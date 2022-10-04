ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

UnitedHealthcare unveils 2023 Medicare Advantage plans

UnitedHealthcare has introduced its 2023 Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and has promised improved benefits in 2023 for 95% of all individual MA members. The nation's largest insurer says the plans will provide improved core and ancillary benefits, as well as lower prescription drug prices. More than 8.2 million...
HEALTH
moneytalksnews.com

A Little-Known Downside of Medicare Advantage Plans

If you have a Medicare Advantage plan and require a brief stay at a nursing home or rehabilitation facility, you could be in for an unpleasant surprise, according to a Kaiser Health News report. The news outlet talked to health care providers, nursing home representatives and others who say Medicare...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare Plans#Medicare Part D#Medicare Enrollment#Health Plan#Medical Services#Medical Insurance#General Health#Original Medicare
Tampa Bay Times

Toni Says: Are Medicare supplements and Medicare Advantage plans the same?

What is the difference between a “Medicare Supplement” and a “Medicare Advantage PPO” plan? I am turning 65 and I am being bombarded with marketing material. Friends have told me that a Medicare Advantage PPO plan is the same as a Medicare Supplement because both have a network of doctors to pick from. My retiree employer medical plan now has a Medicare Advantage PPO plan, and I am concerned. If a medically catastrophic incident happens, will the medical providers I am now seeing accept this Medicare Advantage.
HEALTH INSURANCE
Motley Fool

Here's How Much Social Security Checks Are Expected to Increase in 2023

Social Security's most important annual announcement, the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), is less than a month away. Next year's COLA should represent the largest by percentage in 41 years, as well as the biggest by nominal-dollar increase in history. Despite a big benefit boost, all is not what it seems with...
BUSINESS
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security payment 2022: Direct monthly SSDI checks worth up to $3,345 to go out in 4 days

Recipients who are eligible for the maximum payment of Social Security Disability Insurance are set to receive their $3,345 checks in just four days. Eligible recipients whose birthdays fall on the first through the 10th of the month are set to receive their SSDI payments on Wednesday, according to the Social Security Administration. The SSDI differs from other financial assistance that comes through Supplemental Security Income as it only supports people who are disabled and have a qualifying work history.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
Motley Fool

Here's the Highest Your Social Security Increase Is Likely to Be

Social Security COLAs are determined by the increase in average inflation in Q3 of the current year compared to Q3 of the previous year. If inflation jumps in September as much as the biggest single-month increase ever, the 2023 COLA still won't be as high as some have predicted. A...
BUSINESS
getnews.info

The Best Dental Insurance for Seniors on Medicare

Premium insurance broker, Abby’s Consulting Services, has penned down its own selection of the best dental and vision insurance for Medicare recipients. Original Medicare offers limited dental protection that excludes services like cleanings, crowns, dentures, and fillings. Those who want these extra benefits usually have to purchase a separate dental insurance plan or enroll in a Medicare Advantage Plan (commonly known as Medicare Part C), which includes dental coverage. However, it can be difficult to shop around for a Medicare Advantage Plan with dental insurance coverage that provides the most relevant dental benefits or dental services. One also has to be sure that the dental plan they settle on is widely available and has reasonable prices.
ECONOMY
CNET

Social Security Payments for October: When Your Money Will Arrive

Checks for those who receive Supplemental Security Income along with Social Security have already been sent out this month. Another Social Security payment will go out next week. We'll explain how the timing of Social Security payments works below. In the next two months, keep an eye on your mailbox...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: Benefit check worth $1,547 set to go out tomorrow for millions

Select Social Security beneficiaries are poised to receive checks worth an average of $1,547 for the month of September, starting Wednesday. Recipients can expect the money to come via direct deposit or a check in the mail, depending on their preferred method of receiving benefits from the Social Security Administration. The checks are doled out on the third Wednesday of every month for individuals who were born from the 11th through the 20th of their birth month.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy