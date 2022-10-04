Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Story Behind This Abandoned Prison in Virginia is TerrifyingTravel MavenFairfax County, VA
4 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
This Day in History: October 9William Saint ValWashington, DC
Busloads of undocumented migrants were sent to Vice President Kamala Harris' residence twice in one weekMargaret MinnicksTexas State
Related
Your Guide To The 2022 Elections In D.C.
Puedes leer este artículo en español aquí. The prevailing political wisdom in D.C. is that most of the contests for elected office are settled during the Democratic primary; more than 76% of the city’s voters are registered Democrats, after all. Key Dates To Remember. Oct. 3:...
Biden Announces Mass Pardon Of People Charged With Marijuana Possession Offenses In D.C.
President Joe Biden on Thursday announced a mass pardon of people charged with marijuana possession under both federal and D.C. law, a move that could erase the criminal records of thousands of people across the city and country. In making the move, which was announced as an executive order, Biden...
Local Restaurant Owners And Workers Grapple With Phasing Out Tipped Minimum Wage If I-82 Passes
John Guggenmos, the owner of gay bars Trade and Number Nine, declines to speak about ending the tipped minimum wage in absolutes. He doesn’t support Initiative 82, the upcoming ballot measure that would do that, but he believes it will likely prevail. Rather than fight it, he’s thinking about how he’ll pivot when he can no longer rely on patrons’ tips to top off his workers’ wages.
Prince George’s County To Develop Racial Equity Framework For Policymaking
On Tuesday, the Prince George’s County Board approved a resolution for creating a “racial equity framework” for policymaking. Prince George’s County will start the process of developing a racial equity framework for lawmaking and policymaking. On Tuesday, the county council adopted a resolution stating their intention to analyze disparities in the county and to create a plan for how to address them.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘We Need To Fight For Our Rights’: Why Voting Matters To These Members Of Maryland’s Immigrant Community
Midterm elections are just around the corner, and voters in Maryland will decide on a new governor, a referendum on cannabis legalization, and a number of races throughout the state. In Prince George’s County, 24% of the population was born outside of the U.S., and the number is even higher, 33%, in Montgomery County. Some immigrants say now is the time for their voices to be heard.
Overheard In D.C.: Babies At Breweries
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
D.C. Sets Ambitious Goal Of 20,000 New Black Homeowners By 2030
An under-construction pop-up extension on a home on C Street in Kingman Park, D.C. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s administration has set yet another ambitious housing goal: 20,000 new Black homeowners by 2030. At the start of her second term, Bowser announced a 2025 goal of creating 36,000 new housing...
WAMU Names Tamika Smith New ‘All Things Considered’ Local Host
Reporter and host Tamika Smith, who has worked in various roles at WAMU for the past eight years, will take on the role of the station’s local host of All Things Considered, the station announced Tuesday morning. Smith is a familiar voice for listeners during WAMU’s afternoon hours —...
IN THIS ARTICLE
D.C.’s Deputy Mayor For Public Safety Allegedly Assaulted Someone In A Gym Parking Lot
Chris Geldart, D.C.’s Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice, is on leave from his job as the city looks into an incident in which he allegedly assaulted someone in Arlington on Saturday afternoon. “We take any accusations seriously and are reviewing the matter,” the mayor’s office told DCist/WAMU...
Here’s Where To Get Your Child Caught Up On Vaccines In D.C.
Governor Northam visited a local school vaccination site where the Moderna vaccine was being administered. We are not supposed to give location other than local schools in Northern Virginia. D.C.’s deadline to get elementary school students compliant on vaccines for COVID-19, polio, and other illnesses is fast approaching. Starting Oct....
After Dan Cox Appeal Fails, Maryland Set To Begin Counting Mail-In Ballots Saturday
After a legal battle that began on Monday, Rep. Dan Cox’s legal efforts to block the early counting of mail-in ballots have ultimately fallen short, and counting will begin Saturday. A judge with the Maryland Court of Special Appeals denied the GOP gubernatorial nominee’s appeal yesterday, and ruled counting...
Four People Shot On North Capitol Street Thursday Afternoon
Four adult men were shot on North Capitol Street on Thursday afternoon and later hospitalized, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Officers were notified of a shooting at 1:09 p.m. and responded to the scene at the 1200 block of North Capitol Street NW shortly after, police told reporters at a press conference.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Neighborhoods Like NoMa, Crystal City Are Growing So Fast They Need Another Metro Entrance
In 2004, Metro came to the North of Massachusetts Ave neighborhood — it was WMATA’s first infill station built between existing stations. And just a decade later, the station was already outpacing ridership estimates set for 2030. In the years since the station came to NoMa, the neighborhood...
Planning Commission Approves Final Plans For D.C.’s First Elevated Public Park
Final site development plans for the 11th Street Bridge Park have been approved, the National Capital Planning Commission announced on Friday. The new elevated park project will span the Anacostia River, and will repurpose existing piers from the old 11th Street Bridge in Southeast D.C. According to a release from...
D.C. Closes Sale Of McMillan Site, Ending Years-Long Saga
D.C. has written the final chapter in the epic that is The Development Of The McMillan Sand Filtration Site. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the final sale of the 25-acre plot on Thursday evening, ending one of the city’s longest (and most litigious) development sagas. Vision McMillan Partners, a group comprised of three local construction companies — EYA, Trammell Crow, and Jair Lynch — bought the land at North Capitol Street and Michigan Avenue NW for $17.3 million, finally setting in motion a project that will create more than 600 new homes, restaurants, and full-service grocery store. In addition to the privately developed project, the city is building an eight-acre park, community center, and pool on the property.
D.C. Has A Lead Pipe Problem. A New Report Recommends Lawmakers Mandate Their Removal
D.C. officials have been struggling to get lead out of the city’s drinking water since at least 2004, when one of the nation’s worst-ever crises of lead-contaminated water was uncovered here. Now, the city may not be able to meet its goal to replace all lead water service lines by 2030, without major changes to the pipe replacement program, according to a new report commissioned by the D.C. Council.
Overheard In D.C.: Kennedy Center For Scientology
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
Maryland To Debut New (227) Area Code in 2023
Maryland is in its (227) era. The state’s Public Service Commission announced on Wednesday that amid a dwindling supply of (240) and (301) phone numbers, (227) will become the new area code for some geographic areas, including Prince George’s and Montgomery counties. The decision comes after the commission voted in August to approve a request from the North American Numbering Plan Administrator, the entity that allocates telephone numbering resources.
Fairfax County Special Education Report Finds Racial Disparities In Discipline And Test Scores
Students with disabilities in Fairfax County Public Schools perform substantially lower than their peers on standardized tests and face significantly higher rates of extended suspensions and expulsions, according to a new report on the school division’s special education program. The report, which was commissioned by the school board in...
D.C.’s First Lidl Opens At Skyland, Bringing A Supermarket To Ward 7
There are only four full-service grocery stores in wards 7 and 8, which are home to almost 160,000 residents. It only took ten seconds to cut the ribbon on a project that was more than 10 years in the making. To great fanfare and excitement, D.C. officials and residents gathered...
DCist
Washington, DC
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that’s the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.https://dcist.com/
Comments / 2