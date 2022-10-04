Read full article on original website
Related
newjerseystage.com
Acclaimed Photographer and “Man of a Thousand Faces” Samuel Fosso Is the Subject of a Major Survey at the Princeton University Art Museum
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- This fall the Princeton University Art Museum will present Samuel Fosso: Affirmative Acts, the first major US survey of one of the most renowned contemporary artists based in Africa today. The exhibition—curated by Princeton University Professor Chika Okeke-Agulu with Silma Berrada, Lawrence Chamunorwa, Maia Julis, and Iheanyi Onwuegbucha—will be on view at Art on Hulfish in downtown Princeton from November 19 to January 29, 2023, and will offer US audiences an introduction to one of the best-known photographers from the African continent on the international scene.
newjerseystage.com
White Eagle Hall Events In October
(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- This October, White Eagle Hall presents an exciting schedule of events for everyone. Originally constructed in 1910 and reopened in 2017 after a multi-year, multi-million-dollar renovation, the 800-person capacity music venue in Jersey City currently has 12 shows scheduled this month. The Jersey City landmark remains...
Comments / 0