Do You Believe Bitcoin Is Heading Below $15K, Ethereum Below $1K And Dogecoin Below 5 Cents By The End Of October?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following questions to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. Do you think Bitcoin BTC/USD is...
Analyzing Green Giant's Short Interest
Green Giant's GGE short percent of float has fallen 25.0% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 7 thousand shares sold short, which is 0.03% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
How Is The Market Feeling About ONEOK?
ONEOK's OKE short percent of float has risen 4.17% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 6.96 million shares sold short, which is 2.0% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
DAVIDsTEA DTEA stock increased by 22.1% to $0.87 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 220.0K, which is 445.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.0 million. ToughBuilt Industries TBLT stock increased by...
Looking Into Star Bulk Carriers's Recent Short Interest
Star Bulk Carriers's SBLK short percent of float has fallen 7.65% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 6.98 million shares sold short, which is 10.5% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum On Jan. 1, Here's How Much You Lost In 2022 So Far
Here’s a look at how three of the most popular cryptocurrencies have performed in 2022 and how much a hypothetical investment of $1,000 in each would be worth now. What Happened: After a strong 2021 for the cryptocurrency market, 2022 could go down as one of the darker periods for the sector.
Tesla Stock Continues To Slide: What's Going On?
Tesla Inc TSLA shares continue to trade lower Wednesday after CEO Elon Musk made a proposal to buy Twitter Inc TWTR for the original deal price of $54.20 per share. According to a new regulatory filing, Musk intends to proceed with the closing of the transaction based on terms in the previous merger agreement, which was put in place on April 25.
Bitcoin Holders Withdraw Over $683,000,000 in BTC in Just One Day, Signaling Confidence: Analytics Firm
A leading analytics firm says Bitcoin (BTC) holders have pulled tens of thousands worth of BTC from crypto exchanges in just one day. Santiment says that on the last day of September, crypto exchanges witnessed a massive exodus of crypto to the tune of $683.42 million in BTC, the fourth largest of the year.
Tesla To $370? Plus HC Wainwright Slashes PT On This Stock By 67%
HC Wainwright & Co. cut KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KALV price target from $48 to $16. KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares fell 1.8% to $5.06 in pre-market trading. Barclays cut IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV price target from $235 to $215. IQVIA Holdings shares fell 0.3% to close at $192.49 on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered...
Bitcoin and Ethereum Whales Abruptly Move Massive Crypto Troves Worth Up to $133,000,000
Crypto whales are moving huge amounts of coins around to start the week, with multiple nine-figure transactions spotted on the blockchain. First recorded by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, one mysterious Bitcoin whale sent 6,980 BTC to another unknown wallet in the early hours of Monday morning. The transfer was...
Earnings Outlook For Richardson Electronics
Richardson Electronics RELL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Richardson Electronics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24. Richardson Electronics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Dow Jumps Over 800 Points, Volatility In Markets Decreases
U.S. stocks closed higher for the second straight session on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 index recording its biggest single-session gain in two years. U.S. job openings declined by the most in around 2-1/2 years in August, while the Reserve Bank of Australia announced a smaller-than-expected rate increase of 25 basis points.
Analyst Says One Crypto Asset Could Surge in October, With Entire Altcoin Market Loaded Like a Spring
A leading crypto analyst says traders are staring down the barrel of a loaded altcoin market, ready to blow. Crypto trader Justin Bennett tells his 109,600 Twitter followers that the altcoin markets, crypto markets excluding Bitcoin (BTC), are preparing to explode. “The altcoin market cap chart is coiled for something...
Popular Crypto Analyst Pinpoints Window for Bitcoin (BTC) Bottom, Claims Ethereum (ETH) Is Meeting Resistance
A widely followed crypto trader is looking at historical Bitcoin (BTC) bull markets to carve out a window for the bear market bottom. Pseudonymous digital assets analyst Rekt Capital tells their 329,000 Twitter followers that it has been over 300 days since the BTC’s November 2021 peak. “When BTC...
What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About CarGurus
Within the last quarter, CarGurus CARG has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 10 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for CarGurus. The company has an average price target of $28.8 with a high of $44.00 and a low of $20.00.
Cathie Wood Loads Up $12M In Shares Of Software Company Day After It Announced Collaboration With Microsoft
Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management bought over 950,000 shares of software-maker UiPath Inc PATH, valued at over $11.9 million based on Thursday’s closing price. The purchase was done through six different Ark exchange-traded funds. UiPath is the 10th largest holding of the company’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK,...
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Energy Sector
VAALCO Energy EGY - P/E: 3.59. Most recently, Shell reported earnings per share at $3.08, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $2.4. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.89%, which has increased by 0.38% from 3.51% last quarter. This quarter, ConocoPhillips experienced an increase in earnings...
5 Analysts Have This to Say About RPM International
RPM International RPM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, RPM International has an average price target of $100.2 with a high of $115.00 and a low of $78.00.
Why Intel Shares Are Falling During Thursday's After-Hours Session
Intel Corporation INTC shares are trading lower by 2.72% to $26.44 during Thursday's after-hours session after peer chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD lowered its third-quarter sales guidance below analyst estimates. What Happened: AMD saw preliminary third-quarter revenue of approximately $5.6 billion, lower than the prior outlook of $6.7 billion...
Thursday's Market Minute: Bullish Signs of Life in the /ES
S&P 500 futures enjoyed a more than +6% move off Monday’s new yearly low as of yesterday’s close, but the gains started to stall out yesterday. The rally off the lows was strong, but markets are by no means out of the woods yet as we head into tomorrow morning’s Jobs Report.
