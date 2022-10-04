ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanibel, FL

fox9.com

Florida deputies rescue American flag from swollen river after Hurricane Ian

OSTEEN, Fla. - Deputies in Florida rescued an American flag that had fallen into a swollen river in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office posted a video on Monday showing the high water level of the St. Johns River, the longest in Florida. Ian made landfall on Sept. 28 with 150 mph winds and pushed a powerful storm surge onto the state, trapping people inside homes inundated with floodwaters.
fox9.com

Flooding still a major problem in Florida one week after Hurricane Ian

It's been nearly a week since Hurricane Ian made a catastrophic landfall along Florida's southwestern coast as a Category 4 hurricane with winds of 150 mph, and as cleanup and search and rescue efforts continue across the state, flooding is still a major concern as rivers continue to rise. When...
fox9.com

Minnesota woman with home on Sanibel Island talks recovery efforts

(FOX 9) - Shelly Reiner bought a second home on Sanibel Island 30 years ago because of its simple lifestyle. So watching the scenes of devastation caused by Hurricane Ian from afar in Minnesota is tough to take. "It's very traumatic. It's upsetting. The beaches are changed, they're destroyed. The...
fox9.com

Hurricane Ian live cameras from Florida

Here's a live look from Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches. The camera views rotate every 25 seconds. The latest on Hurricane Ian: https://www.fox9.com/news/hurricane-ian-update-florida-wednesday-september-28-2022.
fox9.com

Willmar man goes on months-long walk, from southern Florida to northern Minnesota

(FOX 9) - A Willmar man finished the trip of a lifetime on Sunday after he spent 10 months backpacking across the country. One look at Richard Larson’s beard tells you all you need to know about the wild journey that it was. He left Key West, Fla on Nov. 23, 2021 and made it to Angle Inlet, Minn. by October 2, 2022; trekking from the southernmost point of Florida to the northernmost point of Minnesota.
fox9.com

Florida mom uses plastic bin to protect infant son as Hurricane Ian floods neighborhood

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Never wake a sleeping child, especially an infant tucked in a plastic tub to protect him from drowning in the rage of Hurricane Ian. And while 3-month-old Charlie might not know today what his parents overcame to save his life that frightening afternoon on Sept. 28, his mother’s account of the cataclysmic storm will haunt the Fort Myers, Florida, family forever.
fox9.com

Colorado's oldest living veteran receives long-overdue Silver Star 8 decades late

Colorado's oldest reported living veteran was just honored with the country's second-highest military honor for his service and sacrifice nearly 80 years ago in World War II. Harold Nelson, 107, of Denver was awarded the Silver Star in a ceremony at Fort Carson on Tuesday. Nelson received recognition for six death-defying amphibious landings during the war, FOX 31 Colorado reported.
fox9.com

Minnesota lacked fraud evidence vs Feeding Our Future before FBI got involved

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - One thing was missing in Minnesota's months-long legal battle against Feeding Our Future: specific evidence of fraud presented to a judge. The FBI later did what the Minnesota Department of Education and Minnesota attorney general's office did not, producing an avalanche of evidence that has resulted in 49 indictments in what federal prosecutors consider the biggest pandemic fraud scheme in the country. The feds say at least $250 million meant to feed low-income kids was stolen.
fox9.com

2 men from Texas charged in Edina ATM theft of $112K

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two men from Texas face felony charges for allegedly stealing over $112,000 from an ATM during a robbery in Edina. Rajoun Dornelle Johnson, 29, and Christopher Jerel Harris, 30 - both from Houston - were charged with simple robbery after allegedly holding up an ATM technician at a US Bank on Sept 30 and fleeing with a large sum of money. Harris faces an additional charge of fleeing from police.
fox9.com

Indigenous People's Day celebrations in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Indigenous Peoples Day falls on a Monday this year, but celebrations occur all week. In most places, the holiday is still known as Columbus Day, but many use this day as an opportunity to celebrate America's first humans. Gov. Tim Walz also declared Oct. 11 as Indigenous People's Day in Minnesota.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

