Abbott Now Acknowledging Attempts by NYC to Coordinate Migrant Bus Trips
(Austin, TX (WBAP/KLIF) – Governor Greg Abbott is now acknowledging that the New York City mayor’s office reached out about trying to co-ordinate migrant drop-offs from Texas to NYC. It’s was a claim made by NY Mayor Eric Adams himself in an interview during the The Texas Tribune...
Texas Inmate Set to be Executed Wednesday
HUNTSVILLE (WBAP/KLIF News ) – A Texas death row inmate is scheduled to be executed on Wednesday despite the objection of the Nueces County District Attorney. An assistant prosecutor reportedly requested a death warrant for 38-year-old John Ramirez without the consent of DA Mark Gonzalez. The Texas Board of...
Texas Executes Inmate Who Won Prayer Rule Legal Battle
UPDATE: Texas executed the inmate who won a legal battle to have his pastor beside him in the death chamber, despite the efforts of the Nueces County District Attorney who tried to stop it. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said 38-year-old John Ramirez died by lethal injection in Hunstville...
Texas Rangers Investigating Death of National Guard Member at Southern Border
(WBAP/KLIF) – The Texas Military Department confirmed on Tuesday that a Texas National Guard member assigned to Operation Lone Star at the Southern border died in Eagle Pass. “We are deeply saddened to have lost one of our own today. We extend our deepest condolences to the family,” said...
WBAP Morning News: Latinos and The Border
Latino voters in Texas have traditionally voted Democrat. But we’re seeing a large number of Latino voters switch to Republican because they no longer share the same values as Democrats in office exhibit.
WBAP Morning News: Daniel Armbruster and Gas Prices
OPEC will cut oil production by 2 million barrels a day, which will result in rising gas prices. Daniel Armbruster with AAA Texas explains why this happening.
