live5news.com
Jazz concert set to honor legacy of Charleston native this Saturday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The children of Charleston Jazz great Joey Morant are looking to honor the memory of their father and give back to the community at the same time. Morant, a jazz trumpeter, passed away last year, prompting Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg to declare Oct. 8 Joey Morant Day in the city.
crbjbizwire.com
Southeastern Wildlife Exposition Announces Ryan Kirby as 2023 Featured Artist
The Southeastern Wildlife Exposition (SEWE), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that celebrates wildlife and the great outdoors through fine art, live entertainment and special events, has named Boone, North Carolina-based artist Ryan Kirby as the Featured Artist for next year’s event. Kirby’s original piece, The Departure, has been selected as the 2023 event’s Featured Painting and will be the subject of the official SEWE 2023 poster. The 41st annual Southeastern Wildlife Exposition will be held in downtown Charleston, February 17 - 19, 2023.
crbjbizwire.com
“Know Us” Holding Second Annual Immersive Weekend Experience in Charleston
It’s time to get to know Charleston. This weekend, October 7th-9th, join “Know Us” for an immersive experience through Charleston’s interwoven history, culture, traditions, and community. From dinner on a third-generation, Black-owned Farm with Netflix-Featured Gullah Chef and historian BJ Dennis, to immersive opportunities to engage with Charleston’s Black and Brown communities, we invite you to get to know Charleston— deeply, authentically, and intentionally.
North Charleston to host annual Harvest Festival
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Celebrate the fall season with fun activities happening in North Charleston later this month. The city will host its annual Harvest Festival in the Olde Village on October 22nd, featuring trick-or-treating, costume contests, an artist market, a petting zoo, and more. North Charleston city leaders say the celebration will include […]
cofc.edu
CofC Names New Chief Diversity Officer, VP for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
On Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, College of Charleston President Andrew T. Hsu shared the following message about the College’s new chief diversity officer and vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion:. Dear Campus Community,. I am pleased to share with you that Dr. Courtney Howard has agreed to serve...
yourislandnews.com
Veteran of the Week – Willie Faulkner
Beaufort’s Willie Faulkner, 90, was drafted out of Livingstone College, N.C. in 1952. After basic training at Fort Jackson, he was assigned to infantry duties in Kirchen, Germany. After the Korean Armistice, he was released from active duty in 1954 to return to college under the GI Bill. He earned his degree from Barber-Scotia College, N.C. in 1959 and began to teach English in Beaufort County. He earned a Masters of Education in 1975 from Pepperdine University. He taught at Robert Smalls High School, Beaufort High School, Battery Creek High School, and Adult Ed classes at Technical College of the Lowcountry over a 31-year career. He also found work on the Belk Senior Board and as a “background artist” (extra) in 16 films shot locally including Forest Gump, Prince of Tides, Ace Ventura II and many others. And he’s worked in locally produced commercials, theater productions and promotional modeling.
live5news.com
Community help needed to restore historic Black schoolhouse
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The community is invited on Saturday to take part in the restoration process of the historic Long Point Schoolhouse. The school was built in 1904 during the Jim Crow Era when schools were segregated. After discovering materials from the 1800s, John Wright with the African...
holycitysinner.com
Coastal Carolina Fair Returns on October 27th
The annual Coastal Carolina Fair returns to the area from October 27th to November 6th at the Exchange Park in Ladson. As usual, the event will feature a wide array of entertainment and food options. Here’s a look at this year’s hours:. Thurs, Oct 27: 3 pm –...
crbjbizwire.com
Mason Prep School to Hold Open House October 23
Looking for the right school for your child? Come see Mason Prep! We have an Open House coming up that gives you a great first look at our programs, teachers, and community. Rising kindergarten and first grade families are invited to our “Focus on the Foundation” Open House on October 23, where you will meet our fantastic teachers, experience a classroom, and see why Mason Prep is such a special place. For more information and to register, please visit https://www.masonprep.org/open-house-registration.
Rep. Nancy Mace, Dr. Annie Andrews to meet in News 2 debate October 19
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – WCBD News 2 will host the first debate between the two candidates vying for South Carolina’s First Congressional District as the November general election quickly approaches. Incumbent Congresswoman Nancy Mace (R) and Dr. Annie Andrews (D) will discuss important issues impacting Lowcountry voters when they face off in a televised […]
Top Three Things To Do in Georgetown/Williamsburg County This Weekend
Here are the top three things to do in Georgetown County this weekend!Cheapism. Georgetown and Williamsburg County certainly had a lot of great and exciting events over the summer and that trend looks to continue going into the fall and winter! Rather you like good BBQ, live entertainment, boat shows, or festivals, Georgetown and Williamsburg County definitely has an event that you will want to attend! In this article, we will take a look at three of the top things to do in Georgetown and Williamsburg County this weekend!
power98fm.com
7 South Carolina Restaurants Named With Best Shrimp and Grits in the World
Shrimp and grits are a southern staple. So I am not surprised that you can find some of the best shrimp and grits in the world right in South Carolina. As a Charleston girl, I can tell you that shrimp and grits is no joke. It is not only the brunch staple but also the must-eat whenever in Charleston. It’s something about Charleston cooking that just is good for the soul. According to food experts, South Carolina has more than one of the best shrimp and grits in the world. Can you believe it?
counton2.com
Emanuel Nine Memorial receives $1M donation from local company
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A memorial dedicated to the victims and survivors of the Charleston Church Shooting has just received a $1 million donation from a local company with close ties to the church. The Beach Company’s corporate office sits just blocks away from Mother Emanuel AME Church. After...
walterborolive.com
Ace Basin Squadron Hosts Tuskegee Airmen at Former Walterboro Army Air Field
The South Carolina Wing’s ACE Basin Squadron welcomed members of the Hiram E. Mann Chapter of The Tuskegee Airmen to the Low Country Regional Airport in Walterboro this past Saturday to share with the Squadron the enduring legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen. Presentations were made by U.S. Air Force Veterans James Hampton and Barron Wilkins, followed by a Question and Answer session by phone with Tuskegee Airman Dr. Eugene J. Richardson, Jr.
The Post and Courier
College of Charleston student housing complex under new ownership
A privately owned student housing complex at the College of Charleston has been sold to a U.K.-based real estate company that invests in campus housing. Global Student Accommodations announced the acquisition of the eight-story Sterling Campus Center at 50 George St. on Oct. 4. The seller was Chicago-based Harrison Street...
crbjbizwire.com
Home Telecom Expands Student Internet Program by Pairing with Affordable Connectivity Program
MONCKS CORNER, SC — Home Telecom just announced they have once again boosted the internet speed for Community Connect customers to 100 Mbps! Bycombining the Community Connect Program with the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), qualified families can receive up to $30 in monthly credit. This means their bill will only be $9.95 per month with the new higher speed!
The Post and Courier
Employee dies at MUSC facility in Charleston
An employee died Sept. 30 at a Medical University of South Carolina Health facility in Charleston, but the name and cause have not been released by the university. The death was not directly related to Hurricane Ian, which hit near Charleston the same day, spokeswoman Heather Woolwine said. A Charleston...
“Uptown Carnes” could bring more business, entertainment to Goose Creek
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A $50 million investment could soon bring new businesses to an area of Goose Creek being referred to as the uptown development. Goose Creek Mayor Greg Habib said the development, which will be built on a property off Highway 17A in the Carnes Crossroads community, will be a huge opportunity […]
The Post and Courier
North Charleston chemical maker wraps up $325M buyout
North Charleston-based Ingevity Corp. has finalized its $325 million buyout of a maker of pavement products, marking its third major acquisition since becoming a standalone public company. The global chemical maker said Oct. 3 that it closed out the previously announced all-cash purchase of privately held Ozark Materials LLC and...
The Post and Courier
Berkeley Electric’s grand opening at new headquarters
Berkeley Electric Cooperative [BEC] held a ribbon cutting on Sept. 22 officially opening the doors to its new headquarters at 1732 US-52 West, Moncks Corner. The cooperative also dedicated a new veteran’s memorial at the site. Governor Henry McMaster was at the new headquarters to take part in the...
