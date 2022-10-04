Read full article on original website
How Much Was Loretta Lynn Worth Upon Her Death at Age 90?
Country icon Loretta Lynn died Tuesday in her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, at the age of 90, according to an Associated Press report. Find Out: How Rich Is Meghan Markle?Explore: Your Biggest...
Loretta Lynn obituary
Country music has sometimes been described as the authentic blue collar voice of the American south. In the past half-century no singer and songwriter did more to justify that claim than Loretta Lynn, who has died aged 90. In the words of the music historian Bill Malone, Lynn’s songs “spoke for working-class women in a way no ardent feminist could ever do”.
Crystal Gayle Makes a Statement After the Death of Her Sister, Loretta Lynn
Country legend Loretta Lynn died on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the age of 90, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. Many artists have shared tributes to Lynn in the wake of her passing, and the singer's sister and fellow country star Crystal Gayle also wanted to say something publicly about the loss of her sister.
Bret Michaels Was Singing ‘Every Rose Has Its Thorn’ to Loretta Lynn Weeks Before She Died
Since news broke Tuesday morning that Loretta Lynn, the pioneering country singer, died at her home in Tennessee at age 90, some of Nashville’s biggest stars, from Dolly Parton to Carrie Underwood, have been paying her tribute. But the remembrance that caught our eye was from the guy who once sang “Unskinny Bop.” “My heart is beyond heavy today,” Bret Michaels of Poison posted on Facebook. When we called up Michaels, he revealed that he had just been with Lynn at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee — singing Poison’s monster ballad “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” to her a...
Loretta Lynn's Life in Photos
Take a look back at the outspoken trailblazer's legendary career Loretta Lynn Is Born It sounds like a fable: Loretta Lynn was born in humble beginnings, in a log cabin in the coal-mining town of Butcher Hollow, Kentucky, on April 14, 1932. She was the second of eight children born into the coal industry, a hard-earned living she'd later immortalize in her music. "When I was growing up with my sisters and brothers, we all sang and rocked the babies to sleep,...
5 Loretta Lynn Songs That Were Banned for Being Controversial
Loretta Lynn died on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn, and although the storied country legend is gone, her music will live on beyond her. The 90-year-old icon's representative catalog features 50 albums spanning six decades, and among these albums are many honest — and sometimes controversial — songs she penned throughout her career.
Loretta Lynn Once Revealed Which 2 Country Music Legends Were Always at the Top of Her Playlist
Loretta Lynn once guessed she had about a thousand songs on a playlist on her computer, but she said two legendary country music artists were always at the top.
Loretta Lynn, First Lady of Country Music, Dies at 90
Loretta Lynn, one of country music's most indelible icons, died Tuesday at her Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, home. She was 90. Lynn's family confirmed the passing of their "precious mom" with a statement to "Extra" that reassured fans she had "passed peacefully in her sleep." Lynn was a rare musician whose...
Country Music Legend Loretta Lynn Passed Away at 90 Years Old
There are few artists in country music who can claim to have had as much of an impact as Loretta Lynn did. Over the course of the last six decades, Loretta endeared herself to country fans worldwide through hits such as "I'm a Honky Tonk Girl" and "Don't Come Home A-Drinkin." She created and furthered a unique sound that has been replicated time and time again by contemporary acts in the genre.
Loretta Lynn, country legend and 'Coal Miner's Daughter' singer, dies
The world has lost a little bit of its twinkle today. Loretta Lynn, country music's sequined Queen of the Sexual Revolution, died Tuesday. She was 90. No cause of death was given. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in...
10 Essential Loretta Lynn Collaborations
Billboard looks at some of Loretta Lynn's top collaborations, with Conway Twitty, Ernest Tubb and Jack White. Over the course of her over six decades in music, artist and songwriter Loretta Lynn broke barriers and earned nearly every accolade imaginable, with her autobiographical songs such as her signature “The Coal Miner’s Daughter,” “One’s On the Way,” and “Fist City,” as well as more progressive songs including “The Pill” and “Rated ‘X’.” She was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1988, received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2003, was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2008, earned a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2010, and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013.
Wynonna Judd Reflects on Loretta Lynn’s Influence in Heartfelt Tribute
Wynonna Judd is just one of the women of country music paying tribute to Loretta Lynn on Tuesday. The “Fist City” singer died peacefully at her home in Tennessee. She was 90. It’s been a difficult year for Wynonna Judd, who also lost her mother Naomi this spring....
Wynonna Judd: Loretta Lynn Was ‘Like an Aunt to Me’
Loretta Lynn was more than just a contemporary to Wynonna Judd. The Judds singer shared several stories and more than a few meaningful words on social media after hearing that a woman she considered an aunt had died. Judd’s story with Lynn begins when she was 15 years old and...
Dolly Parton Reacts to Loretta Lynn’s Death: ‘We’ve Been Like Sisters’
The world is mourning the loss of Loretta Lynn after the country music veteran died Tuesday morning (Oct. 4) while asleep at home in Tennessee. While many will miss her music and legacy, Dolly Parton will miss the person — someone who has been like family to her from the beginning.
