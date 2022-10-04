Read full article on original website
Police identify man killed in shootout with Lansing officers
LANSING, MI -- Police have released the name of a 31-year-old man killed in a shootout Tuesday morning. Terrence Robinson, 31, was shot and killed by officers from the Lansing Police Department Oct. 4. Two LPD officers were put on leave following the incident. At about 10:48 p.m. Oct. 3,...
WNEM
Sheriff: Man arrested in Fenton Twp. for home invasion, golf cart theft
Opening statements began Wednesday in the trial of three men charged with helping in the 2020 plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Wayne County Prosecutor shares details of the case and why she thinks the case was solid despite dismissal of charges against seven in Flint Water Crisis probe. Great...
recordpatriot.com
Woman detained following the fatal shooting of man near Birch Run
A woman has been detained in Saginaw County after a man was fatally shot at a residence near Birch Run on Wednesday. Michigan State Police responded to a report of the shooting just after 10 a.m. at a residence on Rathbun Road in Taymouth Township. Troopers for the Tri-City Post...
abc12.com
13-year-old accused of threatening violence at Midland middle school
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A 13-year-old student of Northeast Middle School in Midland was arrested after police say he threatened to commit an act of violence. The Midland Police Department and Midland Public Schools administration learned of the alleged threat Thursday morning, but investigators say it actually was made on Monday.
Police release name of slain Saginaw County man allegedly shot by girlfriend
TAYMOUTH TWP, MI — Police have revealed the name of a Saginaw County man fatally shot in his house. About 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, Michigan State Police troopers responded to a shooting at the residence of 35-year-old Nolan S. Haymon in the 6000 block of Rathburn Road in Taymouth Township, near Birch Run.
abc12.com
1 dead, 1 critical after double shooting near University of Michigan-Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - One man died and another was listed in critical condition after a double shooting near the University of Michigan-Flint campus. The shooting was reported around 7:10 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Root Street, which is about a block of the campus. Mott Community College...
abc12.com
Man shot and killed north of Birch Run, woman detained at the scene
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a man at a residence north of Birch Run on Wednesday morning. The shooting was reported on Rathbun Road in Saginaw County's Taymouth Township around 10:05 a.m. Troopers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound...
nbc25news.com
Michigan State Police investigating shooting in Saginaw Co., one man dead
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. - Michigan State Police say that a man is dead after a shooting in Taymouth Twp. Troopers responded to a residence on Rathbun Rd. shortly after 10 a.m. for reports of a shooting. MSP found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the...
WNEM
Police search for car break-in suspects
FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - The sheriff of Genesee County is warning residents to watch for suspects trying to break into cars. He released video showing a white Chevy Cruze with three armed people inside driving around Fenton. Sheriff Chris Swanson says the three were trying to open unlocked vehicles last...
fox2detroit.com
24-year-old facing drunk driving causing death charge after crash in Novi
NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 24-year-old man is facing felony charges for drunk driving causing death after a passenger riding in a vehicle he was operating died when it lost control and struck a tree. Donovan Lycette was charged with one count of operating while intoxicated causing death, a...
Residents in Detroit neighborhood told to stay inside after someone fired shots at police officers
Residents on Detroit’s west side are being told to stay inside as a police situation unfolds after someone fired shots at police in the area of Ford Road and the Southfield Freeway.
Person shot by police in Lansing, incident under investigation
LANSING, MI -- A unnamed subject was shot by a Lansing Police Department officer, officials said Tuesday morning. The shooting took place in the 800 Block of Buffalo Street, police announced at about 6:40 a.m. Oct. 4. The area is considered an active crime scene, and residents are advised to avoid the area, police said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Justice for Ty’: No charges in deadly road rage shooting of 18-year-old in Eastpointe
DETROIT – No charges will be filed in a deadly road rage shooting that happened Friday night at an intersection just off of 8 Mile Road near Kelly Road in Eastpointe. Ty Hale, 18, died from his injuries. A 60-year-old man claimed self-defense in the shooting. The family is...
Footage released of fatal shooting
Good morning, readers. Today is Wednesday. Detroit police have released body camera footage of officers fatally shooting Porter Burks. The video shows five Detroit police officers shooting at Burks in 3 seconds, using 38 rounds. Burks, 20, was experiencing a mental health crisis at the time of the shooting, and the family is describing the killing as “flat out murder.”
Neighbors react to officer-involved shooting in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Armed police officers, armored vehicles, remote-controlled robots, and K-9 units. That’s what greeted people Tuesday morning on the 2000 block of Malcolm X street. “Yeah this neighborhood has been getting really riddled with bullets lately. I don’t know what’s been going on,” neighbor Sebastian Washington said. Officers were responding to a […]
Michigan FedEx driver accused of stealing $96K worth of Foot Locker merchandise
EASTPOINTE, MI – A Michigan FedEx driver has been charged after police found $96,000 worth of stolen Foot Locker merchandise in his home. Morris Jones, 40, of Eastpointe was arraigned in the 38th District Court in Eastpointe on charges of embezzlement and receiving and concealing stolen property this week.
WNEM
Superintendent: Midland middle schooler arrested after making threats toward other students
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A Midland middle school student was arrested on Thursday after allegedly making threats against other students. The student made threats against other students at Northeast Middle School, Midland Public Schools Superintendent Michael Sharrow said. Administration at the school became aware of the threat on Thursday and...
abc12.com
Paid caregiver accused of neglecting 83-year-old in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say an 83-year-old elder abuse victim laid in bed for six months straight and her paid caregiver failed to check her blood sugar before administering insulin. The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says 32-year-old Stephanie Allison Windus was paid $1,000 per month to care for...
fox2detroit.com
Fatal shooting of mentally ill man armed with knife by Detroit police raises medical care questions
Porter Burk's family said they’ve been trying for the last three years, to get him help. He was in and out of short hospital stays – for other families like them, what do you do when you’re loved one is chronically mentally ill?
Man arrested following multiple thefts, home invasions in Oakland County
(CBS DETROIT) - A 34-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection to breaking into homes and vehicles and stealing property. Waterford police say they arrested Shawn Michael Degen on Thursday, Sept. 29, in cooperation with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office and the Michigan Department of Corrections.According to police, they discovered Degen was linked to these crimes after he used a stolen gift card.In August, the Waterford Police Department received a report that several items were stolen from an unlocked vehicle, including credit and gift cards.Police say that one of the gift cards was used shortly after it was stolen, and...
