ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Collier County opens child care services for kids. Where are the locations?

By Liz Freeman, Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AFYPe_0iLUd8Ww00

Collier County Parks & Recreation Division is re-opening parks and childcare services on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

All other recreation programs have been canceled until further notice. Hurricane damage assessments and light outages continue throughout the park system.  All parks and community centers will close at 7 p.m. until further notice.

Hurricane Ian damage: Damages to buildings, homes and businesses estimated at more than $1.5 billion in Naples

How to help: Where to offer time, money, food and other supplies for Hurricane Ian victims

Sign up to a special texting group for updates on Hurricane Ian and its aftermath

Open Collier County child care sites

Tuesday and Wednesday, hours are 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Adaptive Inclusive Recreation (AIR), 3300 Santa Barbara Boulevard, Naples

Big Corkscrew Island Regional Park, 810 39th Avenue N. E., Naples

Golden Gate Community Center, 4710 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples (Playground Closed)

Immokalee Community Park, 321 N. 1st Street, Immokalee

Immokalee South Park, 418 School Drive, Immokalee

Max Hasse Community Park, 3390 Golden Gate Boulevard W., Naples

Vineyards Community Park, 6231 Arbor Boulevard W., Naples

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Collier County opens child care services for kids. Where are the locations?

Comments / 0

Related
flcourier.com

Black neighborhoods devastated by Ian seeking help

Residents in communities of color say hurricane assistance is painfully slow. As President Joe Biden prepared to visit areas in Fort Myers devastated by Hurricane Ian on Wednesday, residents in several historically Black neighborhoods in Southwest Florida weren’t holding out much hope that help was coming quickly for them.
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Collier County, FL
City
Naples, FL
City
Immokalee, FL
Collier County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
wallstreetonparade.com

Cape Coral: A City of 204,000 in Florida Remains 86 Percent Without Power on Day Eight Since Hurricane Ian Hit

If a major fire occurs in most cities and towns across America, there is a standing procedure to quickly call for mutual aid from other fire departments to achieve a speedy and safe resolution. But when it comes to the Lee County Electric Cooperative (LCEC) that provides electricity to the city of Cape Coral, Florida, something has gone terribly wrong in the process of calling for that mutual aid in a timely manner after one of the most devastating hurricanes in Cape Coral’s history.
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Fifth Third Bank eBus to assist Dunbar community with FEMA applications, disaster supplemental nutrition assistance

The Fifth Third Bank eBus will be arriving in Fort Myers Thursday. It will be partnering with the city of Fort Myers from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday at its Southwest Florida Enterprise Center, 3903 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., in the Dunbar community to help residents apply for FEMA, Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance and other emergency assistance resources.
FORT MYERS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks Recreation#Vineyards#Hurricane Ian#Immokalee Community Park#N 1st Street
10NEWS

Fort Myers man living in shelter after Hurricane Ian destroys his home

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Jeremiah Tolbert is living in a shelter nearly a week after Hurricane Ian destroyed his home and belongings in Fort Myers. He decided to ride out the storm at home because he wanted to make sure his roommate, who didn’t want to leave, would be okay. She is 60 years old and recovering from cancer.
FORT MYERS, FL
Beach Beacon

Big Storm Brewing and others rally to help Hurricane Ian victims

CLEARWATER — When Hurricane Ian pummeled Southwest Florida, Justin Poppa couldn’t sit by and do nothing. His brother, who lives in Naples, lost his home. His Big Storm Brewing taproom in Cape Coral avoided major damage, but its employees suffered through the storm. Poppa braved the traffic and...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Power companies provide update on restoration efforts

Florida Power and Light CEO Eric Silagy said 94% of FPL customers in Lee County had their electricity back on. In Charlotte County, he said about 90% of customers had their power on. He hoped to get the next 10% connected before the end of the week. Silagy spoke during...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WINKNEWS.com

Free food and water sites for Hurricane Ian recovery

Distribution Points – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Bonita Springs: Old Bonita Library, 26876 Pine Ave., Bonita Springs. Cape Coral: Cape Coral Sports Complex, 1410 Sports Blvd., Cape Coral. Cape Coral: Leonard Street, 4820 Leonard St., Cape Coral. Cape Coral: Two Meatballs in the Kitchen in the Big...
CAPE CORAL, FL
Florida Weekly

Post Hurricane Ian recovery rebuilding and permitting information

Also, electronic permitting information is available at www.colliercountyfl.gov/government/growth-management/divisions/building-plan-review-inspection/e-permitting. County staff are also available to assist at the Growth Management Community Development Services Department at 2800 Horseshoe Drive N, Naples, FL 34104; (239) 252-2400 and at four satellite offices which are listed below. Heritage Bay Government Services Center. 15450 Collier Blvd.
NAPLES, FL
districtadministration.com

How a storm-tossed school district is swiftly coming back online after Florida hurricane

Collier County Schools avoided a direct hit from Hurricane Ian, but a substantial number of the Southwest Florida district’s teachers and staff members did not. Those employees live on the north side of the county line in Lee County, where many neighborhoods were devastated by record storm surges, unprecedented flooding and destructive winds. Power and water still remain scarce in those neighborhoods almost a week after the historic storm made landfall.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Naples Daily News

Naples Daily News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
546K+
Views
ABOUT

Current local news, sports, entertainment and information for Naples, Florida, residents and tourists in the 239 area code from the Naples Daily News.

 http://naplesnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy