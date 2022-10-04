NX Lighting Controls Offers New Wireless Controls Delivering Easy and Efficient Lighting Control for Any Application on One Common Platform

Read full article on original website
technewstoday.com
5 Ways to Fix Blinking Light on Router
When you’re facing networking issues, the lights on your router can be very helpful for narrowing down the exact cause and resolving the problem. There’s one major obstacle for troubleshooting like this, though, which is that the lights on a router and what they indicate often change from manufacturer to manufacturer.
CNET
There's Actually a Better Place to Put Your Router to Improve Home Wi-Fi Speeds
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Whether you're spending each day working from home, creating a network of smart home gadgets or just trying to unwind with some Netflix at the end of a long day, a reliable internet connection at home is pivotal -- but Wi-Fi can be frustratingly finicky. Despite paying monthly fees to an internet service provider and even if you've had a router professionally installed, you may still find yourself spending too much time watching your phone, laptop or streaming device grind away as it tries to stay connected.
Engadget
The EU will require USB-C charging for mobile devices by the end of 2024
The European Parliament has voted to make USB-C the common charging standard in the EU. All mobile devices with up to 100W power delivery (including phones, tablets and earbuds) sold in the region will have to come with a USB-C charging port by the end of 2024. Laptops will need to make the switch by spring 2026. Products that come to market before these deadlines won't be affected.
Android Authority
Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Pixel 7 Pro: What's new and should you upgrade?
The Pixel 7 Pro brings a few new things to the table, but is it enough to convince people to upgrade from the Pixel 6 Pro?. The brand-new Google Pixel 7 Pro has a lot going for it. It’s powered by the latest Tensor G2 chipset, sports an improved camera system, and features a more modern design.
technewstoday.com
10 Ways to Fix “No Wi-Fi Networks Found” Error on Windows
Any computer with a sound wireless network adapter should discover and list the Wi-Fi networks around it. Not finding a hidden network is understandable, but sometimes laptops may not list any Wi-Fi network. The problem may be due to reasons like faulty drivers, disabled network discovery, or Firewall and VPNs...
Amazon Speeds Up Net-Zero Emissions Push — To Pour Nearly $1B Into Electric Van, Truck Fleet Expansion In Europe
Amazon.com, Inc AMZN will invest nearly $1 billion in electric vans, trucks, and low-emission package hubs in a drive to achieve net-zero carbon emissions. What Happened: The Jeff Bezos-founded company said it will pour in more than 1 billion euros ($973.48 million) into a fleet consisting of more than 10,000 electric vehicles by 2025. This will triple the number of electric vans it currently operates on the continent from 3,000, reported Reuters.
techunwrapped.com
Your computer can’t install Windows 11 but it has a solution
When Windows 11 was finally available, there were not a few users who found themselves in the position of not being able to install it; On this website we have talked extensively about the requirements to install the new Microsoft operating system on the PC, but what if you still have no power? Can it be installed if your PC does not meet these requirements? In this article we are going to tell you what to do if you receive the message “This computer can’t run windows 11» when trying to install it.
Amazon's new Fire TV Omni QLED Series TVs are Samsung The Frame rivals
Amazon's new QLED TV range supports Dolby Vision IQ, HDR 10+ Adaptive, and features 96 local dimming zones.
techunwrapped.com
Slow Internet? Improve your browsing speed with this simple tweak
When we configure our equipment to connect to a Wi-Fi network, it remains associated with our equipment and, in turn, also in our Microsoft account or associated account. In this way, if we format the computer, it will not be necessary to re-enter the Wi-Fi connection data. When our equipment is close to one of these networks, it automatically connects, regardless of which is the best option, since not all of them offer us the same connection speed.
Every new device Google announced at its Pixel 7 launch event
The latest Made by Google launch event took place on Thursday morning, and as expected, the Pixel 7 was the star of the show. But that wasn’t the only device to make its debut at the event. If you want to know more about all of the big hardware announcements from Made by Google ’22, we’ve got you covered in this post.
