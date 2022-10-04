Read full article on original website
Hundreds of dry wells in the state | Another Mill Fire lawsuit | Lassen Park restoration
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Thursday, Oct. 6. California wells are running dry, low-income and rural communities are hit the hardest. More than 1,200 wells in California have run dry this year, according to state data. The Associated Press reports that’s a nearly 50% increase from what the state reported at this time last year. The groundwater crisis is another symptom of the severe or extreme drought afflicting California for its three driest years on record, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Burlesque in Chico | Summit addresses missing, murdered Indigenous people | Flu season
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Wednesday, Oct. 5. State summit addressing unsolved cases of missing or murdered Indigenous people first in the state. The Yurok Tribe hosted the first ever state summit tackling unsolved cases of missing or murdered indigenous people Tuesday in Arcata....
What’s going on with gas prices in California? Here’s why they are increasing again.
California currently has the most expensive gas in the nation, according to the American Automobile Association. On Monday, the agency reported that the average price per gallon in the state is $6.37, up more than 9% from last week’s average of $5.79. AAA attributed the sharp rise in prices...
