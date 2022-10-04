ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Cowboys Dak Prescott New Injury Info; Dallas Signs Another QB vs. Rams

By Richie Whitt
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E0gaK_0iLUbcex00

While Prescott visits the doctor Tuesday, Cooper Rush is ready with a 3-0 record.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys don't have a quarterback controversy.

But they do have a quarterback question mark.

As the team awaited a medical update on Dak Prescott's right thumb after his Tuesday visit to the doctor , owner Jerry Jones is preaching patience on who his starter will be Sunday afternoon against the Los Angeles Rams.

On his weekly radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jones - sorta - answered the two key questions:

1. Is Prescott's surgically repaired thumb sufficiently healed?

"No. Not well enough to play," Jones said . "I know it's better. I know he's gonna go out every day and make progress toward being able to grip the ball. He'll have a big week and he'll be hard on himself getting ready to go.”

2. When Prescott is healthy, is there any chance the Cowboys stick with 3-0 Cooper Rush as the "hot hand"?

Said Jones, "No, no. As I see it right today. No."

The doctor is in ... and Dak is out. As a result, Dallas is signing Will Grier to the 53-man roster. Grier, the third-teamer when all are healthy, was out of standard elevations from the practice squad. So the Cowboys needed to make a permanent call on him.

The fact that they did so confirms that a QB is needed for this week in addition to Cooper Rush - and that Prescott is not ready to be that guy.

As we've reported, the Cowboys are realistically preparing to have Prescott back for their Oct. 16 NFC East showdown at Philadelphia. To be ready for this Sunday's game in L.A. against the defending Super Bowl champs, he would have to surpass the "Dak Prescott Threshold" of a full-speed Wednesday practice in pads .

Jones still wants to say it's not impossible.

"We're just starting the week," Jones said. "Let's see how the week goes."

Substituting for Prescott - who suffered the thumb injury late in the season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sept. 11 - Rush has guided the Cowboys to three consecutive victories. And obviously, the plan now is to give him one more crack at it in L.A.

Follow Richie Whitt on Twitter

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

Comments / 6

Linda Sanders Barnett
2d ago

Cooper is doing an outstanding job! 3 wins. Our only loss Dak was quarterback.

Reply(1)
8
Related
FanSided

KC Chiefs force Cole Beasley into retirement

Just three days after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay wideout Cole Beasley decided he would call it a career. Wide receiver Cole Beasley retired from the game of football on Wednesday, and while he never once mentioned the Kansas City Chiefs in his statement saying goodbye to the game he’s infected since 2012, we are pretty sure they loomed large in the decision-making process nonetheless.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Power 93.7 WBLK

4 Buffalo Bills Players Almost Died On The Field

Seven Buffalo Bills are on this week’s list for the injury report, including Jordan Phillips, Isaiah McKenzie, and Jamison Crowder. It’s questionable if any of these athletes will be back before the upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. All of these recent injuries really make you reflect on...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Cowboys Rookie Could Be On Verge Of Returning Soon

The Dallas Cowboys aren't having any issues on the defensive side of the football, make no mistake about it. Nonetheless, help could be on the way for Dan Quinn's unit. ESPN's Todd Archer believes the Cowboys could open the practice window for rookie linebacker Damone Clark as early as this Wednesday.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Makes Prediction For Cowboys-Rams Game

The reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams host the reigning NFC East champion Dallas Cowboys in a hotly anticipated late-afternoon Week 5 game. Shannon Sharpe has some interesting thoughts on the upcoming matchup. During Wednesday's edition of Undisputed, the FOX analyst said that the Rams haven't looked like a...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
City
Frisco, TX
The Spun

49ers Cut Veteran Wide Receiver After Monday's Win

On Monday, the San Francisco 49ers signed wide receiver Willie Snead IV to their active roster from the practice squad. On Tuesday, the 49ers released Snead outright, However, they reportedly are looking to bring the veteran pass catcher back on the practice squad, as long as he clears waivers. Snead,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Grier
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Jerry Jones
The Spun

Cowboys Have Signed Quarterback To Their Active Roster

For the past three weeks, the Dallas Cowboys have elevated quarterback Will Grier to the active roster. Since the front office can no longer utilize that move on Grier, it decided to officially sign him. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported that Grier has been signed to the...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Husband of Dallas Cowboys reporter catches Aaron Judge HR ball

The husband of a Dallas Cowboys and Mavericks reporter caught Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball. Judge homered to lead off Tuesday’s game between his New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers. The ball went into the stands beyond the left field wall at Globe Life Field in Arlington, and Cory Youmans reached over and made the catch in front of several others.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Sean McVay Makes His Opinion On Micah Parsons Very Clear

Offensive-minded coaches like Sean McVay have their work cut out for them when they face off against an elite talent like Micah Parsons. Ahead of Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, the Rams head coach shared his thoughts on the second-year defensive prodigy. "The versatility, the explosiveness, the...
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Quarterback

With Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer currently hurt, the New England Patriots are expected to add another quarterback to their team. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Patriots are on track to sign Garrett Gilbert to their practice squad. This moves makes a lot of sense simply because Gilbert...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Cowboys#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams
The Spun

Chiefs Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Tuesday

A few weeks ago, the Kansas City Chiefs signed wide receiver Corey Coleman to their practice squad. Earlier this Tuesday, he was officially released. Coleman, 28, was a first-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He was an All-American coming out of Baylor. As a rookie, Coleman had 413 receiving...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Buffalo Bills, Wide Receiver Have "Agreed To Part Ways"

The Buffalo Bills and wide receiver Tavon Austin have reportedly agreed to "part ways." Austin signed with the Bills in the offseason and was released in training camp before joining the team's practice squad. However, the veteran speedster did not receive any playing time in the first four games of the season.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Jalen Hurts' Comment On Nick Saban Is Going Viral

Jalen Hurts played under some excellent coaches before joining the NFL. The quarterback won a national championship at Alabama under Nick Saban before transferring to Oklahoma to play his senior year for Lincoln Riley. While appearing on Monday night's ManningCast, the Philadelphia Eagles star reflected on his first coach. Hurts...
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: Fan tackled by Rams' Bobby Wagner files police report

The fan who was tackled by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner after running onto the field reportedly has filed a police report. The protestor sprinted across the field at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara while holding a pink smoke bomb during the second quarter of the Rams' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.
SANTA CLARA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
Wichita Eagle

Kenny Pickett Talks Trash to Everyone, Including Mike Tomlin

PITTSBURGH -- You've got to love a quarterback who isn't afraid to talk back to 350-pound defenders, but what about one who brings that smack talk back to practice? For the Pittsburgh Steelers, that's their quarterback. Kenny Pickett had all of Acrisure Stadium fired up when he stood in the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Country

Dallas, TX
25K+
Followers
2K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Cowboys Country is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Dallas Cowboys

 https://www.si.com/nfl/cowboys

Comments / 0

Community Policy