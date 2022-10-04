Read full article on original website
Jacob Lacey and His Heartbreaking Decision to Leave Notre Dame
LAS VEGAS -- You don’t have to read between the lines to know where now-former Notre Dame defensive tackle Jacob Lacey’s heart was. His emotions bled through his words. In a statement released by Lacey just ahead of Marcus Freeman’s Thursday press gathering via Zoom, the red-shirt junior – after a heartfelt thank you to Notre Dame and all the people that helped him along the way – stated the following:
BYU vs. Notre Dame: How to watch Week 6 matchup
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish just started to get on a roll with two wins in row, but the early bye week came along, and now we’re desperately waiting to see what will happen against the BYU Cougars in the 2022 Shamrock Series. The Fightin’ Mormons are currently ranked #16 in the nation, but their overall performance this year hasn’t been all that impressive.
Niles, October 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Parents voice concerns over allegations against Penn HS volleyball coach
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Parents are voicing their concerns after a video allegedly showed Penn High School Volleyball Coach Lisa Pawlak yanking a student back by her jersey during a game. 16 News Now reached out to the Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation to find out what they’re doing in response to...
Delta Airlines cancels flights between South Bend and Detroit
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It looks like South Bend travelers will have to motor to the “Motor City,” if they want to fly out of Detroit in the future. Daily flights between South Bend and Detroit will cease next month. Michelle Boyd with Signal Travel makes her...
My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In South Bend, Indiana
South Bend is a vibrant Midwestern metropolis with a cosmopolitan vibe, historic architecture, natural beauty, and culinary excellence. Located on the winding St. Joseph River, the city is best known as the home of Notre Dame University, the mighty Fighting Irish athletic teams, and a world-famous golden dome crowning its main administration building.
Here’s When We Can Expect the First Snowfall in Kalamazoo
According to recent long-range forecasts, we may get snow earlier than normal this year. We now have a couple of predictions about the first snowfall of Winter 2022/2023. I realize that the weather in Michigan is almost always the opposite of consistent. Who knows, we could have a freak snowstorm before Halloween. In fact, one long-range forecast shows our first snowfall happening very close to the spooky holiday.
Orthopedic company moves U.S. headquarters to Indiana
Swiss orthopedic company Medartis has moved its U.S. headquarters to Warsaw, Ind., in the aftermath of acquiring Nextremity Solutions, which already had its headquarters set up in Warsaw Technology Park, according to an Oct. 4 report from InkFreeNews. Medartis has been in business for 25 years and manufactures head, face,...
Byrkit Avenue & 5th Street intersection in Mishawaka closed until late October
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The intersection of S. Byrkit Avenue and E. 5th Street in Mishawaka is now closed. Workers are installing sanitary and storm sewer infrastructure in the area. Detour signs are directing all traffic to Capital Avenue using Lincoln Way East and E. 12th Street. This closure is...
John Ratzenberger Gives Cheers to the Xtreme
On Monday and Tuesday during Open House week in Elkhart, Indiana, last week, actor John Ratzenberger joined the Xtreme Outdoors display to greet dealers. Ratzenberger, known for his iconic character Cliff Clavin on the sitcom Cheers and for his voice talents in Pixar films, owns a Little Guy Max. Joe...
Masonite permanently layoffs workers in Indiana
WALKERTON, Ind. -- Florida-based Masonite International Corp. is reducing its staff in St. Joseph County, Indiana. The company, which manufactures doors for residential and commercial applications, said in a notice to the state it will lay off more than 30% of the workforce at its facility in the town of Walkerton.
City of South Bend to resume water shutoffs in December
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend will resume water shutoffs for delinquent accounts starting in December. Water shutoffs and late fees were paused in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Once shutoffs resume in December, customers who are enrolled in a payment plan and are making payments will be exempt from shutoffs.
Flaherty & Collins celebrates opening of $35 million mixed-use development in Indiana
Flaherty & Collins Properties recently celebrated the opening of The Banks, a $35 million mixed-use development that will bring a high-end apartment complex and retail space to NewPorte Landing in La Porte, Indiana. The Banks is a 194-unit mixed-use development that includes 5,000 square feet of retail space on a...
3 killed after SUV hits deer on Indiana Toll road
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Three people died and two others were hurt after a multi-vehicle crash involving a deer on the Indiana Toll Road Sunday evening in St. Joseph County. The crash took place just before 8 p.m. west of South Bend according to Indiana State Police. The preliminary...
I&M restoring power in northwest Elkhart after hundreds of outages were reported
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana Michigan Power reported an outage near Elkhart High School Thursday afternoon that impacted hundreds of customers. At 2:30 p.m., more than 850 customers were impacted. That number has significantly dropped to less than 100 customers as of 5 p.m. According to I&M’s website, power is...
Police identify body found in Lake Michigan in Southwest Michigan
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN -- A body found in Lake Michigan near the Indiana border has been identified as a 48-year-old Jolliet, Illinois man, police said. The body was found around noon Monday, Sept. 26, in the 4000 block of Lakeshore Drive in Berrien County’s Village of Michiana. The person has...
South Bend Police investigating shooting near Indiana, Chapin
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a shooting in the area of Indiana Avenue and Chapin Street Thursday afternoon. A call came in reporting the shooting at 12:40 p.m. According to police, one victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
First Alert Forecast Looking into the Week Ahead
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tonight: Patchy frost is possible in some areas overnight and into Monday morning. Plan to cover or bring sensitive plants indoors. Low around 38. Monday: Sunshine once again. Highs in the upper 60s. Monday night: Another chilly night with temps falling to the mid to...
Old Factory Blaze Fueled by Hand Sanitizer
(La Porte, IN) - A fire destroyed the old American Rubber plant in La Porte and spread rapidly because it was used to store hand sanitizer pallets. La Porte Fire Chief Andy Snyder said there were numerous pallets of alcohol-based hand sanitizer in plastic bottles inside different areas of the structure.
South Bend Police searching for missing man
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department needs your help finding a missing 28-year-old man. Stefan Thurmand was last seen on Sept. 22 near Sample Street and Lafayette Boulevard but was just recently reported as missing. Stefan is 6′0″ and weighs 175 pounds. He has brown eyes...
Comments / 0