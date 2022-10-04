Cowboys Dak Prescott New Injury Info; Dallas Signs Another QB vs. Rams

While Prescott visits the doctor Tuesday, Cooper Rush is ready with a 3-0 record.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys don't have a quarterback controversy.

But they do have a quarterback question mark.

As the team awaited a medical update on Dak Prescott's right thumb after his Tuesday visit to the doctor , owner Jerry Jones is preaching patience on who his starter will be Sunday afternoon against the Los Angeles Rams.

On his weekly radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jones - sorta - answered the two key questions:

1. Is Prescott's surgically repaired thumb sufficiently healed?

"No. Not well enough to play," Jones said . "I know it's better. I know he's gonna go out every day and make progress toward being able to grip the ball. He'll have a big week and he'll be hard on himself getting ready to go.”

2. When Prescott is healthy, is there any chance the Cowboys stick with 3-0 Cooper Rush as the "hot hand"?

Said Jones, "No, no. As I see it right today. No."

The doctor is in ... and Dak is out. As a result, Dallas is signing Will Grier to the 53-man roster. Grier, the third-teamer when all are healthy, was out of standard elevations from the practice squad. So the Cowboys needed to make a permanent call on him.

The fact that they did so confirms that a QB is needed for this week in addition to Cooper Rush - and that Prescott is not ready to be that guy.

As we've reported, the Cowboys are realistically preparing to have Prescott back for their Oct. 16 NFC East showdown at Philadelphia. To be ready for this Sunday's game in L.A. against the defending Super Bowl champs, he would have to surpass the "Dak Prescott Threshold" of a full-speed Wednesday practice in pads .

Jones still wants to say it's not impossible.

"We're just starting the week," Jones said. "Let's see how the week goes."

Substituting for Prescott - who suffered the thumb injury late in the season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sept. 11 - Rush has guided the Cowboys to three consecutive victories. And obviously, the plan now is to give him one more crack at it in L.A.

Follow Richie Whitt on Twitter

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!