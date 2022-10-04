ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Chesapeake teacher skydives while reading book to welcome new class

By Nour Habib, The Virginian-Pilot
 2 days ago

There’s one particular copy of “A Letter From Your Teacher” that’s pretty popular in Rebecca Muir’s third-grade classroom. It’s worn down, and the kids fight over who will get to read it.

It’s the book.

The one Muir read while skydiving.

Muir, a teacher at Chesapeake’s Georgetown Primary, has been sending videos to welcome her incoming students for a few years. This year, as she wondered what to film, she decided to combine her two passions: teaching and skydiving.

Muir has been teaching for eight years and skydiving for five. During a skydiving camp in North Carolina this summer, she decided to use one of her jumps to read the book.

“It turned out really well on the first try,” she recalled during a recent interview. “I just packed my book in a fanny pack, and I had a 360 GoPro with a chest mount.”

Muir jumped out at 13,000 feet, and pulled her parachute almost immediately, which divers refer to as a high pull. That gave her 10 minutes to read.

Other than when the book almost flew out of her hand, it was smooth sailing.

The skydiving storytime is just the kind of thing Muir does, parents and colleagues say. She is always looking for ways to connect with her students and keep them engaged in learning, whether that’s by reading in the sky or hosting a toga party while they study ancient civilizations.

“One of the best features about Rebecca is that she does a wonderful job of establishing relationships and rapport with her students and her parents,” said Ashley Nolette, assistant principal at Georgetown Primary.

Nolette said Muir puts an emphasis on building a “classroom community that’s like a family.”

“You can be the best teacher in the world and have the best ideas and the best lesson plans, but ultimately, it all starts with building that relationship in order for students to know that they’re loved, they’re appreciated, and they feel safe,” Nolette said.

Muir joined Georgetown Primary in 2020 — in the middle of the pandemic. Schools in Chesapeake began that school year remotely, and keeping students engaged was particularly difficult.

Jennifer Laz-Hurt, whose daughter was in second grade that year, watched some of Muir’s online lessons.

“She was always encouraging to the students, giving them time to work things out,” Laz-Hurt said. “She was respectful to everybody, and you could just tell the kids really liked her.”

Muir was able to keep her students on task during those remote months, while still allowing them the space to talk about their lives.

“We couldn’t have done COVID without her,” she said.

Laz-Hurt said her daughter loves Muir, who taught her in second and third grade because the school was able to allow some of their teachers to “loop” with their students for an additional year. They went to watch Muir skydive once, and now Laz-Hurt’s daughter wants to do a tandem jump with Muir for her 16th birthday.

Muir said she’s always loved working with kids, and spent time working in day cares and at summer camps while she was in school.

“I have a real passion for helping children learn and seeing that light bulb when something finally clicks,” she said.

Recently, while the students were learning about the text features of nonfiction, she transformed her classroom into a surgery room. Students were diagnosing patients and determining what “surgical tools” they’d need to help them. For example, if a patient’s “symptoms” were that they were having trouble understanding words in a text, a student could perform surgery with a glossary to help them understand the text.

“Sometimes reading passages and answering questions can be really boring, and that’s what they have to do a lot of in third grade to prepare for the test,” Muir said.

As for her skydiving video, that’s still making the rounds on social media.

Nour Habib, nour.habib@virginiamedia.com

Norfolk, VA
