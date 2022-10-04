DiAnne A. Carpenter Reece, a lifelong and active member of the New Philadelphia community, died peacefully October 2, 2022. She will be affectionately remembered for her love of family and friends, sense of humor, zest for life, and laugh recognized by all who knew her. DiAnne was born on St. Patrick’s Day in 1937, she was proud of her Irish roots that go back to her great-grandparents.

NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO