ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mohave Valley, AZ

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Arizona State
State
California State
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Mohave Valley, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
City
Mohave Valley, AZ
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Phoenix New Times

Blake Masters Just Got Dumped by Three Republican Women

Blake Masters has women problems. On Tuesday, a trio of prominent Republican women — former state Senator Heather Carter, former Phoenix Vice Mayor Peggy Neely, and business owner and political activist Lisa Hoberg — gathered in the Capitol Rose Garden on Washington Street to denounce their fellow Republican and endorse his opponent and Democrat, U.S. Senator Mark Kelly.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#False Hopes#U S Citizenship#Sentencing#Prison#Fraud#Asian#The Justice Department#Hispanic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC 15 News

What to know if you come across fentanyl

PHOENIX — With fentanyl becoming increasingly common across the country and here in Arizona, you may come across it at some point and law enforcement experts want you to be prepared. It's been reported that fentanyl can be extremely deadly if you ingest it; according to the DEA. It...
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

FBI Seeking Man Wanted for Questioning

The FBI and Colorado River Indian Tribes (CRIT) Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in. locating Kyle Wayne Welsh who may have further information regarding the assault of a police officer, within the confines of the Colorado River Indian Tribes Reservation. On February 27, 2020, near Highway...
PARKER, AZ
12 News

12 News

Phoenix, AZ
28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Phoenix local news

 https://www.12news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy