Tuscaloosa, AL

Report: Giants Working Out Another Former SEC Star Quarterback

The New York Giants are bringing in multiple quarterbacks for a workout on Tuesday. One of them is reportedly Jake Fromm, who played for the Giants last season and spent time with head coach Brian Daboll in Buffalo. According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, another former Bills QB is making the trip to 1925 Giants Drive.
Zach Wilson Hurt Again? Jets' QB Limited in Practice With Ankle Injury

As Robert Saleh opened his presser with reporters on Wednesday, running through each of the Jets' injuries after their remarkable comeback win over the Steelers, New York's head coach mentioned quarterback Zach Wilson. Wait, didn't Wilson just return from an injury?. This is something new. Saleh put Wilson in the...
Falcons injury report: Kyle Pitts OUT again Thursday

The Atlanta Falcons (2-2) will face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2) in Week 5 with first place in the NFC South on the line. Even though both teams have the same record, they appear to be moving in opposite directions. The Falcons are trending up after winning back-to-back games, while the Buccaneers have lost two straight following their 2-0 start.
