Kim Kardashian
Prince Harry
Harvey Levin
King Combs Says He Has 'Always' Wanted to Be a Rapper Like Father Diddy: 'There Is No Plan B'

"It's really always been something I wanted to do," Christian Combs, who performs under the name King Combs, told PEOPLE exclusively while attending the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Saturday For Christian Combs, the son of Diddy, he "always" knew as a kid that he wanted to be a performer — after all, it is the family business. "It's really always been something I wanted to do," Combs, who performs under the name King Combs, 24, told PEOPLE exclusively while attending the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Saturday. "There have been times...
XXL Mag

Drake Announces Intimate New York City Show

Drake will be performing in New York City next month and making his debut at The Big Apple's famed Apollo Theater. Drizzy made the announcement on Instagram on Tuesday afternoon (Oct. 4). A black-and-white promo pic for the show posted to the Canadian rap star's page reads: "Drake Live From Apollo November 11th."
Rolling Stone

Kanye West Says ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirts Inspired By His ‘Connection To God’

A few days after Kayne West and models for his new Yeezy line donned “White Lives Matter” T-shirts at Paris Fashion Week, “Ye,” made an appearance on the show where white lives matter most: Fox News’s Tucker Carlson Tonight.  “Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam. Now it’s over. You’re welcome,” West wrote on Instagram on Monday. Not surprisingly, West found a sympathetic ear Thursday in Carlson, Fox’s resident champion of white nationalist ideology and a professed critic of the Black Lives Matter movement who often conflates the Black Lives Matter nonprofit with any form of advocacy by people...
hiphop-n-more.com

Diddy Says Mase Owes Him $3 Million and That He’s a “Fake Pastor”

The back & forth between Diddy and Mase continues. Diddy stopped by The Breakfast Club this morning on Power 105 to talk about a range of topics. One of the discussions that the hosts were eager to have is about the allegation that he owes Mase money for unpaid royalties while he was signed with Bad Boy Records.
