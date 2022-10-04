Live updates: Day Two of jury selection phase of Darrell Brooks Jr.'s Waukesha Christmas Parade trial

William “Bill” Riedel, 76, of West Bend passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 with his family by his side. Bill was born on June 20, 1946 to the late George and Sophie (nee Bieringer) Riedel in Milwaukee, WI. He grew up in Menomonee Falls and graduated from Brookfield East High School in 1964. He was united in marriage to Judith Lasanske on August 2, 1969 in Brookfield,WI. He honorably served in the United States Army Reserves from 1965 to 1971. Bill drove semi-truck his whole life, from the age of 18 until retirement. Together, Bill and Judi raised and showed quarter horses until 1984, when they moved to West Bend. He was a great supporter of Special Olympics and served as a coach for many years. He loved gardening, hunting and fishing, and was a member of the Daniel Boone Conservation League. Bill especially enjoyed spending time with his family and will be missed by all who knew him.

