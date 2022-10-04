Read full article on original website
TILT Debuts Social Impact Driven Brand Black Buddha Cannabis In Massachusetts, This State Is Next
TILT Holdings Inc. TILT TLLTF announced on Thursday the Massachusetts launch of Black Buddha Cannabis, a Black and woman-owned and led environmentally conscious, social impact-driven cannabis wellness brand. What Happened?. The products of the initial experience-based product line, Blyss, are primarily built around a Sativa-leaning, hybrid flower with an array...
Missouri's Catholic Bishops Lash Out At Cannabis Legalization, Urge Congregants To Reject Amendment
Amendment 3 would legalize adult-use cannabis in Missouri on Nov. 8, Election Day. However, Catholic bishops in the state seem to disagree with the measure. “We believe that marijuana legalization will negatively impact Missouri families, health outcomes, communities, and workers,” said Bishop W. Shawn McKnight. The Catholic bishops of Missouri, he said, are asking voters to vote “no” on the amendment.
DEA's Alarming Fentanyl Seizure, Nevada's Nearly $1B In Sales, Oregon Raids Yield Hefty Fines & More
DEA Seizes Alarming Amount Of Fentanyl As Overdose Deaths Continue To Soar. The Drug Enforcement Administration has seized over 10 million fentanyl pills and roughly 980 pounds of fentanyl powder as part of its enforcement operation conducted from May to September. According to the agency's recent report, the amount seized...
Volta Partners With Tucson Electric Power For Public EV Charging Infrastructure
Volta Inc VLTA has entered into a collaboration with Tucson Electric Power for EV charging infrastructure. TEP serves more than 438,000 customers in Southern Arizona. The partnership is an extension of Volta’s Charging For All initiative. Volta will install critical public EV charging infrastructure in and around disadvantaged communities...
