in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Three of the volunteers are from Northwestern...
