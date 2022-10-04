Read full article on original website
Loretta Lynn Fast Facts
Read CNN's Fast Facts about Loretta Lynn and learn more about the Grammy Award-winning country singer.
Crystal Gayle Makes a Statement After the Death of Her Sister, Loretta Lynn
Country legend Loretta Lynn died on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the age of 90, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. Many artists have shared tributes to Lynn in the wake of her passing, and the singer's sister and fellow country star Crystal Gayle also wanted to say something publicly about the loss of her sister.
Watch Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, The Judds & More Honor Loretta Lynn With “Coal Miner’s Daughter” Back In 2011
It seems only fitting that the women of country would honor a true woman of country. The great Loretta Lynn passed away this morning at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, at age 90. Both country music fans, and fellow artists alike have been sharing their favorite songs, memories and...
Country music star Loretta Lynn dies at 90
Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner's daughter who rose to the pinnacle of country music fame with her songs about life and love, has died at the age of 90. CBS News' Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green have more on her life and musical legacy.
Dolly Parton Pens Heartbreaking Tribute To Friend Loretta Lynn
Country music icon Loretta Lynn has died at the age of 90. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," wrote the family in a heartbreaking social media statement. They have asked for "privacy" as they grieve, noting, "An announcement regarding a memorial will be forthcoming."
Loretta Lynn Once Revealed Which 2 Country Music Legends Were Always at the Top of Her Playlist
Loretta Lynn once guessed she had about a thousand songs on a playlist on her computer, but she said two legendary country music artists were always at the top.
Popculture
Dolly Parton Pays Tribute to 'Sister' Loretta Lynn Following Her Death
Dolly Parton is paying tribute to a fellow country music icon. On Tuesday, Oct. 4, "Coal Miner's Daughter" legend Loretta Lynndied at the age of 90, the news sending shockwaves through the world of country music and prompting an outpouring of reactions online, with Parton leading the tributes as she remembered her "sister" and "friend."
Loretta Lynn mourned by George Strait, Carrie Underwood, LeAnn Rimes and more stars: 'She is irreplaceable'
George Strait, LeAnn Rimes, Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood and more celebrities are mourning the country music icon, Loretta Lynn, who died at 90. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," the family said in a statement shared with Fox News Digital. They asked for privacy as they grieve and said a memorial will be announced later.
Billboard
10 Essential Loretta Lynn Collaborations
Billboard looks at some of Loretta Lynn's top collaborations, with Conway Twitty, Ernest Tubb and Jack White. Over the course of her over six decades in music, artist and songwriter Loretta Lynn broke barriers and earned nearly every accolade imaginable, with her autobiographical songs such as her signature “The Coal Miner’s Daughter,” “One’s On the Way,” and “Fist City,” as well as more progressive songs including “The Pill” and “Rated ‘X’.” She was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1988, received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2003, was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2008, earned a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2010, and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013.
Savor Loretta Lynn's life in these 9 essential songs, from 'Coal Miner's Daughter' to 'The Pill'
Dig into Loretta Lynn's storytelling with nine crucial songs from her six-decade career, from "You Ain't Woman Enough (To Take My Man)" to "The Pill."
Kid Rock Mourns Good Friend Loretta Lynn, Whom He Once Fake Married
While the world is mourning the loss of a country legend, Kid Rock is mourning the loss of a dear friend. Loretta Lynn died at the age of 90 on Tuesday, Oct. 4, and Rock is one of many to express their grief on social media. "RIP Miss Loretta," he...
Wynonna Judd: Loretta Lynn Was ‘Like an Aunt to Me’
Loretta Lynn was more than just a contemporary to Wynonna Judd. The Judds singer shared several stories and more than a few meaningful words on social media after hearing that a woman she considered an aunt had died. Judd’s story with Lynn begins when she was 15 years old and...
Carly Pearce Pays Tribute To The Late, Great Loretta Lynn With Perfect Performance Of “Dear Miss Loretta” At The Grand Ole Opry
An absolutely perfect tribute to the great Loretta Lynn. Loretta sadly passed away yesterday at the age of 90, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. She leaves behind an incredible legacy, as the Country Music Hall of Famer boasts a whopping 51 Top 10 hits, has won multiple Grammy Awards, and was the first woman to win the Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music awards for Entertainer of the Year. It was a sad day for country […] The post Carly Pearce Pays Tribute To The Late, Great Loretta Lynn With Perfect Performance Of “Dear Miss Loretta” At The Grand Ole Opry first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
