WCJB
Two men arrested for holding a woman hostage at Gainesville group home
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Officers arrested and charged Justin Hoyt, 25 and Kevarius King, 20 with sex trafficking. Officers said the suspects held a woman hostage for two weeks at Safe Hands Group Home on Northwest 31st Ave. The victims said she lived in the home from September 19th till October 3rd.
WCJB
Ocala man arrested on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala has been arrested on multiple charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon . Marion County sheriff’s deputies say he threatened minors with a BB gun. On Tuesday, 40-year-old Brandon Knowles was arrested after deputies responded to SE 35th Ct. They...
WCJB
Charges dropped against 17-year-old accused of making bomb threats at Eastside High School
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Charges are dropped against a 17-year-old who was accused of making bomb threats to Eastside High School. Alachua County sheriff’s officials say prosecutors dropped the charges against Reginald Copeland Jr.,17. The state attorney’s deputy chief investigator, Darry Lloyd, said after investigating, prosecutors were not able...
WCJB
MCSO is searching for a man that attempted to abduct a teenage girl at a bus stop in Umatilla
UMATILLA, Fla. (WCJB) - On the morning of September 22 a man in a pickup tried to abduct a teenage girl while she was walking to her bus stop on the 14000 block of SE 202nd Terrace in Umatilla. “The gentleman pulls up to her bus stop and attempts to...
WCJB
Murder trial for Dashan Lewis will continue
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The murder trial continues for Dashan Lewis, who is accused of killing Steven McGee in 2019. Lewis is charged with premeditated first degree murder with firearm discharge, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of a short barreled shotgun. Detectives say Lewis is the one who...
WCJB
Man attempts to abduct girl waiting for the bus in Marion County
UMATILLA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify a man accused of trying to kidnap a girl as she waited for the bus. Deputies say on Sept. 22 around 9:30 a.m., they responded to a report of an attempted abduction. A girl told deputies she was at the bus stop on the 14000 block of 202nd Terrace in Umatilla when a man approached.
villages-news.com
OakLeaf woman arrested after allegedly slapping ‘flirtatious’ boyfriend
An OakLeaf Apartment Homes woman was arrested after allegedly slapping her “flirtatious” boyfriend. Leslie Jo Coker, 52, who lives in the complex on County Road 466 in Lady Lake, had been involved in an argument with her live-in boyfriend outside their apartment, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
wuft.org
Prosecutors drop charges against teen accused in high school bomb threat
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Prosecutors have dropped their felony criminal case against a teenager accused of sending a bomb threat to his high school last year, acknowledging they did not know who was at the keyboard of the laptop used to send the threatening message. Reginald Javon Copeland Jr., 17,...
WCJB
Levy County Sheriff’s Office searches for stolen tractor
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking residents for help finding a stolen tractor. Detectives say a tractor was stolen from the 8200 block of Northeast 105 Avenue in Bronson at about 3 a.m. on Sept. 27. They are still looking for the person or...
News4Jax.com
Woman, 27, arrested for inappropriate relationship with girl, 16, at Florida Youth Challenge Academy
CAMP BLANDING, Fla. – A Clay County woman was arrested accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teen girl while working at Florida Youth Challenge Academy at Camp Blanding. Libby Chrome is charged with “an authority figure soliciting or engaging in lewd conduct with a minor”.
WCJB
Local police departments hosted “Coffee with a Cop”
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Law enforcement is catching up with Alachua County residents. Officers with the Gainesville Police Department hosted “Coffee with a Cop” at two locations. The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office also met for coffee with residents in Newberry, Micanopy and Hawthorne. Both agencies host “Coffee...
fox35orlando.com
Marion County deputies search for man accused of trying to force girl waiting at bus stop into his truck
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are searching for a man accused of trying to force a girl into his pickup truck in Marion County. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 22 as the girl waited at her bus stop in the 14000 block of 202nd Terrace in Umatilla.
Four incidents of gunfire in the northeastern area of Lake City, one home struck
LAKE CITY, Fla. — On Wednesday, Oct. 5, between 8:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., Lake City police responded to multiple reports of gunfire in the northeastern area of the city. Officers were unable to locate the source of the gunshots at three of the reported areas and didn’t find witnesses, damaged property or shell casings.
alachuachronicle.com
Jail inmate charged with property damage after breaking glass in cell door because he “just wanted to die”
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Demorco Dontrell Strickland, 21, a jail inmate, was charged with property damage after breaking the glass in his cell door because he “just wanted to die.”. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy who investigated the incident wrote that he watched surveillance video from Strickland’s cell...
Warrant: Clay County camp employee had 'inappropriate' relationship with boy
CLAY COUNTY, Fla — A woman remained in Clay County jail late Monday after deputies say she had an inappropriate relationship with a teenager. Libby Chrome, 28, an employee at Camp Blanding Florida Youth Challenge Academy was arrested after police saw what was on one of the camper's phones, according to an arrest warrant.
mainstreetdailynews.com
LCPD responds to multiple gunfire incidents
Lake City Police officers responded to multiple reports of gunfire and one home being hit in the northeast section of town on Wednesday evening. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) press release, officers investigated four gunfire incidents between 8:30 and 11:30 p.m. At three of the four scenes,...
Jury selection underway in Putnam County murder case
Palatka, Fla. — Mark Wilson is now on trial in Putnam County. Jury selection began Monday. The Melrose man is charged with the murders of Robert Baker, 12, and Tayten Baker, 14. Action News Jax told you in September 2020 when Wilson’s arrest warrant uncovered plans to kill the...
WCJB
Ocala man missing after leaving concerning note
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala is missing and a note that he left behind is causing concern for his well-being. Carlos Hernandez was last seen leaving his residence located near SE 56th Terrace in Ocala around 9 a.m. on Tuesday. He left his residence on foot and...
WCJB
Trailer with two race cars inside stolen during Hurricane Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala man was robbed of two of his trailer and two race cars as Hurricane Ian approached. A news organization, MotorBiscuit MSN, reports Jeff Stalnaker secured his two dirt track race cars in a trailer ahead of Ian. Somebody stole the trailer before he returned.
WCJB
Teens arrested for possession of drugs and a stolen gun
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two teens were arrested in Ocala after a traffic stop found them with drugs and a stolen gun. Ocala police officers arrested 18-year-old Jonathan Mateos and 17-year-old Jason Galvez when officers noticed the smell of marijuana during a traffic stop. While searching the vehicle, officers found...
