Bettendorf, IA

QuadCities.com

‘Sylvia’ Howls This Weekend At Moline’s Playcrafters’ Barn Theatre

Well, Moline’s Playcrafters Barn Theatre presents “Sylvia” by A.R. Gurney September 30-October 9!. After 22 years of child-raising in the suburbs, Greg and Kate have moved to Manhattan. His career as a financial trader is winding down, while Kate’s career as an English teacher is opening up to new opportunities. One day, Greg brings home a stray dog he found in the park – or, more accurately, one that found him – bearing only the name “Sylvia” on her tag. It is love between man and dog at first sight, but Kate is not on board. She and Sylvia, a street-smart mix of Lab and poodle, the battle for Greg’s affection in this comedic and touching show about the relationship we humans have with our pets.
MOLINE, IL
QuadCities.com

Illinois’ Best Italian Restaurant? Doc Takes A Bite Into Mio Russo Sicilian Bar And Table

It’s October 16th, 1972. I am a few years from conception. Although my favorite band CCR just broke up. We won’t get into that history, but little did the rocking world know something magical was brewing up. Two guys named Kurt and Krist come up with the incredible idea to start a CCR tribute band. Fortunately It tanks. Although incredibly talented the two just can’t find the magic to pull it off.
BETTENDORF, IA
QuadCities.com

Comedian Ms. Pat Coming To Iowa’s Rhythm City Casino Tonight

Ms. Pat will show off her stand-up skills on Saturday, October 1, 2022 with two shows at 6:30 PM and 9 PM. Tickets are $30 plus applicable online/phone ticketing fee. Must be 21+ to attend show. Declared by The Washington Post as “unforgiving and darkly hilarious,” and The New York Times as “brutally honest and outrageous,” Patricia Williams (aka Ms. Pat) is a comedian, author, podcaster, and actress who brings a raw, in your face, and hilarious perspective to her work.
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

Too Hype Crew Bringing The Party To East Moline’s Rust Belt

Doors at 7. Corporate Rock at 8. There is simply no band anywhere like the Too Hype Crew. It is a tribute to 80’s, 90’s, early 00’s hip hop, featuring all live music from a six piece band, accompanied by choreographed “Fly Girl” dancers. It’s a party band – it’s a show – it’s art – it’s a house party on stage – all packaged in an unprecedented way.
EAST MOLINE, IL
QuadCities.com

Bettendorf Public Library’s Community Connections Kicks Off New Season

The Bettendorf Public Library’s Community Connections is kicking off a new season of events that focus on local history, interests, and people. The first program in this year’s series will be held on Thursday, September 29th at 1:30 PM and will provide a timely look at Oktoberfest with the German American Heritage Center and Museum’s Kelly Lao. Community Connections is held at the Bettendorf Public Library located on 2950 Learning Campus Dr. in Bettendorf.
BETTENDORF, IA
QuadCities.com

State Street Market Coming To Geneseo Saturday

A destination Autumn tradition for the region is back in Geneseo!. Join the State Street Market and Geneseo Chamber of Commerce on Saturday Oct 1 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. for some State Street shopping fun!. This FREE family-friendly event includes a curated list of handmade and vintage...
GENESEO, IL
QuadCities.com

Take A Trip To ‘Their Town’ At Davenport’s Mockingbird On Main

“Their Town” is now playing at The Mockingbird On Main in Downtown Davenport! The show will run Thursday, Friday and Saturday of this weekend. Inspired by Thorton Wilder’s classic, “Our Town,” “Their Town” presents life, marriage, and death in a small midwestern town. A day and a night go by as people just try to get by in the new century.
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

German Fest Comes to Downtown Davenport October 14

A new event in a newly created space is coming to Downtown Davenport. German Fest will be held from 6 – 10 p.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022 in Kaiserslautern Square (K-Square), 119 E. 3rd St. The event is co-produced by the German American Heritage Center (GAHC) and Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP).
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

Deslondes Playing At Iowa’s Raccoon Motel TONIGHT!

Deslondes will be playing at 7 p.m. Sept. 27 at Davenport’s Raccoon Motel. We shed old skin in order to evolve and move forward. We let go of who we were in the past and embrace who we’re meant to be now. The Deslondes have taken such steps as not only bandmates, but as brothers. The New Orleans quintet—Dan Cutler, Sam Doores, Riley Downing, Cameron Snyder, and John James Tourville—have weathered ups, downs, and everything in between only to strengthen the bond between them.
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

Straight No Chaser Coming To Iowa’s Adler Theatre

Straight No Chaser is coming to Davenport’s Adler Theatre and there’s a special ticket offer for the show!. To take advantage of this offer, click on the “unlock” button in the upper right hand corner of the Ticketmaster page. Then enter in passcode: FALL through Wednesday, September 28 @ 10 PM.
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

Not So Scary Halloween Walk Celebrates 7 Years

Dress up your little ghosts and goblins for the Quad City Botanical Center’s 7th annual Not So Scary Halloween Walk October 6:30PM-8:00PM October 14, 21, 27 and 28!. Bring your flashlights and explore the nooks and crannies of the Sun Garden – search for spiders, bats, jack-o-lanterns, and toads as you wander down the darkened pathways. Get a glimpse of the Halloween train in their ever popular train garden. It’s not so scary in the Rock Island gardens, making this event great for all ages!
ROCK ISLAND, IL
QuadCities.com

Best-Selling Author Nickolas Butler Coming To Moline Public Library

Enjoy an evening with bestselling and award-winning author Nickolas Butler at the Moline Public Library, Thursday, October 6 at 6pm. Butler will read from his newest novel, Godspeed, and discuss his work. Books will be available for purchase after the presentation. Praised by novelist C.J. Box as a “page-turning, race-against-the-clock...
MOLINE, IL
QuadCities.com

Western Illinois University Announces $100 Million Campaign

MACOMB/Moline, IL — The public phase of the Western Illinois University $100 million campaign, “For the W,” was announced at a special WIU Foundation event on Founders’ Day Sept. 23. “We are so excited to kick off Western Illinois University’s comprehensive campaign. WIU’s people – those...
MOLINE, IL
QuadCities.com

Kidd G Coming To East Moline’s Rust Belt TONIGHT!

With a rare gift for turning his hometown experiences into natural melodies, Kidd G has found tremendous success by staying true to his roots. As a kid growing up in small-town Georgia, he first started creating his own songs at the age of 15, and soon arrived at a gritty but melodic sound equally inspired by classic country and hip-hop. On the heels of his chart-climbing breakthrough single “Dirt Road”—an October 2020 release whose video surpassed 5 million YouTube views in little over a month and now has 13M views to date—Kidd G has recently shared his debut EP; the powerfully heartfelt Teenage Dream. Now having surpassed 1.5M monthly Spotify listeners, his tracks have seen radio play from KIXX Country Radio in Australia, and reached new peaks on highly coveted country playlists including Amazon Music’s ‘Country Heat’ (peaked at #2), and Spotify’s ‘Hot Country’ (peaked at #10). Kidd G is now back in the studio and eager to share all new music that will continue to showcase his unique raw talent.
EAST MOLINE, IL
QuadCities.com

QuadCities.com

The #1 Entertainment Source in the Quad Cities metropolitans region consisting of Moline/Rock Island, IL and Davenport/Bettendorf, IA. We provide the information people really want on a daily basis – easy to find local information that is current, fun and positive in tone; an interactive interface with scrollable content categories and media players which are accessible multiple ways; and a community of others seeking fun. We do not burden readers with hard news, political turmoil or negativity.

