Barron County, WI

WEAU-TV 13

2 arrested following report of theft, vehicle pursuit in Dunn County

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Two suspects are arrested following a report of a theft in progress in Dunn County. According to a media release from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 5, 2022 around 3:41 a.m., the Menomonie Police Department responded to a report of a theft in progress on Stout Street in the City of Menomonie.
DUNN COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

22-Year-Old Man Charged with Kidnapping 15-Year-Old Chippewa County Girl

(Terry Bell, WRN) A man accused of kidnapping a teenage girl in Chippewa County is in court today. Prosecutors say 22-year-old Trevor Blackburn drove from Tennessee to northwest Wisconsin last weekend to take a 15-year-old girl from her home. The Chippewa County sheriff says it appears the two had been in a relationship, and she tried to break it off.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

Wisconsin Amber Alert suspect behind bars

CHIPPEWA COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – We’re learning more details related to the amber alert issued during the weekend. A 22-year-old is in the Chippewa County jail after the sheriff’s office says he kidnapped a 15-year-old from the Holcombe area. The suspect, Trevor Blackburn, was living in Tennessee...
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
Barron County, WI
Barron County, WI
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
WEAU-TV 13

Search for missing woman with dementia in Rusk Co.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing woman in Rusk County. 91-year-old Mary Lou Bisson was last seen near her home on W2700 Highway 8 in the Village of Ingram. Bisson has dementia, and it’s believed she left on foot sometime between noon...
RUSK COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Body found next to burning vehicle in northern Wisconsin identified

HUNTER, WI WCCO -- Officials in northern Wisconsin have released the identity of the body found near a burning vehicle last month. According to the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and other emergency crews on the evening of Sept. 23 responded to a vehicle fire on River Road in the Town of Hunter, which is near Hayward.
HAYWARD, WI
bulletin-news.com

Man shot by law enforcement in North Branch is expected to survive

On Friday night in North Branch, police shot and injured a man who they claimed was suicidal and carrying a sword. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the guy was shot by North Branch police officers and deputies from the Chisago County sheriff’s office soon before 10 p.m. at a residence in the 6600 block of Oak Ridge Court. The shots were regular and less-than-lethal.
NORTH BRANCH, MN
willmarradio.com

Man with sword shot by police in North Branch

(North Branch, MN) -- The Minnesota B-C-A says a man shot by North Branch police and Chisago County sheriff’s deputies is expected to survive. Authorities were responding to reports Friday night of a suicidal man when they encountered the suspect armed with a sword. Investigators say at some point, officers and deputies discharged their firearms and less-than-lethal rounds, striking the man. First responders treated him at the scene before he was taken to the hospital. Agents say a sword was recovered at the scene and the incident was captured on body-worn cameras.
NORTH BRANCH, MN
WEAU-TV 13

1 person hurt after crashing motorcycle into deer in Pierce County

TOWN OF TRIMBELLE (Pierce County), Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after crashing a motorcycle into a deer in Pierce County Wednesday morning. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that 60-year-old Joseph Falteisek of Ellsworth was driving a motorcycle south on County Highway J in the Town of Trimbelle near Ellsworth when a deer crossed his path, causing him to hit it and tip over at 5:55 a.m. Wednesday.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

2 hurt after vehicle vs. train crash in Barron County

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Two people are hurt after a vehicle vs. train crash in Barron County Monday. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Wisconsin State Patrol-Northwest Region Spooner Post, at 11:42 a.m. on Oct. 03, 2022 a vehicle vs. train crash occurred on 23rd Street, north of U.S. Highway 8 near Cameron, Wis.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Man dies after crashing motorcycle into deer in Barron County

TOWN OF VANCE CREEK (Barron County), Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after crashing into a deer while driving a motorcycle Friday afternoon. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said 72-year-old Raymond Teigen of Glenwood City was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on County Highway K south of Reeve, or about seven miles east of Clear Lake.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
KSNB Local4

Missing Wisconsin girl found safe, suspect arrested, deputies say

HOLCOMBE, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) - The 15-year-old girl at the center of an Amber Alert has been found safee. An Amber Alert had been issued for the girl after she went missing from home in Holcombe, Wisconsin, around 11:30 p.m. Friday, the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office said. The girl...
HOLCOMBE, WI
Bring Me The News

Sheriff: Man who didn't return to campsite died in ATV crash

A man who didn't return to a campsite in central Minnesota on Saturday was found dead after crashing an ATV. According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the 54-year-old Center City man left his group's campsite in the Foothills State Forest and Spider Lake ATV Recreation Area at around 8:30 a.m. Saturday and failed to return as expected.
CENTER CITY, MN
drydenwire.com

Motorcycle Driver Dies After Hitting Deer, Striking Tree

BARRON COUNTY -- A 72-year-old man from Glenwood City, WI, was discovered deceased after authorities responded to a call of a motorcycle crash on Friday, according to a press release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office. Press Release. On Friday, September 30, 2022, at 3:06 p.m., the Barron County...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Mandela Barnes hosts roundtable on abortion access in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The midterm election is almost a month away. Candidates in races across the state are working to appeal to voters. In the race for U.S. Senate, democratic candidate Mandela Barnes made a stop in Eau Claire Wednesday afternoon. In November, Barnes will face incumbent Republican Senator Ron Johnson.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Man dies after driving truck into Red Cedar Lake

TOWN OF CEDAR LAKE (Barron County), Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after driving a truck into Red Cedar Lake Friday evening. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said the body 30-year-old Christopher Kemmits of Exeland was found in the water, and was pronounced dead at the scene. According...
BARRON COUNTY, WI

