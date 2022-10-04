ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Analyzing Green Giant's Short Interest

Green Giant's GGE short percent of float has fallen 25.0% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 7 thousand shares sold short, which is 0.03% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About ONEOK?

ONEOK's OKE short percent of float has risen 4.17% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 6.96 million shares sold short, which is 2.0% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

DAVIDsTEA DTEA stock increased by 22.1% to $0.87 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 220.0K, which is 445.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.0 million. ToughBuilt Industries TBLT stock increased by...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Cryptocurrency#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#More Than 7#Chainlink
Benzinga

Looking Into Star Bulk Carriers's Recent Short Interest

Star Bulk Carriers's SBLK short percent of float has fallen 7.65% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 6.98 million shares sold short, which is 10.5% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Tesla Stock Continues To Slide: What's Going On?

Tesla Inc TSLA shares continue to trade lower Wednesday after CEO Elon Musk made a proposal to buy Twitter Inc TWTR for the original deal price of $54.20 per share. According to a new regulatory filing, Musk intends to proceed with the closing of the transaction based on terms in the previous merger agreement, which was put in place on April 25.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Tesla To $370? Plus HC Wainwright Slashes PT On This Stock By 67%

HC Wainwright & Co. cut KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KALV price target from $48 to $16. KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares fell 1.8% to $5.06 in pre-market trading. Barclays cut IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV price target from $235 to $215. IQVIA Holdings shares fell 0.3% to close at $192.49 on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics RELL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Richardson Electronics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24. Richardson Electronics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Dow Jumps Over 800 Points, Volatility In Markets Decreases

U.S. stocks closed higher for the second straight session on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 index recording its biggest single-session gain in two years. U.S. job openings declined by the most in around 2-1/2 years in August, while the Reserve Bank of Australia announced a smaller-than-expected rate increase of 25 basis points.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About CarGurus

Within the last quarter, CarGurus CARG has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 10 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for CarGurus. The company has an average price target of $28.8 with a high of $44.00 and a low of $20.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

VAALCO Energy EGY - P/E: 3.59. Most recently, Shell reported earnings per share at $3.08, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $2.4. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.89%, which has increased by 0.38% from 3.51% last quarter. This quarter, ConocoPhillips experienced an increase in earnings...
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Analysts Have This to Say About RPM International

RPM International RPM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, RPM International has an average price target of $100.2 with a high of $115.00 and a low of $78.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Intel Shares Are Falling During Thursday's After-Hours Session

Intel Corporation INTC shares are trading lower by 2.72% to $26.44 during Thursday's after-hours session after peer chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD lowered its third-quarter sales guidance below analyst estimates. What Happened: AMD saw preliminary third-quarter revenue of approximately $5.6 billion, lower than the prior outlook of $6.7 billion...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Thursday's Market Minute: Bullish Signs of Life in the /ES

S&P 500 futures enjoyed a more than +6% move off Monday’s new yearly low as of yesterday’s close, but the gains started to stall out yesterday. The rally off the lows was strong, but markets are by no means out of the woods yet as we head into tomorrow morning’s Jobs Report.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
93K+
Followers
171K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy