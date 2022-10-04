ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northglenn, CO

Northglenn family still shaken after their home was burglarized before shooting

By Tori Mason
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b8QUc_0iLUeQ3K00

2 juveniles killed in Northglenn wanted in nearby burglary just hours before 02:22

A Northglenn family is still shaken after their home was burglarized Sunday afternoon. Police believe the suspects responsible were killed by a neighbor hours later , after trespassing on their property. NPD says they were juveniles.

When LJ Percival and her son came home Sunday, it was clear someone broke into their house. She immediately called 911 and was told it would be a while before officers responded, due to a "more serious" situation down the street.

Percival soon learned the crimes were connected and the burglary suspects were dead.

Northglenn police connected her burglary to the juveniles shot and killed after trespassing around the corner.

Percival and her son saw the police response on their drive home. They wouldn't know they were also victims until they got inside.

"We started looking through the house and noticed they had rummaged through my room and his room," said Percival. "We were totally violated. They went through my underwear and all my clothes."

Fingerprint dust left by investigators still covers Percival's dresser.

They stole her sense of security, but the only item suspects took from the home was her son's airsoft rifle.

"I was concerned because what were they going to use it for? Airsoft rifles look like real guns with the exception of a little orange butt on them," said Percival.

CBS News Colorado reached out to Northglenn police with additional questions about the weapon fired by the juvenile suspects. NPD has not responded.

NPD reports the suspects broke a fence to gain entry into the backyard of a home in the 11600 block of Pearl Street. That's where police say the suspects and the homeowner exchanged gunfire.

The Colorado Make My Day law gives homeowners immunity from prosecution if they kill an intruder in their home under certain conditions.

CBS News Colorado Legal Analyst Raj Chohan says a homeowner must have reason to believe an intruder intends to commit a crime or use physical force after entering a home.

Police say the shootout happened in the backyard.

"If this happened in the backyard, and not in a building that might be considered a dwelling, I think a normal self-defense analysis is going to apply. What that means is you are allowed to defend yourself with reasonable force, depending on the kind of force that's about to be used on you," explained Chohan.

CBS News Colorado attempted to speak with the homeowner Monday evening. The homeowner had no comment.

"I don't think it's easy for anybody to take some another person's life, especially a child. But at the end of the day, you have a right to stand your ground," said Percival.

Her son, David, saved up $300 to buy the airsoft gun. The damages suspects left behind are more costly. Percival's back fence was damaged and she says it will be almost $2,000 to repair the smashed window.

"It didn't really hit me until I found out this morning that they had passed away. They are kids the end of the day," said Percival. "I really hope that something positive comes out of this. Parents should get more involved in their kids lives and know where your kids are and what they're doing. It could cost them their lives."

Officials with the Northglenn Police Department say the investigation is ongoing.

Comments / 6

Angel Ehrlich
2d ago

parents don't care what their kids are doing. they let them do what ever if u can't control them give them up for adoption someone else will.

Reply
5
Char-CO
2d ago

yes, start holding the patents responsible for all the crimes their children are committing and send them to jail Ali g with their parents footing the entire cost.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Semi-automatic gun, machete used in Northglenn burglary

Northglenn detectives said that two teen burglary suspects had a semi-automatic gun and a machete before they were shot and killed by the homeowner over the weekend after trespassing. Police believe the suspects were also responsible for burglarizing a nearby home on Sunday afternoon.When LJ Perceval and her son came home Sunday, it was clear someone broke into their house. She immediately called 911 and was told it would be a while before officers responded, due to a "more serious" situation down the street. Perceval soon learned the crimes were connected and the burglary suspects were dead. Northglenn police connected her burglary to the juveniles shot and killed after trespassing around the corner.Northglenn police report the suspects broke a fence to gain entry into the backyard of a home in the 11600 block of Pearl Street. That's where police say the suspects and the homeowner exchanged gunfire.   The Colorado Make My Day law gives homeowners immunity from prosecution if they kill an intruder in their home under certain conditions.
NORTHGLENN, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Northglenn, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Northglenn, CO
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#Violent Crime#Npd#Cbs News Colorado
CBS Denver

