Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Former client recalls Robert Telles as angry, inept lawyer
The history of disgraced public official Robert Telles includes work in the already corrupt adult guardianship system that exploited some of Nevada's most vulnerable citizens.
Arizona woman arrested for allegedly shooting, killing her husband, son
KAIBETO, Ariz. — A woman in northern Arizona has been arrested and is facing federal charges. She allegedly shot and killed her husband and their son. According to The Associated Press, Lydia Carol King, 28, was arrested and booked on recommended charges of two counts of first-degree murder. In...
12news.com
Tucson girl initially denied medication at pharmacy after abortion ruling
The new abortion rules in Arizona are starting to affect some patients directly. A Tucson girl was initially denied medication at a Walgreens Pharmacy.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona Governor plans to fill border wall gaps in Cochise County with shipping containers
After plugging holes in the U.S.-Mexico border wall in Yuma with shipping containers, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey is now looking to do the same in Cochise County. One hundred and thirty double-stacked shipping containers now cover more than 3,800 feet of the previously open border, filling the gap between Yuma County and Mexico.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
prescottenews.com
Fact-check: Republican Arizona secretary of state candidate aims to end mail-in voting option for millions – Politifact
Arizona Republican secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem backs absentee voting only for people who physically can’t make it to the polls. He introduced a bill, which ultimately did not pass, that would allow voting by mail only in a few circumstances. The bill would have eliminated an early...
kawc.org
Arizona doctors say territorial-era abortion law should only be for those without medical licenses
PHOENIX -- Arizona doctors want a judge to rule that the state's 1864 law banning virtually all abortions applies only to people without medical licenses. And that would free them to once again perform the medical procedure -- at least through the 15th week of pregnancy. Attorneys for the Arizona...
KTAR.com
2 US citizens arrested for smuggling horse trailer full of migrants into Arizona
PHOENIX — Two United States citizens were arrested last week after authorities said more than 33 migrants were found inside of a horse trailer. The suspect drivers face charges of human smuggling and possession of firearms, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a press release. The incident...
Phoenix New Times
Blake Masters Just Got Dumped by Three Republican Women
Blake Masters has women problems. On Tuesday, a trio of prominent Republican women — former state Senator Heather Carter, former Phoenix Vice Mayor Peggy Neely, and business owner and political activist Lisa Hoberg — gathered in the Capitol Rose Garden on Washington Street to denounce their fellow Republican and endorse his opponent and Democrat, U.S. Senator Mark Kelly.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kari Lake’s Arizona campaign looks like nothing you’ve seen before
The Trump-aligned Republican’s non-traditional campaign represents a broader break from the old-line Republican Party.
Kari Lake walks back 'rare and legal' abortion comment
Lake told a Phoenix talk radio host that it should be “rare and legal” before saying twice that it should be “rare but safe."
fox10phoenix.com
Fears of Fentanyl: Legalized test strip distribution underway in Arizona as synthetic opioid crisis rages on
PHOENIX - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed a bill in 2021 legalizing test strips that can detect fentanyl in drugs as the state has a front-row seat to the opioid crisis and the wave of fentanyl pouring into the country. Law enforcement says the southern border is the gateway. A...
This Is Arizona's Most Notorious Serial Killer
True crime documentaries are all the rage right now.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ABC 15 News
What to know if you come across fentanyl
PHOENIX — With fentanyl becoming increasingly common across the country and here in Arizona, you may come across it at some point and law enforcement experts want you to be prepared. It's been reported that fentanyl can be extremely deadly if you ingest it; according to the DEA. It...
arizonasuntimes.com
RNC and Arizona GOP Sue Maricopa County over Unfulfilled Public Records Request
Chairwoman Dr. Kelli Ward of the Arizona Republican Party (AZGOP) and Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel announced a lawsuit against Maricopa County Tuesday for failing to comply with public records requests relating to poll worker staffing. “After several weeks of negotiations, Maricopa County left us no choice but to...
Fronteras Desk
With Prop. 308, AZ voters will decide again whether noncitizens can get in-state tuition
Come November, voters will decide whether to offer in-state tuition to noncitizens who graduate from Arizona high schools. The ballot initiative, Proposition 308, would repeal a portion of an old state law. The debate began almost two decades ago, with Proposition 300, a measure that bars undocumented people from accessing...
CBP: Over 40 people rescued from animal trailers in southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. Border Patrol agents reported recently rescuing over 40 migrants in two separate human smuggling incidents in southern Arizona. On Sept. 25, federal authorities found 33 people inside a horse trailer being hauled by a Ford pickup...
kawc.org
Conservation groups: U.S. Fish and Wildlife didn't follow law restoring Mexican wolves in Arizona
PHOENIX -- Wildlife conservation groups are suing the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service over what they say is the agency's failure to follow federal law in approving a program to restore Mexican wolves to Arizona. The lawsuit filed in federal court contends the agency arbitrarily -- and illegally -- determined...
allaboutarizonanews.com
FBI Seeking Man Wanted for Questioning
The FBI and Colorado River Indian Tribes (CRIT) Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in. locating Kyle Wayne Welsh who may have further information regarding the assault of a police officer, within the confines of the Colorado River Indian Tribes Reservation. On February 27, 2020, near Highway...
RNC sues Maricopa County for 'shutting out' Republican poll workers
ARIZONA, USA — The Republican National Committee and Republican Party of Arizona filed two lawsuits Tuesday against Maricopa County, claiming the county favored Democrat poll workers over Republicans ahead of the 2022 mid-term elections. In September, the RNC sent a letter to Maricopa County accusing officials of violating Arizona...
'The country is at the edge of an abyss': Liz Cheney says Lake, Finchem threaten democracy
TEMPE, Ariz. — Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney on Wednesday said the Republican candidates for Arizona governor and secretary of state pose a huge risk for democracy because both say they will refuse to certify election results if they don't like the results. Cheney, a prominent critic of former President...
12 News
Phoenix, AZ
28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Phoenix local newshttps://www.12news.com/
Comments / 3