ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen Park, MI

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Allen Park, MI
State
Michigan State
City
Mundy Township, MI
City
Taylor, MI
Taylor, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Flint, MI
Allen Park, MI
Crime & Safety
Flint, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
candgnews.com

Man shoots co-worker at deli before taking his own life

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP — Police in Bloomfield Township are investigating following a shooting at Steve’s Deli on Oct. 2. At approximately 10 a.m., police were dispatched to the restaurant, 6646 Telegraph Road in Bloomfield Township, for a shooting. According to reports, a 52-year-old man from Detroit — identified by...
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
abc12.com

Man shot and killed north of Birch Run, woman detained at the scene

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a man at a residence north of Birch Run on Wednesday morning. The shooting was reported on Rathbun Road in Saginaw County's Taymouth Township around 10:05 a.m. Troopers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound...
BIRCH RUN, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaming Machines#Casino#Michigan State Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
candgnews.com

Retail fraud in Utica turns into police chase with damage to police vehicle

UTICA — Utica police said that an attempted retail fraud Sept. 12 turned into a chase after the suspects hit a police vehicle while trying to get away. The two suspects reportedly were apprehended by Michigan State Police and a Macomb County Sheriff’s Office deputy after the suspect vehicle crashed. The crash happened after police had ended the pursuit.
UTICA, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy