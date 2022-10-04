Read full article on original website
Gear Patrol
Uniqlo U's New Collection Is the Best Cheap Fall Closet Refresh
Clothes are expensive — I know better than anyone, and I try to be mindful of that when putting together buying guides or recommending a new release. It's hard, though: manufacturing is pricier post-COVID; so are materials; and if you want things to last, well, they'll probably cost a little (sometimes a lot) more.
Hypebae
ColourPop Drops Collaboration With Beauty Influencer Snitchery
Known as the queen of cosplay herself to over five million followers, Snitchery has teamed up with ColourPop to release her very own collection. As the master of dramatic makeup transformations, the range of highly pigmented products delivers just what you need to enter your own villain era. On the...
2 Everyday Makeup Mistakes That Are Aging You, According To Professional Makeup Artists
While makeup has the power to conceal acne, emphasize your best features and help you develop your personal aesthetic and style, it could also inadvertently add years to your look if not used correctly. With that said, we reached out to professional makeup artists for two quick, go-to tips to keep in mind for a more youthful-looking, radiant feel overall. Read on for tips and suggestions from professional MUAs Mandie Brice and Mary Winkenwerder.
These Flowy Pants with Pockets Are Topping Amazon's Charts Right Now, and They're on Sale
Shoppers are calling them the most comfortable pants they’ve ever owned When the cold weather hits, cozy pants are key to staying warm and comfortable. And shoppers just found a pair that you can wear while lounging on the couch, and also at work. The Ueu Wide-Leg Lounge Pants have been topping Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts this week because of their incredibly soft fabric and flattering fit. Plus, the flowy pants are 30 percent off right now and have an additional coupon that can be applied at...
These Classic Guess Jeans Are Over 50% Off at Macy’s — Limited Time
These beautiful and comfy everyday jeans from Guess are up for grabs for an incredibly low price during Macy's VIP sale — details
I found five shoe dupes at Walmart which are 97% less than name-brands like Steve Madden and Converse
A FASHION expert has found five fall dupes from Walmart that are much cheaper than the name brand. Sheena is a beauty blogger and dupe finder whose TikTok is stacked with all kinds of fashion inspiration at lower prices. Her nearly 21,000 followers look to her for styling advice as...
Fall Is Here! The Best Fashion and Beauty Trends to Wear Now
Disclosure: Shop With Us is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC — the publisher of Us Weekly. You feel that breeze? Fall is officially in the air, and you know what that means — new fashion and beauty trends are on the horizon. Say goodbye to tanks and shorts, and say hello to comfy […]
prestigeonline.com
New in beauty: The latest skincare products we love in October 2022
New in beauty: The latest skincare products we love in October 2022. Our top picks of the latest skincare in October 2022 ranges tackle various skin concerns with new powerful ingredients. Elixir. Japanese beauty brand Elixir opens its first boutique in Singapore. The flagship store will offer its collagen-focused product...
Gear Patrol
Levi's Doesn't Just Make Jeans. The Brand Now Makes Boots, Too
Levi's is synonymous with jeans. In fact, if you say you're wearing "a pair of Levi's" or even just "Levi's," everyone automatically knows what you're wearing even though the brand makes more than just blue cotton trousers. From hoodies and knitwear to outerwear and accessories, the Bay Area-born brand's catalog is far more robust than many realize.
Nordstrom Just Dropped a Ton of Fall Essentials From Topshop—Shop These 21 First
Listen up, Topshop fans. Nordstrom—the exclusive retailer of the British brand in the U.S.—has an announcement that's sure to rile you up. This week, a ton of new essential pieces for fall arrived both in stores and on Nordstrom.com just in time for the arrival of the season's chilly and dreary weather. And in true Topshop fashion, each and every one of them is showstopping enough to make you forget about summer and dive head first into autumn.
Gear Patrol
See Better and Ski Better with Reks’ New Ski Goggles
Reks’ new Ski Goggles include two magnetized spherical lenses for peak visibility and high-performance wear. Available in six color-boosting lens options, the goggles are designed to optimize visual light transmission to minimize glare on bright landscapes. On top of that, Reks makes it super easy to lock in your own prescription lenses. Choose from a single vision prescription lens insert (with anti-fog coating) or a progressive prescription lens insert. In either case, the unisex frames are equipped to fit a variety of different face shapes, head sizes and needs, so you can trust they’ll hold up to any challenge on any slope. If you’re new to the brand, check out a full video explainer detailing all the goggles’ features here. Otherwise, if you’re a tried and true fan make sure to act fast – Reks’ High-Performance Ski Goggles are 30% off for a limited time.
