Notre Dame, IN

Jacob Lacey and His Heartbreaking Decision to Leave Notre Dame

LAS VEGAS -- You don’t have to read between the lines to know where now-former Notre Dame defensive tackle Jacob Lacey’s heart was. His emotions bled through his words. In a statement released by Lacey just ahead of Marcus Freeman’s Thursday press gathering via Zoom, the red-shirt junior – after a heartfelt thank you to Notre Dame and all the people that helped him along the way – stated the following:
BYU vs. Notre Dame: How to watch Week 6 matchup

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish just started to get on a roll with two wins in row, but the early bye week came along, and now we’re desperately waiting to see what will happen against the BYU Cougars in the 2022 Shamrock Series. The Fightin’ Mormons are currently ranked #16 in the nation, but their overall performance this year hasn’t been all that impressive.
Niles, October 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Dowagiac Union High School football team will have a game with Brandywine High School on October 05, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In South Bend, Indiana

South Bend is a vibrant Midwestern metropolis with a cosmopolitan vibe, historic architecture, natural beauty, and culinary excellence. Located on the winding St. Joseph River, the city is best known as the home of Notre Dame University, the mighty Fighting Irish athletic teams, and a world-famous golden dome crowning its main administration building.
Here’s When We Can Expect the First Snowfall in Kalamazoo

According to recent long-range forecasts, we may get snow earlier than normal this year. We now have a couple of predictions about the first snowfall of Winter 2022/2023. I realize that the weather in Michigan is almost always the opposite of consistent. Who knows, we could have a freak snowstorm before Halloween. In fact, one long-range forecast shows our first snowfall happening very close to the spooky holiday.
Orthopedic company moves U.S. headquarters to Indiana

Swiss orthopedic company Medartis has moved its U.S. headquarters to Warsaw, Ind., in the aftermath of acquiring Nextremity Solutions, which already had its headquarters set up in Warsaw Technology Park, according to an Oct. 4 report from InkFreeNews. Medartis has been in business for 25 years and manufactures head, face,...
John Ratzenberger Gives Cheers to the Xtreme

On Monday and Tuesday during Open House week in Elkhart, Indiana, last week, actor John Ratzenberger joined the Xtreme Outdoors display to greet dealers. Ratzenberger, known for his iconic character Cliff Clavin on the sitcom Cheers and for his voice talents in Pixar films, owns a Little Guy Max. Joe...
Masonite permanently layoffs workers in Indiana

WALKERTON, Ind. -- Florida-based Masonite International Corp. is reducing its staff in St. Joseph County, Indiana. The company, which manufactures doors for residential and commercial applications, said in a notice to the state it will lay off more than 30% of the workforce at its facility in the town of Walkerton.
City of South Bend to resume water shutoffs in December

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend will resume water shutoffs for delinquent accounts starting in December. Water shutoffs and late fees were paused in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Once shutoffs resume in December, customers who are enrolled in a payment plan and are making payments will be exempt from shutoffs.
3 killed after SUV hits deer on Indiana Toll road

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Three people died and two others were hurt after a multi-vehicle crash involving a deer on the Indiana Toll Road Sunday evening in St. Joseph County. The crash took place just before 8 p.m. west of South Bend according to Indiana State Police. The preliminary...
South Bend Police investigating shooting near Indiana, Chapin

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a shooting in the area of Indiana Avenue and Chapin Street Thursday afternoon. A call came in reporting the shooting at 12:40 p.m. According to police, one victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
First Alert Forecast Looking into the Week Ahead

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tonight: Patchy frost is possible in some areas overnight and into Monday morning. Plan to cover or bring sensitive plants indoors. Low around 38. Monday: Sunshine once again. Highs in the upper 60s. Monday night: Another chilly night with temps falling to the mid to...
Old Factory Blaze Fueled by Hand Sanitizer

(La Porte, IN) - A fire destroyed the old American Rubber plant in La Porte and spread rapidly because it was used to store hand sanitizer pallets. La Porte Fire Chief Andy Snyder said there were numerous pallets of alcohol-based hand sanitizer in plastic bottles inside different areas of the structure.
South Bend Police searching for missing man

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department needs your help finding a missing 28-year-old man. Stefan Thurmand was last seen on Sept. 22 near Sample Street and Lafayette Boulevard but was just recently reported as missing. Stefan is 6′0″ and weighs 175 pounds. He has brown eyes...
