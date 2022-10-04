ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, IN

bloomingtonian.com

Obituary: Trever Brummett 05/11/1993 – 10/2/2022

The Bloomingtonian is posting the following obituary on behalf of the family of Trever Brummett:. Trever Brummett, 29, of Bloomington, IN, passed away on October 2, 2022, at 6:20 am in Bloomington, Indiana, following a work-related accident at home. Trever was born on May 11, 1993, to Lea Brummett and...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

