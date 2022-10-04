Read full article on original website
Germany in Intense Talks with France on MidCat Gas Pipeline
(Reuters) — Germany is in intense talks with partners, including France, about the proposed MidCat gas pipeline across the Pyrenees, said a German government spokesperson on Friday. "Another pipeline from Spain and Portugal to central Europe would be an important step to strengthen European energy security," said the spokesperson...
Venture Global to Expand LNG Shipments to German Energy Provider EnBW
(P&GJ) — Venture Global LNG and EnBW announced the expansion of their existing LNG partnership to 2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). Under the 20-year sales and purchase agreements (SPAs) signed in June 2022, EnBW has increased the quantity of its long-term LNG offtake from Venture Global by an additional 0.5 MTPA from Plaquemines and CP2 LNG.
Shell Focusing Spending on Gas Infrastructure, Supplying LNG Plants
(Reuters) — Shell is focusing its short-term investments on new natural gas infrastructure and boosting supplies to existing LNG plants, an executive said on Thursday. "In the short term our focus is on the investment required for infrastructure... and investments to backfill existing LNG plants around the world," Shell's head of LNG Cederic Cremers told the Energy Intelligence Forum in London.
