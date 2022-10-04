Amendment 3 would legalize adult-use cannabis in Missouri on Nov. 8, Election Day. However, Catholic bishops in the state seem to disagree with the measure. “We believe that marijuana legalization will negatively impact Missouri families, health outcomes, communities, and workers,” said Bishop W. Shawn McKnight. The Catholic bishops of Missouri, he said, are asking voters to vote “no” on the amendment.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO