ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
live5news.com

Jazz concert set to honor legacy of Charleston native this Saturday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The children of Charleston Jazz great Joey Morant are looking to honor the memory of their father and give back to the community at the same time. Morant, a jazz trumpeter, passed away last year, prompting Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg to declare Oct. 8 Joey Morant Day in the city.
CHARLESTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Southeastern Wildlife Exposition Announces Ryan Kirby as 2023 Featured Artist

The Southeastern Wildlife Exposition (SEWE), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that celebrates wildlife and the great outdoors through fine art, live entertainment and special events, has named Boone, North Carolina-based artist Ryan Kirby as the Featured Artist for next year’s event. Kirby’s original piece, The Departure, has been selected as the 2023 event’s Featured Painting and will be the subject of the official SEWE 2023 poster. The 41st annual Southeastern Wildlife Exposition will be held in downtown Charleston, February 17 - 19, 2023.
CHARLESTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

“Know Us” Holding Second Annual Immersive Weekend Experience in Charleston

It’s time to get to know Charleston. This weekend, October 7th-9th, join “Know Us” for an immersive experience through Charleston’s interwoven history, culture, traditions, and community. From dinner on a third-generation, Black-owned Farm with Netflix-Featured Gullah Chef and historian BJ Dennis, to immersive opportunities to engage with Charleston’s Black and Brown communities, we invite you to get to know Charleston— deeply, authentically, and intentionally.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

North Charleston to host annual Harvest Festival

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Celebrate the fall season with fun activities happening in North Charleston later this month. The city will host its annual Harvest Festival in the Olde Village on October 22nd, featuring trick-or-treating, costume contests, an artist market, a petting zoo, and more. North Charleston city leaders say the celebration will include […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, SC
City
Hopkins, SC
Charleston, SC
Entertainment
State
South Carolina State
yourislandnews.com

Veteran of the Week – Willie Faulkner

Beaufort’s Willie Faulkner, 90, was drafted out of Livingstone College, N.C. in 1952. After basic training at Fort Jackson, he was assigned to infantry duties in Kirchen, Germany. After the Korean Armistice, he was released from active duty in 1954 to return to college under the GI Bill. He earned his degree from Barber-Scotia College, N.C. in 1959 and began to teach English in Beaufort County. He earned a Masters of Education in 1975 from Pepperdine University. He taught at Robert Smalls High School, Beaufort High School, Battery Creek High School, and Adult Ed classes at Technical College of the Lowcountry over a 31-year career. He also found work on the Belk Senior Board and as a “background artist” (extra) in 16 films shot locally including Forest Gump, Prince of Tides, Ace Ventura II and many others. And he’s worked in locally produced commercials, theater productions and promotional modeling.
BEAUFORT, SC
live5news.com

Community help needed to restore historic Black schoolhouse

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The community is invited on Saturday to take part in the restoration process of the historic Long Point Schoolhouse. The school was built in 1904 during the Jim Crow Era when schools were segregated. After discovering materials from the 1800s, John Wright with the African...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
holycitysinner.com

Coastal Carolina Fair Returns on October 27th

The annual Coastal Carolina Fair returns to the area from October 27th to November 6th at the Exchange Park in Ladson. As usual, the event will feature a wide array of entertainment and food options. Here’s a look at this year’s hours:. Thurs, Oct 27: 3 pm –...
LADSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz Music#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Free Jazz#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Fox Music House#The Sc Biz News
crbjbizwire.com

Mason Prep School to Hold Open House October 23

Looking for the right school for your child? Come see Mason Prep! We have an Open House coming up that gives you a great first look at our programs, teachers, and community. Rising kindergarten and first grade families are invited to our “Focus on the Foundation” Open House on October 23, where you will meet our fantastic teachers, experience a classroom, and see why Mason Prep is such a special place. For more information and to register, please visit https://www.masonprep.org/open-house-registration.
CHARLESTON, SC
Kennardo G. James

Top Three Things To Do in Georgetown/Williamsburg County This Weekend

Here are the top three things to do in Georgetown County this weekend!Cheapism. Georgetown and Williamsburg County certainly had a lot of great and exciting events over the summer and that trend looks to continue going into the fall and winter! Rather you like good BBQ, live entertainment, boat shows, or festivals, Georgetown and Williamsburg County definitely has an event that you will want to attend! In this article, we will take a look at three of the top things to do in Georgetown and Williamsburg County this weekend!
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
power98fm.com

7 South Carolina Restaurants Named With Best Shrimp and Grits in the World

Shrimp and grits are a southern staple. So I am not surprised that you can find some of the best shrimp and grits in the world right in South Carolina. As a Charleston girl, I can tell you that shrimp and grits is no joke. It is not only the brunch staple but also the must-eat whenever in Charleston. It’s something about Charleston cooking that just is good for the soul. According to food experts, South Carolina has more than one of the best shrimp and grits in the world. Can you believe it?
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
counton2.com

Emanuel Nine Memorial receives $1M donation from local company

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A memorial dedicated to the victims and survivors of the Charleston Church Shooting has just received a $1 million donation from a local company with close ties to the church. The Beach Company’s corporate office sits just blocks away from Mother Emanuel AME Church. After...
CHARLESTON, SC
walterborolive.com

Ace Basin Squadron Hosts Tuskegee Airmen at Former Walterboro Army Air Field

The South Carolina Wing’s ACE Basin Squadron welcomed members of the Hiram E. Mann Chapter of The Tuskegee Airmen to the Low Country Regional Airport in Walterboro this past Saturday to share with the Squadron the enduring legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen. Presentations were made by U.S. Air Force Veterans James Hampton and Barron Wilkins, followed by a Question and Answer session by phone with Tuskegee Airman Dr. Eugene J. Richardson, Jr.
WALTERBORO, SC
The Post and Courier

College of Charleston student housing complex under new ownership

A privately owned student housing complex at the College of Charleston has been sold to a U.K.-based real estate company that invests in campus housing. Global Student Accommodations announced the acquisition of the eight-story Sterling Campus Center at 50 George St. on Oct. 4. The seller was Chicago-based Harrison Street...
CHARLESTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Home Telecom Expands Student Internet Program by Pairing with Affordable Connectivity Program

MONCKS CORNER, SC — Home Telecom just announced they have once again boosted the internet speed for Community Connect customers to 100 Mbps! Bycombining the Community Connect Program with the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), qualified families can receive up to $30 in monthly credit. This means their bill will only be $9.95 per month with the new higher speed!
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Employee dies at MUSC facility in Charleston

An employee died Sept. 30 at a Medical University of South Carolina Health facility in Charleston, but the name and cause have not been released by the university. The death was not directly related to Hurricane Ian, which hit near Charleston the same day, spokeswoman Heather Woolwine said. A Charleston...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

North Charleston chemical maker wraps up $325M buyout

North Charleston-based Ingevity Corp. has finalized its $325 million buyout of a maker of pavement products, marking its third major acquisition since becoming a standalone public company. The global chemical maker said Oct. 3 that it closed out the previously announced all-cash purchase of privately held Ozark Materials LLC and...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Berkeley Electric’s grand opening at new headquarters

Berkeley Electric Cooperative [BEC] held a ribbon cutting on Sept. 22 officially opening the doors to its new headquarters at 1732 US-52 West, Moncks Corner. The cooperative also dedicated a new veteran’s memorial at the site. Governor Henry McMaster was at the new headquarters to take part in the...
MONCKS CORNER, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy