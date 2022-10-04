ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Your Guide To The 2022 Elections In D.C.

Puedes leer este artículo en español aquí. The prevailing political wisdom in D.C. is that most of the contests for elected office are settled during the Democratic primary; more than 76% of the city’s voters are registered Democrats, after all. Key Dates To Remember. Oct. 3:...
WASHINGTON, DC
Local Restaurant Owners And Workers Grapple With Phasing Out Tipped Minimum Wage If I-82 Passes

John Guggenmos, the owner of gay bars Trade and Number Nine, declines to speak about ending the tipped minimum wage in absolutes. He doesn’t support Initiative 82, the upcoming ballot measure that would do that, but he believes it will likely prevail. Rather than fight it, he’s thinking about how he’ll pivot when he can no longer rely on patrons’ tips to top off his workers’ wages.
WASHINGTON, DC
Prince George’s County To Develop Racial Equity Framework For Policymaking

On Tuesday, the Prince George’s County Board approved a resolution for creating a “racial equity framework” for policymaking. Prince George’s County will start the process of developing a racial equity framework for lawmaking and policymaking. On Tuesday, the county council adopted a resolution stating their intention to analyze disparities in the county and to create a plan for how to address them.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
‘We Need To Fight For Our Rights’: Why Voting Matters To These Members Of Maryland’s Immigrant Community

Midterm elections are just around the corner, and voters in Maryland will decide on a new governor, a referendum on cannabis legalization, and a number of races throughout the state. In Prince George’s County, 24% of the population was born outside of the U.S., and the number is even higher, 33%, in Montgomery County. Some immigrants say now is the time for their voices to be heard.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Overheard In D.C.: Babies At Breweries

Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
WASHINGTON, DC
Here’s Where To Get Your Child Caught Up On Vaccines In D.C.

Governor Northam visited a local school vaccination site where the Moderna vaccine was being administered. We are not supposed to give location other than local schools in Northern Virginia. D.C.’s deadline to get elementary school students compliant on vaccines for COVID-19, polio, and other illnesses is fast approaching. Starting Oct....
WASHINGTON, DC
Four People Shot On North Capitol Street Thursday Afternoon

Four adult men were shot on North Capitol Street on Thursday afternoon and later hospitalized, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Officers were notified of a shooting at 1:09 p.m. and responded to the scene at the 1200 block of North Capitol Street NW shortly after, police told reporters at a press conference.
WASHINGTON, DC
D.C. Closes Sale Of McMillan Site, Ending Years-Long Saga

D.C. has written the final chapter in the epic that is The Development Of The McMillan Sand Filtration Site. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the final sale of the 25-acre plot on Thursday evening, ending one of the city’s longest (and most litigious) development sagas. Vision McMillan Partners, a group comprised of three local construction companies — EYA, Trammell Crow, and Jair Lynch — bought the land at North Capitol Street and Michigan Avenue NW for $17.3 million, finally setting in motion a project that will create more than 600 new homes, restaurants, and full-service grocery store. In addition to the privately developed project, the city is building an eight-acre park, community center, and pool on the property.
WASHINGTON, DC
D.C. Has A Lead Pipe Problem. A New Report Recommends Lawmakers Mandate Their Removal

D.C. officials have been struggling to get lead out of the city’s drinking water since at least 2004, when one of the nation’s worst-ever crises of lead-contaminated water was uncovered here. Now, the city may not be able to meet its goal to replace all lead water service lines by 2030, without major changes to the pipe replacement program, according to a new report commissioned by the D.C. Council.
WASHINGTON, DC
Overheard In D.C.: Kennedy Center For Scientology

Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
WASHINGTON, DC
Maryland To Debut New (227) Area Code in 2023

Maryland is in its (227) era. The state’s Public Service Commission announced on Wednesday that amid a dwindling supply of (240) and (301) phone numbers, (227) will become the new area code for some geographic areas, including Prince George’s and Montgomery counties. The decision comes after the commission voted in August to approve a request from the North American Numbering Plan Administrator, the entity that allocates telephone numbering resources.
MARYLAND STATE
DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that's the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.