Gear Patrol
Parachute Drops into Your Den with First-Ever Living Room Furniture Collection
You’re probably familiar with Parachute for their dependable and stylish collection of bedroom and bathroom goods, like sheets, robes and towels. And, if you follow the brand a little more closely, then you may recall them debuting their first line of bedroom furniture last year. As a brand that...
Gear Patrol
iKamper's New Hardshell Rooftop Tent Is Perfect for Overland Adventures
IKamper is one of our favorite rooftop tent builders, known for their clever, award-winning designs. Now, the brand has just announced they are launching two cool new overlanding products this month: a wedge-style rooftop tent called the Blue Dot Voyager and an ExoShell 270 awning. The Blue Dot Voyager name...
Gear Patrol
Brooklinen Wants You to Do Your Shopping Early with Their First-Ever Holiday Collection
Spooky season may have just begun, but you know what’s really scary? Waiting until the last minute to complete your holiday shopping. In an effort to to help you avoid such a terrifying situation this year, Brooklinen has launched its first-ever holiday collection…on October 4. And it’s full of gifts for just about everyone on your list.
Chloé rose naturelle intense review: The brand new perfume comes in a refill bottle too
Picking up a new perfume is an undisputed shopping treat, whether you fancy trying something new or have a go-to scent favourite. With options spanning everything from floral and citrus notes to creamy, woody and musk blends, choosing fragrance depends on your personal olfactory preference. This time of year is also ideal for exploring perfume picks, with Christmas presents sitting right at the top of our shopping list. Plus, if you’re like us, that means spoiling yourself as well as gifting a loved one (why not?). So, we were very excited to hear about the timely launch of Chloé’s new...
Gear Patrol
Mondaine's Classic Clock Levels Up with Internet Power
Switzerland's railway clocks have come to symbolize a nation known for, among other things, watchmaking and hyper-punctual trains. This deceptively simple design is packed, however, with more than symbolism, as it's also pragmatic and simultaneously a Bauhaus design icon — and it's got a unique timekeeping feature. Licensed to...
Gear Patrol
Don't Like What You See in Stores? Order Your Own Custom Sneakers
Whether you're an aspiring footwear designer or simply unhappy with what you're finding online, there are a number ways to order your own custom sneakers. Big brands like Nike, for example, have programs for customer customization. You can pick your base model and its color scheme and even add a logo or your initials. It's a hell of a deal considering Nike only adds on around $25-$40 fee.
Gear Patrol
Hyperlite Releases Its First Ski Pack, and It's a Featherweight Wonder
Pick up a Hyperlite Mountain Gear backpack, and you'll be blown away by what you're not feeling: weight. Bulk. Unnecessary trimmings and features. Hyperlite has built its reputation around constructing lightweight, high-quality backpacking packs, tents and accessories meant to get you outside, without weighing you down. Today, the brand announced...
Gear Patrol
Save Big on Seiko Watches Today
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. The warmer months are finally over, which means you're probably done hitting the beach or heading out on vacation. And while you might be stashing away a lot of your summer gear and apparel, there are some pieces that make great year-round wardrobe additions, like a Seiko watch. And if you don't already have one or two, you're in luck because some of the Japanese brand's best watches are deeply discounted right now at Macy's and Amazon. That means you can snag one of the brand's famed budget-friendly divers for even less than normal.
Gear Patrol
This Lightweight Knife is All You Need
Case Knives’ new Black Anodized Aluminum G-10 Marilla is a reliable one-handed knife you’ll reach for at every task. Weighing in at just 3.6 ounces, the knife features a 3.4 inch 35VN stainless steel drop point blade with a stonewashed satin finish. Its handle is made of a durable, lightweight anodized aluminum and features a textured black G-10 center inlay for added grip. While the knife’s flipper designs allows quick and reliable deployment, its locking mechanism is also equipped to keep the blade locked in place once opened. Then, when it comes time to stow the piece, fans can take advantage of the Marilla’s reversible deep carry steel pocket clip. Available today with a limited lifetime warranty, this is a knife you’ll want to keep forever.