Family of 16-year-old killed in Northglenn wants answers

It was a quiet Sunday afternoon when the shooting took place. Northglenn police say a fence was broken and the two juveniles entered the yard and there was an exchange of gunfire between the suspects and the homeowner.Family members identified 16-year-old Ismael Cordova as one of the two killed.Natasha Rodriguez, Ismael's stepmother told CBS News Colorado, "This lady called me where the house was, told me what happened that two kids were shot." She then put her face in her hands and added, "We thought he was at his girlfriend's house, she called me at 8:30 at night to say she...
NORTHGLENN, CO
9NEWS

Dropped $20 bill helped link suspect to killing of 14-year-old boy

DENVER — Within minutes of the brutal killing a 14-year-old boy, the teenage suspect accused in the case took steps to distance himself from the crime, including deleting his Instagram account that he had used to set up a meeting with the victim, says an affidavit for his arrest from the Denver Police Department.
DENVER, CO
K99

Police Arrest 16-Year-Old for Attempted Murder in Loveland

The Loveland Police Department (LPD) has arrested a teenager suspected of attempted murder. According to a press release from LPD, the incident occurred around 5 p.m. on Saturday (Oct. 1), when someone reported hearing a gunshot at Loveland Sports Park, located at 950 N. Boyd Lake Avenue. LPD said that,...
LOVELAND, CO
CBS Denver

2 boys shot, killed by homeowner during reported trespass in Northglenn

Two boys were shot and killed by a homeowner on Sunday afternoon in what was reported to Northglenn Police Department as trespassing and felony menacing.According to the Northglenn PD press release, police responded to a home around 2 p.m. in the 11600 block of Pearl Street, where both boys were found with gunshot injuries. They were both taken to the hospital, where they died. Police are saying early in this investigation it's believed the two boys broke a fence and got into the backyard of the home. They were approached by someone who lived at the home, and there was a shootout.There was no information that showed anyone else was injured in this shooting. Neither the names of the boys nor the person who lives at this home have been shared by NPD.Northglenn detectives also confirmed this deadly shooting and trespass scene was linked to another burglary in the area.Anyone with information can contact Detective Jean Mahan at 303-450-8868 or jmahan@northglenn.org.RELATED: Burglars hit Northglenn home hours before another neighbor shoots them for trespassing
NORTHGLENN, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Denver

Christian Glass police killing investigation turned over to CBI

The Clear Creek Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that it would turn over the investigation into the June 2022 fatal shooting of 22-year-old Christian Glass.The shooting sparked outrage and controversy over the sheriff's office's handling of an apparent mental health crisis.While the shooting happened over three months ago, it became widely publicized following the release of bodycam footage and the first public statements from Glass's parents last month.The sheriff's office said Wednesday that it would turn the investigation over to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, which will turn its investigation over to the district attorney."It is my understanding that after review,...
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

$750,000 firetruck gets stolen in Boulder during late night call for help

According to officials, Boulder Police Department responded to the report of someone stealing one of the local firetrucks on the night of October 2. Boulder Fire-Rescue was responding to a medical call in the area of Pennsylvania and Broadway at the time when their truck started to roll down the street. A firefighter was able to jump into the truck before it got far, pulling the emergency brake. Firefighters then detained the suspected firetruck thief until officers arrived at the scene. ...
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Teen arrested in I-70 deadly shooting being charged as adult

The 17-year-old suspect arrested in a deadly shooting on Interstate 70 will be charged as an adult. Kevin Piaskowski was shot and killed on July 31. The juvenile suspect, identified as Jameel James, was arrested by police in Denver with assistance from officers in Westminster. Investigators said that the shooting suspect and the victim were unknown to each other. The shooting occurred after the suspect was seen driving a stolen Dodge Ram aggressively on I-70.The shooting was captured on a nearby driver's dashcam and showed a silver truck swerving around traffic before opening fire at Piaskowski.  Immediately following the shooting, the...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
74K+
Followers
28K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy