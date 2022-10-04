Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads comes home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes blitz Indiana 4-0 behind Flotre’s three assistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes travel to Indiana looking for consecutive conference victoriesThe LanternBloomington, IN
Men’s Soccer: No. 22 Ohio State takes down No. 15 Indiana 2-1 in Big Ten openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History
The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
Covered Bridge Festival preparations underway
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One of the most popular festivals in the valley kicks off Friday, October 14. The Parke County Covered Bridge Festival always starts on the second Friday in October. Booths and tents can already be found surrounding the courthouse square in Rockville. Organizers say the 10-day, 10-location event is the largest […]
wccbcharlotte.com
“Stranger Things” Halloween Display Is Back Up In Neighborhood
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Things keep getting stranger in the city of Plainfield, Indiana. Officials there have allowed the controversial “Stranger Things” Halloween display to be put back up. A neighbor complained about the display that has been spooking spectators and it was taken down. Now it’s come back to life after the city gave the greenlight.
Fraud, theft charges following WRTV Investigation into hot rod business
Johnson County prosecutors filed criminal charges this week following a WRTV Investigation into a Whiteland hot rod restoration shop.
WTHI
Clay Co. industrial park is declared full after work began over 30 years ago
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI)- Clay County has become a new hotspot for industry and it's all thanks to an industrial park located in Brazil. The project began back in 1990 and has continued through various changes in leadership. But, Jim Coffenberry has remained with the project for years. He's currently a consultant with the Clay County Redevelopment Commission.
Indiana’s Little Nashville is Actually a Whole Lot Like Gatlinburg-Here’s Why
Did you know Indiana has its own Nashville? Yep, it's true however the town is actually a whole lot like big ole' Gatlinburg on a much smaller scale and it's awesome. My husband and I love to find new places to visit so when I found out Indiana had a town just like Gatlinburg and only half the distance away from where we lived I was immediately sold on the idea.
wyrz.org
Shelby County man injured in tree stand fall
(Shelbyville) Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a tree stand accident that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Shelby County. At approximately 4:46 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area near the 4800 Block of North County Road 575 East for an injured person. Initial investigation revealed that Timothy Balting, 46, of Shelbyville,...
Indianapolis hosting criminal history expungement clinic this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS — Starting a new chapter can be difficult with the weight of criminal history. However, this Saturday, people interested in having their record expunged can take the first steps at a free event. “Let’s get this out of your way so that no one can use this against you by law,” Carlette Duffy, Deputy […]
salemleader.com
Salem names new city police chief
Salem police officer Eric Mills was honored at his swearing in ceremony on Thursday evening at Salem City Hall. He has been appointed as the police chief. Mills has been with the department for 19 years.
bcdemocrat.com
History and technology create success: Wagler Dairy prioritizes cows’ health and the environment
Wagler Dairy and Nutrient Management Partners were recently honored at the Indiana State Fair as featured farmers, a program sponsored by Corteva Agriscience. “It’s about stewardship and the fact that every job on the farm includes details and a purpose,” Sarah Wagler said. Founded in 1950 by Henry...
WTHI
Two charged in connection to overdose death of Terre Haute woman
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people will appear in court later this month after they were accused of contributing to the overdose death of a Terre Haute woman. Indianapolis police arrested 25-year-old Aaron Gates of Paris, Illinois. Police also arrested 24-year-old Kristin Carrington of Greencastle, Indiana. Officials believe they dealt...
Kristi Lee inducted into Indiana Broadcast Pioneers Hall of Fame
She’s a star behind the scenes and in front of the camera and she’s a Hoosier through and through. Kristi Lee recently returned to WRTV for the first time since she left as a WRTV Technical Director.
korncountry.com
Local man arrested for DUI after crashing vehicle into house
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Bartholomew County man was arrested on Thursday night after crashing his van into a home while several times over the legal alcohol limit. The Columbus Police Department (CPD) responded at 10:35 p.m. to the house in the 300 block of Hege Avenue. When officers arrived, they observed that the van driven by Robert R. Kettler Jr., 50, of Columbus, had crashed into a residence and collapsed the porch roof.
korncountry.com
Paving means Bartholomew County road closures
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – Several roads in Bartholomew County will be paved on various days over the next week or so, causing them to be shut down, according to the Bartholomew County Highway Department and Bartholomew County Emergency Management. Motorists are asked to avoid these areas and find another...
bloomingtonian.com
Family of injured 17-year-old raising money on GoFundMe after Mays Greenhouse collision
Family members of 17-year-old Joey Henderson, who was critically injured during a five-vehicle crash last Friday at Mays Greenhouse, are raising money on GoFundMe for his medical expenses, and to help his parents who have taken off from work to be at his side. The GoFundMe had raised 11,177 dollars...
korncountry.com
CPD warns of housing, rental fraud
COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is warning community members to be vigilant of fraudsters and exercise good judgment when trying to purchase or rent a home or an apartment. CPD has taken a couple of reports recently in which a suspect, who claims to be out...
indyschild.com
All Aboard the French Lick Polar Express Train Ride
The holiday season is just around the corner, which means holiday train rides are about to begin. One of Indiana’s top holiday train rides is the French Lick Polar Express Train Ride. This magical experience opens on November 4th and runs through December 23rd. What to expect on the...
korncountry.com
Columbus Police Department investigates S.R. 11 moped accident
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is investigating a Thursday morning crash involving a moped and an automobile on S.R. 11 that injured a Bartholomew County man. Officers responded to the accident in the 800 block of State Road 11 (Jonesville Road) at around 8 a.m. The...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Kevin Welborn, 45, of Washington, was arrested on 3 counts of Incest, 2 counts of Domestic Battery, Neglect of a Dependent, and Invasion of Privacy. Bond was set at $250,000. Trevor Pinkston, 29, of Terre Haute, was arrested on a count of Petition to Revoke. No bond was set. Total...
