Sports

WLFI.com

High school boys soccer sectional finals are set

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — High school boys soccer is winding down across the state of Indiana. Sectional semi-finals were played tonight. Below you'll find scores from around the area. Class 3A:. 5. Lafayette Jefferson. Lebanon def. Kokomo, 2-0. Harrison def. McCutcheon 2-1. Class 2A:. 18. West Lafayette. Benton Central def....
INDIANA STATE
Times-Union Newspaper

Local High School Sports Recaps For 10/5

Warsaw girls soccer will move on to the semifinals of IHSAA 3A Sectional 7 after defeating the host school Fort Wayne Northrop 4-2 on Tuesday. The Tigers are now 12-4-2 this season. Freshman Lola Pepper was the difference in the match, scoring three goals for Warsaw. Abbi Kohler also added...
WARSAW, IN
The Courier & Press

Gibson Southern running back Devan Roberts voted Courier & Press Player of the Week

EVANSVILLE — Devan Roberts is quietly having one of the top individual seasons in Southwest Indiana. The Gibson Southern running back produced another quality effort in a 35-7 victory over Mount Vernon to keep the No. 2 Titans undefeated. For his effort, Roberts was voted the Courier & Press High School Football Player of the Week from Week 7. The senior received 15,404 votes in the online poll at courierpress.com.
FORT BRANCH, IN
WRBI Radio

Greensburg Girls Soccer

Lady Pirates Fall to Tigers In First Round Sectional 10-0 Greensburg traveled to South Dearborn to meet the Lawrenceburg Tigers for their first-round sectional matchup. Lawrenceburg started quickly putting two points up in the first seven minutes. At the half, the score was 8-0, Tigers. The second half would be...
GREENSBURG, IN
NewsBreak
Sports
MaxPreps

MaxPreps Indiana High School Athlete of the Week Award: Vote Now

Who had Indiana's best individual performances? You vote, you decide. MaxPreps is proud to sponsor the Indiana Athlete of the Week awards during the 2022-23 school year. Each week during the season (regular and post), there will be a fan-generated contest to tab weekly winners. Each winner. receives a letter...
INDIANA STATE
The Courier & Press

Indiana high school football: Week 8 Evansville-area scores, schedule and streaming links

EVANSVILLE — Only one-third of the high school football games in Southwestern Indiana this week involves a pair of winning teams. Friday night could either be predictable or wildly chaotic.  Below is the schedule for local Week 8 games with links to online radio broadcasts and video streams included where applicable. (If a broadcast is missing, please contact clindskog@gannett.com and it will be added to the list.) ...
EVANSVILLE, IN

