The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History

The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
WTWO/WAWV

Covered Bridge Festival preparations underway

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One of the most popular festivals in the valley kicks off Friday, October 14. The Parke County Covered Bridge Festival always starts on the second Friday in October. Booths and tents can already be found surrounding the courthouse square in Rockville. Organizers say the 10-day, 10-location event is the largest […]
wccbcharlotte.com

“Stranger Things” Halloween Display Is Back Up In Neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Things keep getting stranger in the city of Plainfield, Indiana. Officials there have allowed the controversial “Stranger Things” Halloween display to be put back up. A neighbor complained about the display that has been spooking spectators and it was taken down. Now it’s come back to life after the city gave the greenlight.
Clay Co. industrial park is declared full after work began over 30 years ago

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI)- Clay County has become a new hotspot for industry and it's all thanks to an industrial park located in Brazil. The project began back in 1990 and has continued through various changes in leadership. But, Jim Coffenberry has remained with the project for years. He's currently a consultant with the Clay County Redevelopment Commission.
Shelby County man injured in tree stand fall

(Shelbyville) Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a tree stand accident that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Shelby County. At approximately 4:46 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area near the 4800 Block of North County Road 575 East for an injured person. Initial investigation revealed that Timothy Balting, 46, of Shelbyville,...
Salem names new city police chief

Salem police officer Eric Mills was honored at his swearing in ceremony on Thursday evening at Salem City Hall. He has been appointed as the police chief. Mills has been with the department for 19 years.
Two charged in connection to overdose death of Terre Haute woman

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people will appear in court later this month after they were accused of contributing to the overdose death of a Terre Haute woman. Indianapolis police arrested 25-year-old Aaron Gates of Paris, Illinois. Police also arrested 24-year-old Kristin Carrington of Greencastle, Indiana. Officials believe they dealt...
Local man arrested for DUI after crashing vehicle into house

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Bartholomew County man was arrested on Thursday night after crashing his van into a home while several times over the legal alcohol limit. The Columbus Police Department (CPD) responded at 10:35 p.m. to the house in the 300 block of Hege Avenue. When officers arrived, they observed that the van driven by Robert R. Kettler Jr., 50, of Columbus, had crashed into a residence and collapsed the porch roof.
Paving means Bartholomew County road closures

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – Several roads in Bartholomew County will be paved on various days over the next week or so, causing them to be shut down, according to the Bartholomew County Highway Department and Bartholomew County Emergency Management. Motorists are asked to avoid these areas and find another...
CPD warns of housing, rental fraud

COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is warning community members to be vigilant of fraudsters and exercise good judgment when trying to purchase or rent a home or an apartment. CPD has taken a couple of reports recently in which a suspect, who claims to be out...
All Aboard the French Lick Polar Express Train Ride

The holiday season is just around the corner, which means holiday train rides are about to begin. One of Indiana’s top holiday train rides is the French Lick Polar Express Train Ride. This magical experience opens on November 4th and runs through December 23rd. What to expect on the...
Columbus Police Department investigates S.R. 11 moped accident

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is investigating a Thursday morning crash involving a moped and an automobile on S.R. 11 that injured a Bartholomew County man. Officers responded to the accident in the 800 block of State Road 11 (Jonesville Road) at around 8 a.m. The...
Daviess County Arrest Report

Kevin Welborn, 45, of Washington, was arrested on 3 counts of Incest, 2 counts of Domestic Battery, Neglect of a Dependent, and Invasion of Privacy. Bond was set at $250,000. Trevor Pinkston, 29, of Terre Haute, was arrested on a count of Petition to Revoke. No bond was set. Total...
