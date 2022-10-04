ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two men arrested for holding a woman hostage at Gainesville group home

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Officers arrested and charged Justin Hoyt, 25 and Kevarius King, 20 with sex trafficking. Officers said the suspects held a woman hostage for two weeks at Safe Hands Group Home on Northwest 31st Ave. The victims said she lived in the home from September 19th till October 3rd.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Ocala man arrested on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala has been arrested on multiple charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon . Marion County sheriff’s deputies say he threatened minors with a BB gun. On Tuesday, 40-year-old Brandon Knowles was arrested after deputies responded to SE 35th Ct. They...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Murder trial for Dashan Lewis will continue

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The murder trial continues for Dashan Lewis, who is accused of killing Steven McGee in 2019. Lewis is charged with premeditated first degree murder with firearm discharge, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of a short barreled shotgun. Detectives say Lewis is the one who...
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Man attempts to abduct girl waiting for the bus in Marion County

UMATILLA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify a man accused of trying to kidnap a girl as she waited for the bus. Deputies say on Sept. 22 around 9:30 a.m., they responded to a report of an attempted abduction. A girl told deputies she was at the bus stop on the 14000 block of 202nd Terrace in Umatilla when a man approached.
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

OakLeaf woman arrested after allegedly slapping ‘flirtatious’ boyfriend

An OakLeaf Apartment Homes woman was arrested after allegedly slapping her “flirtatious” boyfriend. Leslie Jo Coker, 52, who lives in the complex on County Road 466 in Lady Lake, had been involved in an argument with her live-in boyfriend outside their apartment, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
LADY LAKE, FL
WCJB

Levy County Sheriff’s Office searches for stolen tractor

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking residents for help finding a stolen tractor. Detectives say a tractor was stolen from the 8200 block of Northeast 105 Avenue in Bronson at about 3 a.m. on Sept. 27. They are still looking for the person or...
BRONSON, FL
WCJB

Local police departments hosted “Coffee with a Cop”

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Law enforcement is catching up with Alachua County residents. Officers with the Gainesville Police Department hosted “Coffee with a Cop” at two locations. The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office also met for coffee with residents in Newberry, Micanopy and Hawthorne. Both agencies host “Coffee...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

LCPD responds to multiple gunfire incidents

Lake City Police officers responded to multiple reports of gunfire and one home being hit in the northeast section of town on Wednesday evening. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) press release, officers investigated four gunfire incidents between 8:30 and 11:30 p.m. At three of the four scenes,...
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Ocala man missing after leaving concerning note

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala is missing and a note that he left behind is causing concern for his well-being. Carlos Hernandez was last seen leaving his residence located near SE 56th Terrace in Ocala around 9 a.m. on Tuesday. He left his residence on foot and...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Trailer with two race cars inside stolen during Hurricane Ian

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala man was robbed of two of his trailer and two race cars as Hurricane Ian approached. A news organization, MotorBiscuit MSN, reports Jeff Stalnaker secured his two dirt track race cars in a trailer ahead of Ian. Somebody stole the trailer before he returned.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Teens arrested for possession of drugs and a stolen gun

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two teens were arrested in Ocala after a traffic stop found them with drugs and a stolen gun. Ocala police officers arrested 18-year-old Jonathan Mateos and 17-year-old Jason Galvez when officers noticed the smell of marijuana during a traffic stop. While searching the vehicle, officers found...
OCALA, FL

