The Atlanta Falcons (2-2) will face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2) in Week 5 with first place in the NFC South on the line. Even though both teams have the same record, they appear to be moving in opposite directions. The Falcons are trending up after winning back-to-back games, while the Buccaneers have lost two straight following their 2-0 start.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO