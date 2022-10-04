ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Shrimp boat beached during Hurricane Ian freed from Myrtle Beach shoreline

By Kevin Accettulla, Dennis Bright
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — After several days of preparations, workers finally removed a beached shrimp boat from the Myrtle Beach shoreline on Tuesday.

The Shayna Michelle shrimp boat was pulled out to sea Tuesday afternoon after crews spent the past two days digging it out of the sand after it washed ashore during Hurricane Ian on Friday.

The boat drew large crowds to the oceanfront over several days to watch as crews brought in heavy equipment to dig it out and prepare to move it back into the water.

Myrtle Beach police began monitoring the area after it came ashore during the height of the Category 1 hurricane on Friday to keep people away and out of danger. The plan called for moving the boat during Tuesday afternoon’s high tide.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vu7ZD_0iLUZog300
    Shrimp Boat | Keianna Benson, News13
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01PvCm_0iLUZog300
    Shrimp Boat | Keianna Benson, News13
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nampQ_0iLUZog300
    Shrimp Boat | Keianna Benson, News13
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jT8C7_0iLUZog300
    Shrimp Boat | Keianna Benson, News13
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q0OqG_0iLUZog300
    Shrimp Boat | Keianna Benson, News13

Boats were brought in from the Charleston area to help pull the Shayna Michelle out of the sand, and police told people to stay away so crews would have room to work, adding that there are many hazards around the site.

A Myrtle Beach man was arrested on Friday and charged after being accused of climbing onto the boat.

According to the city , the U.S. Coast Guard rescued the crew on Thursday as Ian crawled toward the South Carolina coastline. No one was on it when it washed ashore Friday afternoon near 22nd Avenue South at the Williams Street beach access. It’s unclear how many people had to be rescued.

The boat is owned by Holden Beach Seafood, based in Supply, North Carolina, a company official confirmed to News13 Friday evening. A GoFundMe has been started to help get the boat offshore.

The GoFundMe notes that the crew was trying to get back to Holden Beach before Hurricane Ian but had engine issues two miles offshore. The crew was rescued by the Coast Guard and taken to a hospital for hypothermia.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1APaoT_0iLUZog300
    Courtesy: Viewer submitted
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wsNhz_0iLUZog300
    Courtesy: Viewer submitted
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1704Yh_0iLUZog300
    Courtesy: Nikki Dillehay

Hurricane Ian made landfall Friday afternoon near Georgetown as a Category 1 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Count on News13 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
walterborolive.com

Colleton spared significant damage from Ian

Hurricane Ian caused some minor damage in Colleton County on Sept. 30th, as it made landfall and wreaked havoc near Myrtle Beach in coastal South Carolina. Ian landed near Georgetown at about 2:05 p.m. on Sept. 30th as a category one hurricane, bringing maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
City
Charleston, SC
City
Georgetown, SC
WBTW News13

Huntington Beach State Park to reopen after Hurricane Ian

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Huntington Beach State Park is expected to reopen Thursday as the park completes its cleanup process after Hurricane Ian, according to information obtained by News13. The Murrells Inlet-area park faced damage, including wood from the Nature Center walkway that floated to the other end of the pond. The park will […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Hurricane Center#Hurricanes#Shoreline#News13 Shrimp Boat#News13 Boats#The U S Coast Guard
The Post and Courier

Myrtle Beach area golf courses reopen following Hurricane Ian

MYRTLE BEACH — Myrtle Beach golf courses are back open for business. All but two golf courses in Myrtle Beach reopened for public play on Oct. 3 following closure due to Hurricane Ian hitting the Grand Strand. The Dunes Golf & Beach Club and Arcadian Shores Golf Club are...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

‘Swatting’ calls prompt large police response to schools across Horry County and South Carolina

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating after schools across Horry County and South Carolina were locked down Wednesday morning amid phony calls to numerous districts about reporting an active shooter, authorities said. The so-called swatting calls prompted a large police response to Conway High School, Myrtle Beach High […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Seafood
WCBD Count on 2

Anti-Semitic flyers litter in Georgetown Co. neighborhoods, deputies investigating

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County are investigating after anti-Semitic flyers were found in several neighborhoods. “It’s an unfortunate reminder that we are, as Jews, one of the largest targets of hate crimes everywhere around the world. Some countries maybe worse than others, but despite that we do feel welcome here but […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
Kennardo G. James

Top Three Things To Do in Georgetown County This Weekend

Here are the top three things to do in Georgetown County this weekend!Cheapism. Georgetown County certainly had a lot of great and exciting events over the summer and that trend looks to continue going into the fall and winter! Rather you like good BBQ, live entertainment, boat shows, or festivals, Georgetown County definitely has an event that you will want to attend! In this article, we will take a look at three of the top things to do in Georgetown County this weekend!
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Surfside Beach woman celebrates turning 104

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A spunky Surfside Beach woman celebrated turning 104 Wednesday. Judy Mattwell said that even though she has been asked, she's never been married because she enjoys her independence. She's also been following the Brooklyn, now LA, Dodgers since Jackie Robinson played and still watches...
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
wfxb.com

North Myrtle Beach Requires Building Permit Even For Hurricane Damage

The city of North Myrtle Beach has made an announcement regarding building permits. It was stated that anyone in the city that is building or making home repairs after damage from Hurricane Ian, will still be required to have a building permit. It was explained that though permits are required before recovery can start, they are waving the permit fees. However, fees will not be waived for construction that does not relate to the storm. Permit request can be submitted online or at City Hall, on 1018 2nd Avenue South, North Myrtle Beach.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy