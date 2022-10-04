Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Live coverage: Active shooting situation taking place in Downtown Dearborn Thursday
DEARBORN, Mich. – An active shooting situation is unfolding in Downtown Dearborn Thursday afternoon. Michigan State Police are urging people to avoid the area of Michigan Avenue and Military Street, as the situation is ongoing and dangerous. Police have not publicly disclosed many details yet. Dearborn police say the...
Michigan officials seize 56 machines, $12,700 in illegal gambling profits from gas stations, storefront
DETROIT -- State investigators seized 56 gaming machines and more than $12,700 in alleged illegal gambling profits during recent raids in Southeast Michigan. According to the Michigan Gaming Control Board, the raids took place at Redford Township, Taylor and Allen Park gas stations and a Flint-area store on Sept. 28 and Sept. 29.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police: Gunman barricaded inside Dearborn hotel; 1 victim reported in ‘active shooting’
DEARBORN, Mich. – Police are on the scene of a barricaded gunman after responding to what’s being called an “active shooting scene” at a hotel in Downtown Dearborn on Thursday afternoon. Dearborn police said they were engaged with a shooter at the Hampton Inn hotel at...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Driver charged in Novi crash that killed 32-year-old passenger -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Man charged with drunk driving after crashing into tree in Novi, killing passenger. A 24-year-old man has been charged with drunk driving in an early-morning...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Family of man killed by police during mental health check suing Detroit officers, DPD
DETROIT – Attorney Geoffrey Fieger spoke Thursday on behalf of the family of Porter Burks, a man who was shot and killed by Detroit police during a mental health check this weekend. The family retained Fieger after five officers fired a total of 38 shots at Burks, killing him...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oakland County family share story of how QAnon influenced shooting that changed their lives
WALLED LAKE, Mich. – Family members impacted by the Oakland County shooting that made national headlines last month are sharing the story of how online conspiracy theories influenced the shooter’s motive. On Sept. 11 around 4 a.m., 53-year-old Igor Lanis fatally shot his wife and dog and injured...
candgnews.com
Man shoots co-worker at deli before taking his own life
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP — Police in Bloomfield Township are investigating following a shooting at Steve’s Deli on Oct. 2. At approximately 10 a.m., police were dispatched to the restaurant, 6646 Telegraph Road in Bloomfield Township, for a shooting. According to reports, a 52-year-old man from Detroit — identified by...
abc12.com
Man shot and killed north of Birch Run, woman detained at the scene
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a man at a residence north of Birch Run on Wednesday morning. The shooting was reported on Rathbun Road in Saginaw County's Taymouth Township around 10:05 a.m. Troopers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound...
Residents in Detroit neighborhood told to stay inside after someone fired shots at police officers
Residents on Detroit’s west side are being told to stay inside as a police situation unfolds after someone fired shots at police in the area of Ford Road and the Southfield Freeway.
nbc25news.com
Michigan State Police investigating shooting in Saginaw Co., one man dead
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. - Michigan State Police say that a man is dead after a shooting in Taymouth Twp. Troopers responded to a residence on Rathbun Rd. shortly after 10 a.m. for reports of a shooting. MSP found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the...
Mike Morse Law Firm Wins $385K Verdict for Husband, Father Hit by Uninsured Drunk Driver
Jury Awards Accident Victim Nearly 4x the Insurance Company's Highest Offer. largest personal injury law firm, is pleased to announce a. verdict awarded on a client's auto accident case. The verdict is almost four times the highest settlement offered by the defendant — Homeowners Insurance. company, which is owned by...
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit man arrested for string of thefts after using stolen gift card
WATERFORD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 34-year-old Metro Detroit man was arrested and charged with home invasion and larceny after police traced the use of a stolen gift card to the suspect in August. Waterford police took Shawn Michael Degen into custody after he stole several items from an unlocked...
ClickOnDetroit.com
10 years ago today: Woman’s torso found in garbage bag after being run over by fire truck in Detroit
DETROIT – A woman’s torso was found in a black, plastic garbage bag after being run over by a fire truck in Detroit 10 years ago. The torso was found on Oct. 6, 2012. The bag had been duct-taped shut. There was a black sports bra on the...
Oakland County deputies, White Lake Twp. police, fire set to cruise in surprise parade for 3-year-old battling cancer
Local law enforcement in Oakland County is teaming up to bring a young boy diagnosed with leukemia a day he won’t soon forget. According to officials, Bradshaw is undergoing chemotherapy for acute lymphocytic leukemia which has a reputation for being
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Detroit man fires shots into Bloomfield Township restaurant where he worked, kills self -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Bloomfield Township deli worker shoots co-worker, later kills himself. An employee of a Bloomfield Township deli reportedly fired shots into the business Sunday morning before...
candgnews.com
Retail fraud in Utica turns into police chase with damage to police vehicle
UTICA — Utica police said that an attempted retail fraud Sept. 12 turned into a chase after the suspects hit a police vehicle while trying to get away. The two suspects reportedly were apprehended by Michigan State Police and a Macomb County Sheriff’s Office deputy after the suspect vehicle crashed. The crash happened after police had ended the pursuit.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Bloomfield Township deli worker shoots co-worker, later kills himself
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An employee of a Bloomfield Township deli reportedly fired shots into the business Sunday morning before taking his own life later the same day. UPDATE: Police identify employee suspected in shooting. Police were called to Steve’s Deli on Telegraph Road, near West Maple Road, at...
Hit-and-run crash escalates into freeway shooting on I-94 in Detroit
A minor traffic crash turned into a close call for one driver after he encountered gunfire on I-94 in Detroit on Tuesday evening. Michigan State Police said a male driver called 911 to report a hit and run crash around 8 p.m.
FedEx employee facing embezzlement charges for stealing $100k in equipment from Eastpointe Foot Locker
A FedEx worker accused of keeping tens of thousands of dollars worth of goods that were supposed to be delivered to Foot Locker in Eastpointe is expected to be charged on Wednesday.
The Oakland Press
Sterling Heights woman busted for drunk driving after leaving sports bar
A 55-year-old Sterling Heights woman was recently arrested by Troy police for driving with three times the legal limit to be considered intoxicated. Police said the incident took place about 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 1 near the area of Elliott Street and Robbins Drive, in the area of John R Road between Maple and 14 Mile roads.
