Here are Great ‘Not-So-Scary’ Ways to Celebrate Halloween in East Texas
Although some absolutely love scaring themselves to almost death by watching the scariest horror films available and subjecting themselves to a tour of the most shocking haunted houses, for some, that's a bit *much.*. For me, I like a good scary movie and I enjoy an element of mystery this...
This is Not a Ghost Story, This is True Evil in Trinity County, Texas
Many East Texans were horrified when they came to the conclusion of this story out of Trinity County. Its a story that would usually be found in the scenes of a gory Hollywood horror movie. This tale isn't a ghost story, either, it is a true tale of evil that has come from the piney woods of deep East Texas. It involves a son and his wife killing his own mother and her husband and cremating them in a backyard fire pit.
Find That Perfectly Shaped Pumpkin In One Of These East Texas Pumpkin Patches
It is official, you can start decorating for fall and for Halloween! Cooler temperatures are on the way for this weekend and it will be a great time to pull those fall decorations out of the hallway closet or attic and once again put them on display. Then if you...
People are Talking About Scary ‘Werewolf Lane’ in Tyler, TX. Care to Share?
People from around the Tyler, Texas area have been sharing their memories of the infamous 'Werewolf Lane' that was south of town back in the day. East Texas is full of haunting legends. This may come as a surprise to those new to our area. After all, in many ways our East Texas cities are some of the friendliest, coziest towns you can find anywhere. But every area has its own local legends and haunted lore. And Tyler is no exception.
How to Receive Toys For Tots Gifts This Christmas in Tyler, Texas
For most people the holidays and specifically Christmas really is the most wonderful time of the year. It’s time with friends and family members celebrating the season, but for some people it just seems to add a lot of stress. As we all know, the past few years have...
Celebrate Halloween 2022 With a Kickball Tournament in Tyler, Texas
When was the last time you played kickball? If you’re anything like me it’s been years, and I mean more than 15 years ago. But I always remember kickball being so much fun which is why I was so excited to hear that the Parks and Recreation department in Tyler, Texas is putting together a Halloween Kickball Tournament. That just sounds like so much fun!
Woman Shares Warning After Being Stalked at This Tyler, TX Walmart
Almost every woman you know has found herself in a situation with a stalker at least somewhat similar to this one. Sadly, its become so commonplace to hear of these things, we usually dismiss it. But when it happens in one of our East Texas cities, possibly to someone we know, we take heed.
They’re Evading East Texas Authorities, But We Can Help Find Them Y’all
For the most part, East Texas is a pretty safe place to live. However, there are some people within our beautiful community that still want to play dirty and do things that will land them in jail. Once spotted doing something dirty, authorities are notified and often identified, but there are times when law enforcement is challenged and they will turn to the public to help identify these individuals who think they are above the law and do whatever it is they want.
Needing Inexpensive Furniture in Tyler, Texas? This List Should Help!
It wasn’t long ago that we were moving out and finding our own place to live. Okay, let’s not count how long ago that was but during that time we all stressed about not having furniture because all of our cash was wrapped up in moving costs. Recently there was a woman who posted on a Tyler, TX social media site asking for suggestions on where to go for inexpensive furniture around Tyler and she got over 100 responses.
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Home in Longview, TX Currently For Sale
Longview, TX is a beautiful place to live so just out of curiosity I wanted to see what homes were available in the area and I found much more than I expected. There are some incredible homes and there was a lot of variety when it came to properties for sale. If you’re looking for a lot of land there are places for sale with over 300 acres, but the home that I thought looked the best was not the most expensive home currently for sale, but after you see the photos below, I think you’ll understand why I like it so much.
Honoring Multiple Medal of Honor Recipients This Weekend in Bullard, TX
We are fortunate to live with so many freedoms but that is because of brave men and women before us fought for those freedoms. And this weekend in Bullard, Texas is the Texas Veterans Military Show 2022 honoring America’s Veterans. The event and classic car show is taking place this Saturday, October 8th at 655 S. Doctor M Roper Parkway (69 S.) in Bullard, Texas.
Beware of the Latest Scam That Can Steal Your Money in Longview, Texas
Thieves are the lowest of the low. Those thieves don't always have to be breaking into your home or car either. Some thieves like to be tricky and offer a great deal or a nice gift. Others will present an issue that is not there that needs your attention. That's what is happening in Longview, Texas as residents have reported to police of getting a text message asking to check a non-existent bank account.
Scary Clowns? Makes Sense. But Now a Look at 10 of Our Strangest Phobias
Recently, some friends and I were sitting at a Starbucks in Tyler, Texas discussing the things that we fear the most. After all, it's spooky season and thus it seems an appropriate time of year to discuss some of the most common types of fears and phobias. First, let's get...
A New EV Charging Plan will Bring More Options for East Texas Drivers
Its a topic that certainly has no grey area, you either absolutely love it or definitely hate it, electric vehicles. It is all the rage of car companies nowadays to introduce an all electric vehicle to go along side their gas powered standards. Even here in East Texas, we're seeing more and more electric vehicles on the roadways. With that increase in electric car drivers comes the need for more charging stations along the highways. That's where a new Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) plan will come into play.
Adoption Fees Waived This Month With A Donation At This East Texas Animal Shelter
Adopt a pet and you will immediately bring nothing but pure joy and unconditional love into your home. Whether you live alone, your partner, or your part of a huge family, there's nothing like being greeted by a four-legged buddy waiting for you on the other side of that door when you get home.
One Longview, TX Woman Has a Great Idea for Budget Halloween Decorating ’22
I wish I had the drive of Tim "The Tool Man" Taylor, going all out on my house every Christmas, but that means packing up everything in January -- and that means I'm out. One Longview, TX woman may've just had an idea that gets folks, like me, back in the seasonal home decorating game.
Smith Co. Sheriff Warns of Several Car Burglaries in the Tyler, TX Area
Recently, a representative from the Smith County Sheriff's Department shared a post on their public Facebook page with a warning for residents who live in the Tyler, Texas area. According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, they have been receiving several reports regarding various incidents of auto burglaries...
Police Seek Two People Suspected of Theft in Henderson, TX
Police Officers in Henderson, Texas are currently seeking the public's help in identifying a man suspected of an alleged theft that took place at a local business. According to a recent post shared publicly on the Henderson, TX Police Department's Facebook page, Henderson Police are seeking two persons of interest in connection with an alleged theft that took place at a local business.
The Most Expensive Ranch Currently For Sale in Gilmer, Texas Looks Relaxing
Most people think of Gilmer, Texas as a small town with charm in East Texas. Not exactly gigantic with the last population check coming in 2020 with just shy of 5,000 people but it’s a great place to live. Especially if you are looking to purchase what is currently the most expensive ranch or property for sale in Gilmer. As I was looking at photos online, this place is just perfect if you’re looking for a beautiful piece of land to call home so you can relax and enjoy the gorgeous Texas scenery.
Born Free Motorcycle Show Details Taking Place in Mount Enterprise, Texas
If you’re looking for a motorcycle show that is open for the whole family to attend and a whole lot of fun you’re going to want to check out the Born-Free Motorcycle Show taking place in Mount Enterprise, Texas. While often motorcycle shows can be a place for adults, the organizers for this event are working hard to make sure that the whole family can join in the fun.
