Fuel prices in Oregon spiked 50 cents per gallon over the last week - the sharpest spike of any state in the country. If you've filled up your car recently, this may not be news to you: The average price of a gallon of gas in Oregon has risen precipitously recently. After 14 consecutive weeks of prices falling at the pump, they spiked last week more sharply in Oregon than in any state in the country, according to the American Automobile Association. The AAA analysis found the average gas price at Oregon pumps went up 50 cents per gallon in...

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO