KTVZ
Let the sunny and warm days continue
Breezes will be calm Wednesday night and stay calm overnight. Under mostly clear skies, lows will be in the low 30s to low to mid-40s. The ridge of high pressure giving us these conditions isn't moving much over the next few days. In fact, there is evidence to say that...
KTVZ
How Florida residents can stay safe in Hurricane Ian’s aftermath
The storm may have moved out, but Hurricane Ian’s impacts are far from over. After tearing through the Caribbean, it slammed into the southwest Florida coast as a Category 4 hurricane on Wednesday, September 28, causing widespread devastation — and more than 100 fatalities in the state. (Ian then slowed as it moved up the Georgia and Carolina coasts, but still brought damage as a Category 1 storm.)
KTVZ
Cascade Lakes Brewing moving to not-for-profit model, citing benefits for causes, employees
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. announced Tuesday it will operate as a not-for-profit company, allowing the Central Oregon brewery to donate the entirety of its net profits to support causes that will strengthen the community. In addition, Cascade Lakes’ world-class brew team will be freed to...
KTVZ
More than a week after Hurricane Ian, Florida residents face life without water, electricity, and in many cases, their homes
It’s been more than a week since Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida, but its effects are still being felt across the state as residents contend with closed schools, power outages, tainted water, destroyed homes and lost loved ones. Many survivors are still in the dark or relying on generators....
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTVZ
California refinery outages push Oregon gas prices back toward record highs, AAA says
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The West Coast is seeing the most extreme increase in gas prices in the country as several refineries in California undergo planned or unplanned maintenance, putting a severe crimp in supplies for the region, AAA Oregon/Idaho said Tuesday. For the week, the national average for...
KTVZ
AG Rosenblum warns of scams related to Hurricane Ian relief efforts
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In a time of national crisis like Hurricane Ian, our natural instincts are to feel compassion and want to help. Before donating to Hurricane Ian relief funds, those eager to assist should be aware of scams and fraudulent charities, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum warned Wednesday.
KTVZ
Kansas governor seeks to regain control of education debate
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ Democratic governor is trying to regain control of a debate over education in her tough race for reelection. That race recently featured Republican attacks over transgender athletes and what’s taught in the classrooms instead of her preferred focus on increases in public school spending on her watch. In their final debate, Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly sought Wednesday to portray Republican challenger Derek Schmidt as a threat to adequate funding for public schools. Schmidt said he is committed to adequate funding but argued that Kansas should protect parents’ rights. A GOP proposal vetoed by Kelly would have made it easier for parents to object to classroom materials or library books.
KTVZ
Liz Cheney says Arizona GOP candidates threaten democracy
PHOENIX (AP) — Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney says the Republican candidates for Arizona governor and secretary of state pose a huge risk for democracy because both say they will refuse to certify election results if they don’t like the results. Cheney is a prominent critic of former President Donald Trump and one of just 10 U.S. House Republicans who voted to impeach him after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. She made the comments Wednesday at an event organized by the McCain Institute at Arizona State University. Cheney also took shots at what she called a growing “Putin wing” of the Republican Party.
