The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Thursday, Oct. 6. California wells are running dry, low-income and rural communities are hit the hardest. More than 1,200 wells in California have run dry this year, according to state data. The Associated Press reports that’s a nearly 50% increase from what the state reported at this time last year. The groundwater crisis is another symptom of the severe or extreme drought afflicting California for its three driest years on record, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO