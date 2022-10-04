Read full article on original website
iKamper's New Hardshell Rooftop Tent Is Perfect for Overland Adventures
IKamper is one of our favorite rooftop tent builders, known for their clever, award-winning designs. Now, the brand has just announced they are launching two cool new overlanding products this month: a wedge-style rooftop tent called the Blue Dot Voyager and an ExoShell 270 awning. The Blue Dot Voyager name...
CARS・
The Best New Knives & EDC of October 2022
We don't know about you, but we've spent at least the past couple years opening our minds to new ways of thinking. That trend extends even to our view of knives and EDC. Whereas in the past, it was hard for us to get past pocket knives and multi-tools, we now recognize that the category can be much, much broader.
Parachute Drops into Your Den with First-Ever Living Room Furniture Collection
You’re probably familiar with Parachute for their dependable and stylish collection of bedroom and bathroom goods, like sheets, robes and towels. And, if you follow the brand a little more closely, then you may recall them debuting their first line of bedroom furniture last year. As a brand that...
The Rope Co.'s Hand-Woven Lobster Rope Doormats Are on Sale at Huckberry
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. It's easy to overlook the necessity of a good doormat until wet weather hits and you're tracking mud through your home or, worse, taking a fall on the front stoop. What you need is a hardy, weather-proof doormat that can withstand the elements — and bonus points if it looks nice too. With all that in mind, we present to you The Rope Co.'s lobster rope doormats. Made with real lobsterman rope, these doormats bring a coastal style and unbeatable durability to your doorstep. Plus, they're a GP reader favorite, and they're on sale at Huckberry.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Herman Miller Launches Its Most Dedicated Gaming Chair Yet
Through its pursuit of ergonomic perfection, Herman Miller had long ago established itself as the standard bearer when it comes to office furniture. Now, the brand is looking to do the same for gaming furniture. The nascent Herman Miller Gaming has steadily been carving out a spot for itself in...
Brooklinen Wants You to Do Your Shopping Early with Their First-Ever Holiday Collection
Spooky season may have just begun, but you know what’s really scary? Waiting until the last minute to complete your holiday shopping. In an effort to to help you avoid such a terrifying situation this year, Brooklinen has launched its first-ever holiday collection…on October 4. And it’s full of gifts for just about everyone on your list.
Going Hiking? Pack This New Water Filter
Welcome to Talking Points, a series that looks at what makes certain products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios. Over the years, Lifestraw has made a name for itself in the outdoor industry. Today, the brand’s super portable filtration straws are sold everywhere from Costco to REI and its humanitarian efforts have helped build clean water access worldwide.
Mondaine's Classic Clock Levels Up with Internet Power
Switzerland's railway clocks have come to symbolize a nation known for, among other things, watchmaking and hyper-punctual trains. This deceptively simple design is packed, however, with more than symbolism, as it's also pragmatic and simultaneously a Bauhaus design icon — and it's got a unique timekeeping feature. Licensed to...
Levi's Doesn't Just Make Jeans. The Brand Now Makes Boots, Too
Levi's is synonymous with jeans. In fact, if you say you're wearing "a pair of Levi's" or even just "Levi's," everyone automatically knows what you're wearing even though the brand makes more than just blue cotton trousers. From hoodies and knitwear to outerwear and accessories, the Bay Area-born brand's catalog is far more robust than many realize.
Today in Gear: The Products You Want, The News You Need
Can’t decide between a yacht and a submarine? Well, now you don’t have to. U-Boat Worx Nautilus has designed a 123-foot superyacht that can travel 200 meters underwater. Once submerged, the vessel can reach a cruising speed of four knots – and stay there for up to four days. The boat is designed to comfortably accommodate ten guests (and six crew members), boasting four staterooms plus a primary suite. Across the 635-foot upper deck, fans can take advantage of a freshwater pool, bar and outdoor dining. Retailing now for about $24 million, U-Boat Worx reassures customers that once the – fully customizable – Nautilus is ordered, it will be delivered in just 30 days.
Uniqlo U's New Collection Is the Best Cheap Fall Closet Refresh
Clothes are expensive — I know better than anyone, and I try to be mindful of that when putting together buying guides or recommending a new release. It's hard, though: manufacturing is pricier post-COVID; so are materials; and if you want things to last, well, they'll probably cost a little (sometimes a lot) more.
The best hiking boots of 2022 — tested and rated
The best hiking boots to buy right now, including the best waterproof hiking boots and the best hiking boots for bad weather.
Reebok, National Geographic Team Up on the Latest Nano X2 Silhouette
Want to be a beast in the gym? Feel like unlocking that primal sense of conquering your training? Looking for a sustainable footwear option that brings out your wild side while also thinking forward for Earth's wild animals? Reebok might have the perfect remedy to all these questions, thanks to the brand's latest collaboration.
Ornate 1946 Chevy Beer Tanker Rat Rod Truck Has Undeniable Style, and You Can Buy It
Facebook Marketplace, Zachary ZellerYou bet your sweet applesauce that's a copper-plated, hand-engraved turbo on that there 12-valve Cummins.
Paraboot's Unexpected New Collab Will Never See the Light of Day
If a brand teases a product, it's typically bound to come out. They wouldn't build the hype for no reason. Paraboot, however, has joined the ranks of high-fashion brands like Balenciaga and YZY (yuck) in practicing the fine art of Promoting Products That You'll Never Be Able to Buy™.
It's Sad, but True: Your Favorite Fleece Jacket Is Bad for the Environment
Welcome to Counterpoint, a series in which we challenge commonly held ideas about well-known products. This time: fleece jackets. First, let me introduce you to this story's villain, fleece. More specifically, the microplastics it sheds. See, most fleece jackets are made from polyester. And polyester (aka polyethylene terephthalate) is plastic, which derives from a chemical reaction between air, petroleum, and water. But wait, I know. I can hear you now. People use plastic for everything. Why are my fleece jackets the problem?
The Best Surf Booties For Surfing Frigid Winter Waters
Cooler heads may prevail, but cooler feet? Not so much. Wintertime may bring more powerful storms and as a result, more consistent waves, but if you're so cold you can't even paddle out, what's the point? Cold water surfing calls for cold water gear: 5mm and above wetsuits, hoods and of course, the surf bootie.
Our Favorite Electric Kettle Just Got Even Better
For a while now, Fellow has been setting the standard when it comes to electric kettles. The brand’s flagship Stagg EKG combines a beautiful modern design with advanced features like to-the-degree temperature control, and it’s become a must-have item for coffee snobs and design enthusiasts alike. And despite not having much in the way of formidable competitors on the market, Fellow just went and made the Stagg EKG even better.
Brooks Sneakers for Every Type of Runner
A quality pair of sneakers is vital for crushing your goals and avoiding injury uninjured on the pavement. Moreover the benefits of rotating your running shoes are numerous. Whether you're searching for a pair to begin your training journey or to replace high-mileage runners, Academy Sports has you covered with a perfect pair of Brooks for every type of runner. Brooks creates shoes to support you every step of the way, delivering finely tuned cushion and support for any goal, from marathons to the occasional jog. Check out our top picks below and suit up for a fall running refresh.
Save Big on Seiko Watches Today
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. The warmer months are finally over, which means you're probably done hitting the beach or heading out on vacation. And while you might be stashing away a lot of your summer gear and apparel, there are some pieces that make great year-round wardrobe additions, like a Seiko watch. And if you don't already have one or two, you're in luck because some of the Japanese brand's best watches are deeply discounted right now at Macy's and Amazon. That means you can snag one of the brand's famed budget-friendly divers for even less than normal.
