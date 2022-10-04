ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Texas Inmate Set to be Executed Wednesday

HUNTSVILLE (WBAP/KLIF News ) – A Texas death row inmate is scheduled to be executed on Wednesday despite the objection of the Nueces County District Attorney. An assistant prosecutor reportedly requested a death warrant for 38-year-old John Ramirez without the consent of DA Mark Gonzalez. The Texas Board of...
Texas Executes Inmate Who Won Prayer Rule Legal Battle

UPDATE: Texas executed the inmate who won a legal battle to have his pastor beside him in the death chamber, despite the efforts of the Nueces County District Attorney who tried to stop it. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said 38-year-old John Ramirez died by lethal injection in Hunstville...
Kentucky State
WBAP Morning News: Latinos and The Border

Latino voters in Texas have traditionally voted Democrat. But we’re seeing a large number of Latino voters switch to Republican because they no longer share the same values as Democrats in office exhibit.
