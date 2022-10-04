Live updates: Day Two of jury selection phase of Darrell Brooks Jr.'s Waukesha Christmas Parade trial

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
This Hotel in Wisconsin is Considered to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the United StatesJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
The Largest Flea Market in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitTravel MavenWisconsin State
2022 NBA Draft Review: Milwaukee BucksAdrian HolmanMilwaukee, WI
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today
Washington County Anti-Crime Plan Referendum town halls begin Monday
WASHINGTON COUNTY — Washington County’s series of town hall meetings will begin on Monday, as Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann and Washington County Sheriff Martin Schulteis meet with local residents about the $3.6 million Washington County Anti-Crime Plan Referendum that will be on the November 8 general election ballot.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha Police Department finds officers acted within the law in juvenile arrest
WAUKESHA — An incident connected to the arrest of four juveniles suspected to be in possession of drugs on Thursday afternoon has been referred to the Waukesha County District Attorney's Office for review, according to the Waukesha Police Department. The parents of a juvenile called the city's Emergency Communications...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Near-lifelong Washington County resident celebrates 100th birthday
MENOMONEE FALLS — She’s outlived the Great Depression, World War II, 18 presidential administrations, a stroke, cancer, two rounds of COVID and on Sept. 30, Ethel Stephan celebrated her 100th birthday. “It’s amazing when I think of everything she lived through,” said daughter Jane Nacker. On...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Keller announces two new projects along Highway 33 in West Bend area
WEST BEND — Keller, Inc. announced that it has been chosen as the general contractor for two projects in West Bend, on Thursday. According to the releases, Keller will be the general contractor for a 9,924-square-foot boat showroom building project for Cedar Lake Sales and Service as well as for a 5,193-square-foot addition, remodel and mezzanine building project for Lifetime Auto Sales & Service.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greater Milwaukee Today
William “Bill” Riedel
William “Bill” Riedel, 76, of West Bend passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 with his family by his side. Bill was born on June 20, 1946 to the late George and Sophie (nee Bieringer) Riedel in Milwaukee, WI. He grew up in Menomonee Falls and graduated from Brookfield East High School in 1964. He was united in marriage to Judith Lasanske on August 2, 1969 in Brookfield,WI. He honorably served in the United States Army Reserves from 1965 to 1971. Bill drove semi-truck his whole life, from the age of 18 until retirement. Together, Bill and Judi raised and showed quarter horses until 1984, when they moved to West Bend. He was a great supporter of Special Olympics and served as a coach for many years. He loved gardening, hunting and fishing, and was a member of the Daniel Boone Conservation League. Bill especially enjoyed spending time with his family and will be missed by all who knew him.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha residents oppose rezoning request; council approves it
WAUKESHA — The Common Council held a public hearing Tuesday on a rezoning petition for a duplex development in the southwest corner of Waukesha. Five residents spoke against the petition, but the council approved the rezoning request, saying they didn’t find sufficient reason to deny it at this stage.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Former West Bend resident named to leadership role at Arizona college
WEST BEND — Yavapai College in Prescott, Ariz., announced that Dr. Marylou Mercado, a lifelong West Bend resident until 2018, has been named their new dean of the School of Health & Wellness and School of Science & Engineering, on Thursday. “I am a first-generation Hispanic community college graduate...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Kress runs wild in West Bend East-West rivalry game victory
WEST BEND — It’s been awhile since West Bend East has had a football season like this. And so Friday night, along with the festivities for the joint East-West homecoming and the annual Hall of Fame ceremonies there was also a football game and the Suns were able to celebrate that too.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Greater Milwaukee Today
Michael John Nelson (Mike)
Michael John Nelson (Mike) Michael John Nelson (Mike) passed away on September 26, 2022, at the age of 61. Mike was the son of Brad and Mary Nelson. He was born in Green Bay, but spent most of his adult life in Oconomowoc, where he embraced the beauty and abundance of natural waterways.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Cedar Community breaks ground for new living space, The Lofts
WEST BEND — Cedar Community held a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday for its new renovation project at the Cedar Lake Campus, called The Lofts at Cedar Lake. “For the past 70 years Cedar Community has served so many residents and families, and we’re here for a pretty important celebration today to begin a new chapter,” said Cedar Community Board member Joe Carlson.
Greater Milwaukee Today
West Bend East vs. West Bend West football: By the numbers
Since 2002, East holds the series lead 12-8 over West. East has outscored West 460-239 in that span, with the Suns averaging 23 points per game and the Spartans averaging 12 points per game. Since 2011* East has averaged 123.2 passing yards per game with eight touchdowns and three interceptions...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha South cancels final two football games
WAUKESHA — Waukesha South announced on Thursday that the final two games of the Blackshirts' football season had been cancelled. "Due to an overwhelming number of injuries and out of concern for student athlete safety, Waukesha South has cancelled the varsity football game on Friday, Oct. 7, against Arrowhead, as well as the remainder of the varsity football season," a statement emailed out to parents on Thursday read. "The Waukesha South staff is working to find an alternative following Southfest to showcase our band, dance team, cheer team, and football student athletes."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Greater Milwaukee Today
Janis Andris Zommers
Janis Andris Zommers, age 77, passed away peacefully at home with his family in Campbellsport on Sunday, October 2, 2022. He was born on August 6, 1945 in Germany to Kristaps and Vera (nee Balodis) Zommers. He was brought to the United States by his parents in 1955 and became a United States citizen in 1964.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Ferrell ‘Rusty’ ‘Bud’ Babbitt
Ferrell “Rusty” “Bud” Babbitt, 86, passed away peacefully in his sleep during the morning hours of October 6, 2022 at home with his granddaughter. Ferrell was born on November 3, 1935, in Gracemont, Oklahoma to Ruben Douglas Babbitt and Edith Cleon Babbitt (McCullough). After graduating from...
Greater Milwaukee Today
CMH clinches Parkland title
NEW BERLIN — Like a powerful sleeping giant, the Catholic Memorial football team shrugged off the cobwebs from a sluggish first quarter, gradually came alive and showed why it is the No. 1-ranked team in the state. Memorial defeated New Berlin Eisenhower 42-14 in a hard-fought, physical Parkland Conference...
Comments / 0