Paris Police responded to 87 calls for service and arrested 8 persons on October 3, 2022. Paris Police responded to a theft in the 800 block of Oak St at 1:06 P.M. on October 3, 2022. The victim reported that someone had stolen a shotgun and some cash from his residence. The victim reported that two known people came to his residence in the early morning hours and visited for a few hours. A short time after they left, the victim noticed that the shotgun and cash were missing. The investigation continues.

PARIS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO