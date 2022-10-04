Read full article on original website
Dylan Larkin Likely First Big 2022-23 Pre-NHL Deadline Trade
According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff , Dylan Larkin of the Detroit Red Wings might be the NHL’s first big pre-NHL Trade Deadline deal during the 2022-23 season. Even though most eyes are on a couple of other big names, the Red Wings might be looking to make the league’s first big splash and moving Larkin would certainly qualify.
Penguins vs. Red Wings Takeaways: Depth Shows Its Spark
The Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Detroit Red Wings by a score of 3-2. In their penultimate preseason game, the Penguins played all of their top players, and gave back-up goaltender, Casey DeSmith, a full 60 minutes of work. With the roster taking shape and the team getting some valuable preparation, there were a few key take aways from the game.
NHL power rankings: No. 32 Canadiens to No. 1 Avalanche
Nearly 30 years have passed since a Canadian-based team won the Stanley Cup, and just one has played in the final in the past 11 years. The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers hope to buck that trend. The Alberta representatives are set to begin their respective seasons on their home...
3 Detroit Red Wings prospects who could make the roster
What Detroit Red Wings prospects could make the roster?Detroit Red Wings prospect #1Detroit Red Wings prospect #2Detroit Red Wings Prospect #3. With the beginning of the NHL season just over the horizon, teams will be finalizing their rosters soon as well. The Detroit Red Wings will have some interesting decisions to make regarding some prospects this year. After Lucas Raymond and Calder Trophy winner, Moritz Seider made their splashes in the league last season, who are some of the rookies that a have chance to make some ripples in the league this year? Here are three Detroit Red Wings prospects who have at least a chance to make this year’s team.
NHL Rumors: The Pittsburgh Penguins, and the St. Louis Blues
Penguins defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph available for trade. Daily Faceoff: Frank Seravalli on the Daily Faceoff Show with Tyler Yaremchuk and Mike McKenna. Pittsburgh Penguins GM Ron Hextall has let all teams know that defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph is available for trade. “So, when you get to this time of year, the...
NHL
Flyers reduce training camp roster to 34 players
The Philadelphia Flyers announced today the club has reduced training camp by 10 players, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. The Flyers have assigned the following players to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League (AHL):. Forwards - Tyson Foerster, Olle Lycksell. Defensemen - Adam...
NHL
Jagr discusses hockey future prior to Global Series in home country
PRAGUE -- Looking like an aging rock star, clad in dark jeans and a leather jacket, Jaromir Jagr strolled into O2 Arena in Prague. The all-time NHL great, who owns a team in Kladno, Czech Republic, was there for the 2022 NHL Global Series, which is bringing the NHL to his native country, a chance for the NHL's past to meet the NHL's present.
NHL.com Predicts Josi Finishes Second for Norris in 2022-2023
Roman Josi had a career best season in 2021-2022, recording personal bests in goals, assists, and points while also logging some of the best defensive stats of his eleven year career. Despite his record setting season, Josi finished second in Norris Trophy voting in June to the Colorado Avalanche's young, dynamic defenseman Cale Makar.
Canucks’ Boudreau Predicted To Be NHL’s First 2022 Coaching Casualty
Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff listed his 32 bold predictions for the season and among them was a prediction that Vancouver Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau will be the first coaching casualty of the season. Already off to a rocky start this preseason and with some trepidation that he might be the guy long-term in Vancouver, insiders like Seravalli are wondering if Boudeau’s leash isn’t all that long.
Saros Predicted to Finish Third for Vezina in Trophy Tracker Series
NHL.com has released its Trophy Tracker series in which they predict the likely winners of the major NHL Awards at the end of the 2022-2023 season. When it came to speculating who will win the Vezina Trophy, the list of names looks pretty familiar. After winning the Vezina last season,...
NHL
NHL Network fantasy hockey draft special
One-hour TV show with Pete Jensen, Anna Dua, Kevin Weekes to air Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET. NHL Network has fans covered for fantasy hockey drafts with the "NHL Tonight: Fantasy Special" leading up to the 2022-23 season. Pete Jensen and Anna Dua of NHL.com and the "NHL Fantasy on...
WGRZ TV
Hamilton Take 2: Buffalo Sabres ready for home opener against Ottawa
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Coaches usually don’t show their hand so far away from their opening game, but Don Granato did just that, saying the lines we saw in practice, is what he’d like to go with on Oct. 13 against the Ottawa Senators. There could be a...
NHL
Quinn of Sharks leads coaches clinic in Prague ahead of Global Series
PRAGUE -- The hotel ballroom was packed with coaches-- hockey coaches, a rogue basketball coach -- each waiting to hear from some luminaries of the profession. David Quinn, the coach of the San Jose Sharks, was there for a Q and A. Geoff Ward, NHL guest coach, was there to talk about faceoffs and strategies and small-area games. Ulf Samuelsson, NHL guest coach, was there to talk bench behavior and skill development.
Yardbarker
Predators, Sharks open NHL season in Prague
The 2022-23 NHL season is set to get underway on the other side of the world when the San Jose Sharks play the Nashville Predators as part of the 2022 NHL Global Series on Friday in Prague. The teams will also play on Saturday at the same venue, O2 Arena.
Sporting News
Ranking the NHL top 20 wingers for the 2022-23 season from Nikita Kucherov to Gabriel Landeskog
The wing position in hockey is an exciting one. While centers typically play a more responsible, well-rounded game, wings can get away with focusing more on the offensive side, jumping up early in the rush and generating chances. This is why it comes as no surprise that some of the...
