Giants Are Working Out Notable Quarterback On Tuesday
The New York Giants need to fortify their quarterback depth following injuries to Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor. Big Blue is reportedly working out a bunch of passers today, including one name that should be familiar to fans: Jake Fromm. Fromm appeared in three games and started two for the...
Falcons release starting defensive tackle Anthony Rush
In a surprise move Thursday, the Atlanta Falcons released defensive lineman Anthony Rush. The 26-year-old nose tackle had started all four games for the Falcons this season. However, as ESPN’s Michael Rothstein points out below, Rush had only played 33 percent of the team’s defensive snaps this season.
On Myles Garrett and Greedy Williams returning to the Browns practice field to start the week: Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns were back on the practice field on Wednesday getting ready to face the Chargers on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium and they had a very important player back on the field. Defensive end Myles Garrett, who missed Sunday’s game in Atlanta, practiced for the first time since crashing his Porsche last week.
Fantasy football: Harris, Jacobs among five running backs to avoid in Week 5
Josh Jacobs and Najee Harris are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five fantasy football running backs to avoid for Week 5 of the 2022 fantasy football season.
Report: Giants Working Out Another Former SEC Star Quarterback
The New York Giants are bringing in multiple quarterbacks for a workout on Tuesday. One of them is reportedly Jake Fromm, who played for the Giants last season and spent time with head coach Brian Daboll in Buffalo. According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, another former Bills QB is making the trip to 1925 Giants Drive.
TUPATALK: 70 years since Vessels tore up gridiron for Oklahoma
This year marks the 70th Anniversary of Billy Vessels winning the Heisman Trophy — the first University of Oklahoma gridder to claim that honor. He was the first of seven Sooner to collect the Heisman honor, the others being Steve Owens, Billy Sims, Jason White, Sam Bradford, Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray.
Divine Bovine From Before WW2 Said to Be Cause of Impending Headache for Hogs
While much of the SEC loved how State fans utilized cowbells last week, the Arkansas Razorbacks aren't looking forward to hearing them Saturday
Zach Wilson Hurt Again? Jets' QB Limited in Practice With Ankle Injury
As Robert Saleh opened his presser with reporters on Wednesday, running through each of the Jets' injuries after their remarkable comeback win over the Steelers, New York's head coach mentioned quarterback Zach Wilson. Wait, didn't Wilson just return from an injury?. This is something new. Saleh put Wilson in the...
NFL Draft 2023: Giants, Jets, Eagles load up on defense in latest 1st-round mock
A 2023 mock draft? After just one month of the 2022 regular season? Sure, why not. Pro Football Focus is out with its latest projections for next year, using Super Bowl odds to determine the draft order. It has the New York Jets landing the No. 3 pick and selecting...
Falcons injury report: Kyle Pitts OUT again Thursday
The Atlanta Falcons (2-2) will face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2) in Week 5 with first place in the NFC South on the line. Even though both teams have the same record, they appear to be moving in opposite directions. The Falcons are trending up after winning back-to-back games, while the Buccaneers have lost two straight following their 2-0 start.
Latest On Brian Robinson's Status Weeks After Being Shot
The rookie running back was shot multiple times during an attempted armed robbery on August 28.
