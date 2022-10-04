ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane Mills, TN

CBS News

Country music star Loretta Lynn dies at 90

Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner's daughter who rose to the pinnacle of country music fame with her songs about life and love, has died at the age of 90. CBS News' Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green have more on her life and musical legacy.
The List

Dolly Parton Pens Heartbreaking Tribute To Friend Loretta Lynn

Country music icon Loretta Lynn has died at the age of 90. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," wrote the family in a heartbreaking social media statement. They have asked for "privacy" as they grieve, noting, "An announcement regarding a memorial will be forthcoming."
Popculture

Dolly Parton Pays Tribute to 'Sister' Loretta Lynn Following Her Death

Dolly Parton is paying tribute to a fellow country music icon. On Tuesday, Oct. 4, "Coal Miner's Daughter" legend Loretta Lynndied at the age of 90, the news sending shockwaves through the world of country music and prompting an outpouring of reactions online, with Parton leading the tributes as she remembered her "sister" and "friend."
Fox News

Loretta Lynn mourned by George Strait, Carrie Underwood, LeAnn Rimes and more stars: 'She is irreplaceable'

George Strait, LeAnn Rimes, Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood and more celebrities are mourning the country music icon, Loretta Lynn, who died at 90. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," the family said in a statement shared with Fox News Digital. They asked for privacy as they grieve and said a memorial will be announced later.
Billboard

10 Essential Loretta Lynn Collaborations

Billboard looks at some of Loretta Lynn's top collaborations, with Conway Twitty, Ernest Tubb and Jack White. Over the course of her over six decades in music, artist and songwriter Loretta Lynn broke barriers and earned nearly every accolade imaginable, with her autobiographical songs such as her signature “The Coal Miner’s Daughter,” “One’s On the Way,” and “Fist City,” as well as more progressive songs including “The Pill” and “Rated ‘X’.” She was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1988, received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2003, was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2008, earned a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2010, and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013.
Whiskey Riff

Carly Pearce Pays Tribute To The Late, Great Loretta Lynn With Perfect Performance Of “Dear Miss Loretta” At The Grand Ole Opry

An absolutely perfect tribute to the great Loretta Lynn. Loretta sadly passed away yesterday at the age of 90, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. She leaves behind an incredible legacy, as the Country Music Hall of Famer boasts a whopping 51 Top 10 hits, has won multiple Grammy Awards, and was the first woman to win the Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music awards for Entertainer of the Year. It was a sad day for country […] The post Carly Pearce Pays Tribute To The Late, Great Loretta Lynn With Perfect Performance Of “Dear Miss Loretta” At The Grand Ole Opry first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
HollywoodLife

Garth Brooks Surprises Ashley McBryde With Grand Ole Opry Member Invitation: Watch

“We have a special surprise for you,” Gayle King told Ashley McBryde when the country music legend appeared on CBS Mornings on Thursday (Oct. 6) to promote her new album, Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville. “Oh no. What’s happening?” said Ashley, 39, whose eyes widened as she was preparing for the worst. What she got was the best, as Garth Brooks appeared on a video call. “I’m here for a proposal,” said Garth, 60, and though Gayle pointed out that Garth was already married, he pointed out that he was there to add Ashely to a family that “keeps on growing” – an invitation to the Grand Ole Opry.
