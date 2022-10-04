ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Live at 10 a.m.: As KC Royals’ season ends, what’s next for Mike Matheny, Zack Greinke?

By Blair Kerkhoff
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G2vau_0iLUcg9e00

Two games remain in the Royals’ season, and then it’s decision time: Will the Royals bring back manager Mike Matheny? Will pitcher Zack Greinke be back with the Royals?

On today’s SportsBeat Live stream, we discuss those topics with KC Star beat writer Lynn Worthy and columnist Vahe Gregorian. Plus, we’ll talk about candidates for the Royals’ player and pitcher of the year awards.

Join the conversation. “First pitch” for the show is set for about 10:10 a.m.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Veteran MLB Manager Fired On Wednesday Night

Wednesday was the final day of the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season. With that, comes changes for the non-playoff teams. Wednesday evening, the Kansas City Royals announced that veteran manager Mike Matheny will not return for the 2023 season. The Royals announced the move in official fashion on social...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Sports
NBC Sports

Cardinals announce starting pitchers for first two games vs. Phillies

The Cardinals have finally announced their pitching plans for the first two games of this weekend's playoff series against the Phillies and their Game 1 choice may come as a slight surprise. Veteran left-hander Jose Quintana will take the ball for St. Louis Friday at 2:07 p.m. Zack Wheeler starts...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Matheny
Person
Zack Greinke
FOX Sports

Cleveland Guardians square off against the Kansas City Royals Wednesday

Kansas City Royals (65-95, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (91-70, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jonathan Heasley (4-9, 5.00 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Guardians: Aaron Civale (4-6, 5.04 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Kansas City Royals...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royals#Kc Royals#Sportsbeat Live#Kc Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
numberfire.com

Brandon Crawford sent to San Francisco's bench on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Crawford will sit on the road after Thairo Estrada was moved to shortstop, Wilmer Flores was shifted to second base, J.D. Davis was aligned at third base, Joey Bart was picked as Tuesday's designated catcher, and Austin Wynns was positioned behind the plate.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Rockies Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Tony Gonsolin Returns For Final Start

For the first time since August 23, Tony Gonsolin returns to a Major League mound as the Los Angeles Dodgers continue their six-game series with the Colorado Rockies. At his time of going on the 15-day injured list because of a right forearm strain, Gonsolin led all National League pitchers with a 2.10 ERA and had amassed a 16-1 record to go along with 116 strikeouts through 23 starts.
DENVER, CO
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
17K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy