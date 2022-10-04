EVANSVILLE — Only one-third of the high school football games in Southwestern Indiana this week involves a pair of winning teams. Friday night could either be predictable or wildly chaotic. Below is the schedule for local Week 8 games with links to online radio broadcasts and video streams included where applicable. (If a broadcast is missing, please contact clindskog@gannett.com and it will be added to the list.) ...

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO