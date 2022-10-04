ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

TILT Debuts Social Impact Driven Brand Black Buddha Cannabis In Massachusetts, This State Is Next

TILT Holdings Inc. TILT TLLTF announced on Thursday the Massachusetts launch of Black Buddha Cannabis, a Black and woman-owned and led environmentally conscious, social impact-driven cannabis wellness brand. What Happened?. The products of the initial experience-based product line, Blyss, are primarily built around a Sativa-leaning, hybrid flower with an array...
Missouri's Catholic Bishops Lash Out At Cannabis Legalization, Urge Congregants To Reject Amendment

Amendment 3 would legalize adult-use cannabis in Missouri on Nov. 8, Election Day. However, Catholic bishops in the state seem to disagree with the measure. “We believe that marijuana legalization will negatively impact Missouri families, health outcomes, communities, and workers,” said Bishop W. Shawn McKnight. The Catholic bishops of Missouri, he said, are asking voters to vote “no” on the amendment.
