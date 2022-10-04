Read full article on original website
bloomingtonian.com
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says homeless camp was cleared Tuesday after complaints from landowners
The Monroe County Sheriff’s office said Thursday a homeless camp was cleared Tuesday by police and the MCSO after getting calls from nearby businesses complaining about individuals trespassing and causing damage. The building owners of the westside Fresh Thyme market, which is in the City of Bloomington, and Cowden...
bloomingtonian.com
Family of injured 17-year-old raising money on GoFundMe after Mays Greenhouse collision
Family members of 17-year-old Joey Henderson, who was critically injured during a five-vehicle crash last Friday at Mays Greenhouse, are raising money on GoFundMe for his medical expenses, and to help his parents who have taken off from work to be at his side. The GoFundMe had raised 11,177 dollars...
bloomingtonian.com
Obituary: Trever Brummett 05/11/1993 – 10/2/2022
The Bloomingtonian is posting the following obituary on behalf of the family of Trever Brummett:. Trever Brummett, 29, of Bloomington, IN, passed away on October 2, 2022, at 6:20 am in Bloomington, Indiana, following a work-related accident at home. Trever was born on May 11, 1993, to Lea Brummett and...
