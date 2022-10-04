ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Loretta Lynn obituary

Country music has sometimes been described as the authentic blue collar voice of the American south. In the past half-century no singer and songwriter did more to justify that claim than Loretta Lynn, who has died aged 90. In the words of the music historian Bill Malone, Lynn’s songs “spoke for working-class women in a way no ardent feminist could ever do”.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Bret Michaels Was Singing ‘Every Rose Has Its Thorn’ to Loretta Lynn Weeks Before She Died

Since news broke Tuesday morning that Loretta Lynn, the pioneering country singer, died at her home in Tennessee at age 90, some of Nashville’s biggest stars, from Dolly Parton to Carrie Underwood, have been paying her tribute. But the remembrance that caught our eye was from the guy who once sang “Unskinny Bop.” “My heart is beyond heavy today,” Bret Michaels of Poison posted on Facebook. When we called up Michaels, he revealed that he had just been with Lynn at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee — singing Poison’s monster ballad “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” to her a...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
People

Loretta Lynn's Life in Photos

Take a look back at the outspoken trailblazer's legendary career Loretta Lynn Is Born It sounds like a fable: Loretta Lynn was born in humble beginnings, in a log cabin in the coal-mining town of Butcher Hollow, Kentucky, on April 14, 1932. She was the second of eight children born into the coal industry, a hard-earned living she'd later immortalize in her music. "When I was growing up with my sisters and brothers, we all sang and rocked the babies to sleep,...
CELEBRITIES
Taste of Country

5 Loretta Lynn Songs That Were Banned for Being Controversial

Loretta Lynn died on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn, and although the storied country legend is gone, her music will live on beyond her. The 90-year-old icon's representative catalog features 50 albums spanning six decades, and among these albums are many honest — and sometimes controversial — songs she penned throughout her career.
HURRICANE MILLS, TN
extratv

Loretta Lynn, First Lady of Country Music, Dies at 90

Loretta Lynn, one of country music's most indelible icons, died Tuesday at her Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, home. She was 90. Lynn's family confirmed the passing of their "precious mom" with a statement to "Extra" that reassured fans she had "passed peacefully in her sleep." Lynn was a rare musician whose...
HURRICANE MILLS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patsy Cline
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Loretta Lynn
Distractify

Country Music Legend Loretta Lynn Passed Away at 90 Years Old

There are few artists in country music who can claim to have had as much of an impact as Loretta Lynn did. Over the course of the last six decades, Loretta endeared herself to country fans worldwide through hits such as "I'm a Honky Tonk Girl" and "Don't Come Home A-Drinkin." She created and furthered a unique sound that has been replicated time and time again by contemporary acts in the genre.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

10 Essential Loretta Lynn Collaborations

Billboard looks at some of Loretta Lynn's top collaborations, with Conway Twitty, Ernest Tubb and Jack White. Over the course of her over six decades in music, artist and songwriter Loretta Lynn broke barriers and earned nearly every accolade imaginable, with her autobiographical songs such as her signature “The Coal Miner’s Daughter,” “One’s On the Way,” and “Fist City,” as well as more progressive songs including “The Pill” and “Rated ‘X’.” She was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1988, received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2003, was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2008, earned a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2010, and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Academy Of Country Music#Friendship#Music Hall#American#The Associated Press#The Washington Post#Zero Records
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

48K+
Followers
34K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy