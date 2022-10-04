Read full article on original website
eparisextra.com
Paris police arrest report || Oct. 4, 2022
The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Perez,Jonathan Porcayo – EXPIRED MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION; FAIL TO ID FUGITIVE FRM JUSTICE REFUSE TO GIVE; FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILIT; FAIL TO APPEAR Non Traffic. MTA...
eparisextra.com
Paris daily crime report || Oct. 4, 2022
Paris Police responded to 87 calls for service and arrested 8 persons on October 3, 2022. Paris Police responded to a theft in the 800 block of Oak St at 1:06 P.M. on October 3, 2022. The victim reported that someone had stolen a shotgun and some cash from his residence. The victim reported that two known people came to his residence in the early morning hours and visited for a few hours. A short time after they left, the victim noticed that the shotgun and cash were missing. The investigation continues.
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Jail Report
Hopkins County arrested 23-year-old Eduardo Austin Delgado-Torres on five warrants for violating the probation for narcotics convictions. His bonds total $475,000, and he remains in jail. Charles Orin Lee Nash. A court sentenced one of the two men charged in the Love’s Truck Stop armed robbery in Sulphur Springs to...
easttexasradio.com
Bogata Woman Charged In Deadly Crash
A Bogota woman has been charged after a McCurtain County crash back in July of 2021 that left a woman dead. Authorities say 34-year-old Micah Landers was intoxicated when she crashed head-on into another vehicle killing Anna Garcia Villalobos Rodriguez and injuring two others. They charged Landers with one count of first-degree manslaughter and two counts of a person involved in a personal injury accident while under the influence.
easttexasradio.com
Cooper Man Faces Multiple Charges
Bond is $77,000 for a Cooper man arrested by Delta County Deputies on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges. Officers charged 20-year-old Demetrius Kanta Williams with Burglary of a Habitation, Fraudulent Use or Possession of Credit Card Information, Theft of Property of over $2,500 and less than $30,000, Burglary of a Vehicle, and numerous misdemeanors. One of the stolen items recovered was an electronic emergency heart device.
Pursuit Of Stolen Vehicle Spans 2 Counties Concludes With Collision
Pursuit of a stolen vehicle spanned two counties before concluded Tuesday morning with a collision in Commerce, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies were notified at 4:44 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, that a stolen vehicle was believed to be traveling west on Interstate 30. Deputies reported spotting and getting behind a silver Toyota Corolla they believed to be the stolen car in question at mile marker 127 on I-30, and attempted to stop the driver. Instead of pulling over, however, the driver accelerated and continued west on I-30 to exit 116 in Brashear.
KLTV
Sulphur Springs truck stop robber sentenced to 20 years
HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One of two men accused of conducting an armed robbery at a truck stop was sentenced to a term in state prison. Charles Orin Lee Nash, 18, was sentenced in a Hopkins County court to 20 years in prison for his involvement in the armed robbery of a Love’s truck stop in Sulphur Springs in 2021. Nash was reportedly the one to go inside the truck stop, brandish a gun and leave with a box of 35 cartons of cigarettes, while his co-defendant, Cass Sullivan, was the getaway driver.
6 arrested in Mount Pleasant after guns, drugs found
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – Mount Pleasant Police Department said on Wednesday they arrested six people and found meth, marijuana, THC, pills and guns during a narcotics search warrant. The search happened in the 200 block of Mackinnon Street and officials said it led to the seizure of two guns, one police said was stolen, […]
eparisextra.com
Lamar County booking report || Oct. 6, 2022
MALLORY, LARRY BOYD – FTA-DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND; MTR-DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >= 0.15. CONNOR, JACQUELINE KAY – BURGLARY OF A HABITATION; THEFT OF A FIREARM. MCCARTY, REGGIE LAMONT – THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONVICTION. THOMPSON, JADA JANIQUE – CRIMINAL TRESPASS. GRAY, TEAIZIA MONAE –...
easttexasradio.com
Two Jailed In Hopkins County Burglary
Hopkins County Deputies received a report shortly before 9:00 am about a burglary of a home that had occurred Sunday night. Investigators gathered evidence at the scene that led to the arrest of two suspects. They were 30-year-old Shane Michael Ray and 27-year-old Joshua Lee Ray, mugshot not available, charged with burglary of a habitation, and they recovered the stolen property. The court did not set a bond.
easttexasradio.com
Two Accused Of Oil Field Theft
On Aug 5, 2022, employees of Arcadia Operating LLC, a petroleum production company, reported an oil field theft to the Titus County Sheriff’s Office. It occurred off Farm to Market Highway 71 between the Maple Springs and Sugarhill Communities in Titus County. During the theft, the suspects caused substantial...
KXII.com
Woman charged after deadly McCurtain County crash
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Bogota woman was charged with murder after a crash back in July of 2021 left a woman dead. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 34-year-old Micah Landers is accused of being intoxicated while driving and crashing into another vehicle, killing Anna Garcia Villalobos Rodriguez and injuring two others on July 16, 2021.
Winnsboro Police Department Media Report — Sept. 26-Oct. 2, 2022
Winnsboro Police Department each week provides a media report with information about department activity. WPD activity for the week Sept. 26-Oct. 2, 2022, included:. Patrick Williams, 44 years of age, of Irving, was arrested on Sept. 28, 2022, for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and Winnsboro Municipal Court warrants.
easttexasradio.com
Arrest Leads To Big Haul For Paris PD
At 1:57 Thursday afternoon, 40-year-old Roderick Dewayne Scales of Paris turned himself in at the Paris Police Department on a warrant that charged him with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of more than four but less than 400 grams. The warrant stemmed from an investigation where they witnessed Scales selling narcotics. Officers booked and transferred Scales to the Lamar County Jail.
easttexasradio.com
Grand Opening For American SpiralWeld Pipe In Paris
American SpiralWeld Pipe Company is holding a grand opening ceremony at 10:00 this morning to commemorate its facility’s successful opening and operation at 2700 J. Eagan Street in Paris. Their facility has been operating for over a year and exceeded its initial expectations. The project estimated 60 employees at the start of operations, with roughly 100 as production went into full swing a couple of years later. They have already met and exceeded those 100 employees and estimate 145 to date.
easttexasradio.com
Arrest Made In Oklahoma Cold Case Murder
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has arrested a 29-year-old cold case murderer in McCurtain County. They are holding 51-year-old John Wesley Smith in connection with the death of John Randall O’Steen. They found O’Steen’s body near the Arkansas border in 1993 after friends reported him missing three months earlier. They are holding Smith without bond in the McCurtain County Jail in Idabel.
Sheriff: stolen hay baler recovered over a year later
TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Titus County Sheriff’s office released a statement on Friday with details of a hay baler and controller stolen in May 2021 being recovered. According to a statement, in May 2021, the sheriff’s office opened an investigation into the theft of a John Deere Model 460M hay baler from the […]
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Chamber Connection 10.05.22
It’s just a little over two weeks before the 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, sponsored by Alliance Bank, and stew tickets and merchandise are on sale!. This year, tickets are $8 each or four tickets for $28. You can purchase them at Alliance Bank locations, City National Bank locations, Texas Heritage National Bank and Pilgrim Bank, or at the Chamber office, 110 Main St. You can also purchase them online at HopkinsChamber.org.
easttexasradio.com
Some Pittsburg Families Getting New Homes
The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs provided the City of Pittsburg with a grant to help families in the community with assistance rebuilding their homes. Homeowners eligible for this grant program will have their current home demolished and a new home built on the same land at no cost. In addition, a five-year grant or a 15-year deferred forgivable loan will assist those who qualify.
KXII.com
Man hospitalized after ATV rollover crash
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Durant man was sent to the hospital after being thrown nearly five feet from his ATV Monday night. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on Wilson Road, one mile west of Durant at 9:19 p.m. Troopers said 41-year-old Randall K. Herndon was northbound...
