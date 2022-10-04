ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

WNEM

Sheriff: Man arrested in Fenton Twp. for home invasion, golf cart theft

Opening statements began Wednesday in the trial of three men charged with helping in the 2020 plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Wayne County Prosecutor shares details of the case and why she thinks the case was solid despite dismissal of charges against seven in Flint Water Crisis probe. Great...
FENTON, MI
abc12.com

13-year-old accused of threatening violence at Midland middle school

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A 13-year-old student of Northeast Middle School in Midland was arrested after police say he threatened to commit an act of violence. The Midland Police Department and Midland Public Schools administration learned of the alleged threat Thursday morning, but investigators say it actually was made on Monday.
MIDLAND, MI
abc12.com

1 dead, 1 critical after double shooting near University of Michigan-Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - One man died and another was listed in critical condition after a double shooting near the University of Michigan-Flint campus. The shooting was reported around 7:10 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Root Street, which is about a block of the campus. Mott Community College...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Man shot and killed north of Birch Run, woman detained at the scene

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a man at a residence north of Birch Run on Wednesday morning. The shooting was reported on Rathbun Road in Saginaw County's Taymouth Township around 10:05 a.m. Troopers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound...
BIRCH RUN, MI
WNEM

Police search for car break-in suspects

FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - The sheriff of Genesee County is warning residents to watch for suspects trying to break into cars. He released video showing a white Chevy Cruze with three armed people inside driving around Fenton. Sheriff Chris Swanson says the three were trying to open unlocked vehicles last...
FENTON, MI
fox2detroit.com

24-year-old facing drunk driving causing death charge after crash in Novi

NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 24-year-old man is facing felony charges for drunk driving causing death after a passenger riding in a vehicle he was operating died when it lost control and struck a tree. Donovan Lycette was charged with one count of operating while intoxicated causing death, a...
NOVI, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Footage released of fatal shooting

Good morning, readers. Today is Wednesday. Detroit police have released body camera footage of officers fatally shooting Porter Burks. The video shows five Detroit police officers shooting at Burks in 3 seconds, using 38 rounds. Burks, 20, was experiencing a mental health crisis at the time of the shooting, and the family is describing the killing as “flat out murder.”
DETROIT, MI
WLNS

Neighbors react to officer-involved shooting in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Armed police officers, armored vehicles, remote-controlled robots, and K-9 units. That’s what greeted people Tuesday morning on the 2000 block of Malcolm X street. “Yeah this neighborhood has been getting really riddled with bullets lately. I don’t know what’s been going on,” neighbor Sebastian Washington said. Officers were responding to a […]
LANSING, MI
abc12.com

Paid caregiver accused of neglecting 83-year-old in Genesee County

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say an 83-year-old elder abuse victim laid in bed for six months straight and her paid caregiver failed to check her blood sugar before administering insulin. The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says 32-year-old Stephanie Allison Windus was paid $1,000 per month to care for...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Man arrested following multiple thefts, home invasions in Oakland County

(CBS DETROIT) - A 34-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection to breaking into homes and vehicles and stealing property. Waterford police say they arrested Shawn Michael Degen on Thursday, Sept. 29, in cooperation with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office and the Michigan Department of Corrections.According to police, they discovered Degen was linked to these crimes after he used a stolen gift card.In August, the Waterford Police Department received a report that several items were stolen from an unlocked vehicle, including credit and gift cards.Police say that one of the gift cards was used shortly after it was stolen, and...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
