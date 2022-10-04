ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Mix 93.1

This is Not a Ghost Story, This is True Evil in Trinity County, Texas

Many East Texans were horrified when they came to the conclusion of this story out of Trinity County. Its a story that would usually be found in the scenes of a gory Hollywood horror movie. This tale isn't a ghost story, either, it is a true tale of evil that has come from the piney woods of deep East Texas. It involves a son and his wife killing his own mother and her husband and cremating them in a backyard fire pit.
TRINITY COUNTY, TX
Mix 93.1

People are Talking About Scary ‘Werewolf Lane’ in Tyler, TX. Care to Share?

People from around the Tyler, Texas area have been sharing their memories of the infamous 'Werewolf Lane' that was south of town back in the day. East Texas is full of haunting legends. This may come as a surprise to those new to our area. After all, in many ways our East Texas cities are some of the friendliest, coziest towns you can find anywhere. But every area has its own local legends and haunted lore. And Tyler is no exception.
TYLER, TX
Mix 93.1

Celebrate Halloween 2022 With a Kickball Tournament in Tyler, Texas

When was the last time you played kickball? If you’re anything like me it’s been years, and I mean more than 15 years ago. But I always remember kickball being so much fun which is why I was so excited to hear that the Parks and Recreation department in Tyler, Texas is putting together a Halloween Kickball Tournament. That just sounds like so much fun!
TYLER, TX
Mix 93.1

They’re Evading East Texas Authorities, But We Can Help Find Them Y’all

For the most part, East Texas is a pretty safe place to live. However, there are some people within our beautiful community that still want to play dirty and do things that will land them in jail. Once spotted doing something dirty, authorities are notified and often identified, but there are times when law enforcement is challenged and they will turn to the public to help identify these individuals who think they are above the law and do whatever it is they want.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
Mix 93.1

Needing Inexpensive Furniture in Tyler, Texas? This List Should Help!

It wasn’t long ago that we were moving out and finding our own place to live. Okay, let’s not count how long ago that was but during that time we all stressed about not having furniture because all of our cash was wrapped up in moving costs. Recently there was a woman who posted on a Tyler, TX social media site asking for suggestions on where to go for inexpensive furniture around Tyler and she got over 100 responses.
TYLER, TX
Mix 93.1

This Might Be the Most Beautiful Home in Longview, TX Currently For Sale

Longview, TX is a beautiful place to live so just out of curiosity I wanted to see what homes were available in the area and I found much more than I expected. There are some incredible homes and there was a lot of variety when it came to properties for sale. If you’re looking for a lot of land there are places for sale with over 300 acres, but the home that I thought looked the best was not the most expensive home currently for sale, but after you see the photos below, I think you’ll understand why I like it so much.
LONGVIEW, TX
Mix 93.1

Honoring Multiple Medal of Honor Recipients This Weekend in Bullard, TX

We are fortunate to live with so many freedoms but that is because of brave men and women before us fought for those freedoms. And this weekend in Bullard, Texas is the Texas Veterans Military Show 2022 honoring America’s Veterans. The event and classic car show is taking place this Saturday, October 8th at 655 S. Doctor M Roper Parkway (69 S.) in Bullard, Texas.
BULLARD, TX
Mix 93.1

Beware of the Latest Scam That Can Steal Your Money in Longview, Texas

Thieves are the lowest of the low. Those thieves don't always have to be breaking into your home or car either. Some thieves like to be tricky and offer a great deal or a nice gift. Others will present an issue that is not there that needs your attention. That's what is happening in Longview, Texas as residents have reported to police of getting a text message asking to check a non-existent bank account.
LONGVIEW, TX
Mix 93.1

A New EV Charging Plan will Bring More Options for East Texas Drivers

Its a topic that certainly has no grey area, you either absolutely love it or definitely hate it, electric vehicles. It is all the rage of car companies nowadays to introduce an all electric vehicle to go along side their gas powered standards. Even here in East Texas, we're seeing more and more electric vehicles on the roadways. With that increase in electric car drivers comes the need for more charging stations along the highways. That's where a new Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) plan will come into play.
TEXAS STATE
Mix 93.1

Smith Co. Sheriff Warns of Several Car Burglaries in the Tyler, TX Area

Recently, a representative from the Smith County Sheriff's Department shared a post on their public Facebook page with a warning for residents who live in the Tyler, Texas area. According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, they have been receiving several reports regarding various incidents of auto burglaries...
TYLER, TX
Mix 93.1

Police Seek Two People Suspected of Theft in Henderson, TX

Police Officers in Henderson, Texas are currently seeking the public's help in identifying a man suspected of an alleged theft that took place at a local business. According to a recent post shared publicly on the Henderson, TX Police Department's Facebook page, Henderson Police are seeking two persons of interest in connection with an alleged theft that took place at a local business.
HENDERSON, TX
Mix 93.1

The Most Expensive Ranch Currently For Sale in Gilmer, Texas Looks Relaxing

Most people think of Gilmer, Texas as a small town with charm in East Texas. Not exactly gigantic with the last population check coming in 2020 with just shy of 5,000 people but it’s a great place to live. Especially if you are looking to purchase what is currently the most expensive ranch or property for sale in Gilmer. As I was looking at photos online, this place is just perfect if you’re looking for a beautiful piece of land to call home so you can relax and enjoy the gorgeous Texas scenery.
GILMER, TX
Mix 93.1

Born Free Motorcycle Show Details Taking Place in Mount Enterprise, Texas

If you’re looking for a motorcycle show that is open for the whole family to attend and a whole lot of fun you’re going to want to check out the Born-Free Motorcycle Show taking place in Mount Enterprise, Texas. While often motorcycle shows can be a place for adults, the organizers for this event are working hard to make sure that the whole family can join in the fun.
MOUNT ENTERPRISE, TX
Mix 93.1

Mix 93.1

Community Policy