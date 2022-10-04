Read full article on original website
WLFI.com
High school boys soccer sectional finals are set
INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — High school boys soccer is winding down across the state of Indiana. Sectional semi-finals were played tonight. Below you'll find scores from around the area. Class 3A:. 5. Lafayette Jefferson. Lebanon def. Kokomo, 2-0. Harrison def. McCutcheon 2-1. Class 2A:. 18. West Lafayette. Benton Central def....
WTHI
Bobcat of Daviess County Classic first round pairings set
3:30 pm - Ft. Wayne Blackhawk Christian vs. Evansville Christian.
Times-Union Newspaper
Local High School Sports Recaps For 10/5
Warsaw girls soccer will move on to the semifinals of IHSAA 3A Sectional 7 after defeating the host school Fort Wayne Northrop 4-2 on Tuesday. The Tigers are now 12-4-2 this season. Freshman Lola Pepper was the difference in the match, scoring three goals for Warsaw. Abbi Kohler also added...
Delta boys tennis wins 25th regional title; New Castle wins program's 1st
MARION, Ind. — Delta and New Castle boys tennis programs have little in common historically. The Eagles on Wednesday were competing for their 25th regional championship in 28 years. The Trojans, conversely, won their 18th sectional last weekend, their first since 2017, but had never made it past the regional round.
IHSAA volleyball: Sectional draws, takeaways for East Central Indiana teams
MUNCIE, Ind. — The IHSAA released its volleyball sectional schedule on Sunday, and East Central Indiana teams now know their path to a trophy. The tournament rounds will take place on Oct. 11, 13 and 15. Yorktown and Daleville were the area's sectional champions in 2021, but after multiple teams were reclassified, there should be several contenders this year.
Gibson Southern running back Devan Roberts voted Courier & Press Player of the Week
EVANSVILLE — Devan Roberts is quietly having one of the top individual seasons in Southwest Indiana. The Gibson Southern running back produced another quality effort in a 35-7 victory over Mount Vernon to keep the No. 2 Titans undefeated. For his effort, Roberts was voted the Courier & Press High School Football Player of the Week from Week 7. The senior received 15,404 votes in the online poll at courierpress.com.
WRBI Radio
Greensburg Girls Soccer
Lady Pirates Fall to Tigers In First Round Sectional 10-0 Greensburg traveled to South Dearborn to meet the Lawrenceburg Tigers for their first-round sectional matchup. Lawrenceburg started quickly putting two points up in the first seven minutes. At the half, the score was 8-0, Tigers. The second half would be...
High school basketball: Forum Tipoff Classic field set for December at Southport
A matchup of potential Class 4A state championship contenders – possibly the favorites – will highlight the schedule for the six-game Forum Tipoff Classic, one of the annual highlights on the high school basketball schedule. Defending 4A state champion Cathedral, which is led by Michigan State recruit Xavier...
MaxPreps
MaxPreps Indiana High School Athlete of the Week Award: Vote Now
Who had Indiana's best individual performances? You vote, you decide. MaxPreps is proud to sponsor the Indiana Athlete of the Week awards during the 2022-23 school year. Each week during the season (regular and post), there will be a fan-generated contest to tab weekly winners. Each winner. receives a letter...
Indiana high school football: Week 8 Evansville-area scores, schedule and streaming links
EVANSVILLE — Only one-third of the high school football games in Southwestern Indiana this week involves a pair of winning teams. Friday night could either be predictable or wildly chaotic. Below is the schedule for local Week 8 games with links to online radio broadcasts and video streams included where applicable. (If a broadcast is missing, please contact clindskog@gannett.com and it will be added to the list.) ...
TOTW: Homestead Spartans Boys Tennis
Homestead earned their ninth straight sectional title and 41st overall on their home court last week.
H.S. boys soccer roundup: Penn tops No. 6 Chesterton
No. 15-ranked Penn boys soccer began its postseason in style as Dani Contreras scored a goal with nine seconds left in Tuesday's sectional opener against No. 6-ranked Chesterton for a 2-1 win at TCU School Field in South Bend. Girls soccer:Something's got to give as Penn, South Bend Saint Joseph...
