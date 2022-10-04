(North Branch, MN) -- The Minnesota B-C-A says a man shot by North Branch police and Chisago County sheriff’s deputies is expected to survive. Authorities were responding to reports Friday night of a suicidal man when they encountered the suspect armed with a sword. Investigators say at some point, officers and deputies discharged their firearms and less-than-lethal rounds, striking the man. First responders treated him at the scene before he was taken to the hospital. Agents say a sword was recovered at the scene and the incident was captured on body-worn cameras.

NORTH BRANCH, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO