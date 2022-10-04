Read full article on original website
Evelyn Margaret Mathey – October 6, 2022
Evelyn Margaret Mathey, age 91, formerly of Mineral City and Magnolia, died Thursday, October 6, 2022, in Park Village Health Care Center at Dover. Born in Mineral City, on October 30, 1930, Evelyn was the daughter of the late Julius C. and Margaret McDougall Mathey. A lifelong resident of the...
DiAnne A. Carpenter Reece – October 2, 2022
DiAnne A. Carpenter Reece, a lifelong and active member of the New Philadelphia community, died peacefully October 2, 2022. She will be affectionately remembered for her love of family and friends, sense of humor, zest for life, and laugh recognized by all who knew her. DiAnne was born on St. Patrick’s Day in 1937, she was proud of her Irish roots that go back to her great-grandparents.
Ohio U.S. Senate Candidate Visiting Tuscarawas County
Nick McWilliams reporting – A GOP candidate has two scheduled stops in Tuscarawas County this month. U.S. Senate hopeful J.D. Vance is scheduled to be at the Tuscarawas County Republican Headquarters on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Vance will also take part in a lunch fundraiser at the Kimble Company on October 24th from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Third Quarter Crash Report in Tuscarawas County
Nick McWilliams reporting – The Tuscarawas County Health Department Safe Communities program has announced the latest crash statistics from the most recent quarter. Running from the beginning of July to the end of September, a total of 517 crashes were investigated in Tuscarawas County, two of which led to fatalities.
Area Fire Departments Host Open Houses
Mary Alice Reporting – Fire Prevention Week runs October 9th through the 15th and local fire departments will provide resources during an open house. The week started in 1922 and to mark the 100th anniversary, this year’s campaign, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape”, is educating everyone about the simple action of creating an escape plan known to all in the home.
Mill Township Man Heading to Court after Shots Fired
A man will spend some time in jail before he makes an initial court appearance related to discharging a firearm. According to the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s records, deputies responded Wednesday, just before midnight, to a Newport Road address, in Mill Township. Reports indicate that a person was shooting a gun and yelling.
