4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Ian Hit Florida: A First-Time Pregnant Mom Gave Birth to the Hurricane BabyMarry EvensCape Coral, FL
The life and times of the killer, Ian.Matthew C. WoodruffSanibel, FL
Florida Hospital Has Issues After Hurricane IanTyler Mc.Fort Myers, FL
IRS Officially Issues Tax Relief to Victims of Hurricane IanTaxBuzzFlorida State
Many still missing in Fort Myers following Ian as debris piles complicate search operations
FORT MYERS, Fla. - One of the hardest-hit areas as Hurricane Ian hit Florida last week was Fort Myers. Residents there are just starting to come to terms with the loss of life and property. On Tuesday, search and rescue operations continued in the Sunshine State, nearly a week after...
Astronaut on ISS spots Florida’s muddy wounds left from Hurricane Ian
Not only did Hurricane Ian push in several feet of water during a catastrophic storm surge last week, but the storm dumped well over a foot of rain across a wide swath of Central and North Florida. Now, much of that water is draining out toward the Gulf of Mexico...
Florida deputies rescue American flag from swollen river after Hurricane Ian
OSTEEN, Fla. - Deputies in Florida rescued an American flag that had fallen into a swollen river in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office posted a video on Monday showing the high water level of the St. Johns River, the longest in Florida. Ian made landfall on Sept. 28 with 150 mph winds and pushed a powerful storm surge onto the state, trapping people inside homes inundated with floodwaters.
Flooding still a major problem in Florida one week after Hurricane Ian
It's been nearly a week since Hurricane Ian made a catastrophic landfall along Florida's southwestern coast as a Category 4 hurricane with winds of 150 mph, and as cleanup and search and rescue efforts continue across the state, flooding is still a major concern as rivers continue to rise. When...
Minnesota woman with home on Sanibel Island talks recovery efforts
(FOX 9) - Shelly Reiner bought a second home on Sanibel Island 30 years ago because of its simple lifestyle. So watching the scenes of devastation caused by Hurricane Ian from afar in Minnesota is tough to take. "It's very traumatic. It's upsetting. The beaches are changed, they're destroyed. The...
Hurricane Ian live cameras from Florida
Here's a live look from Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches. The camera views rotate every 25 seconds. The latest on Hurricane Ian: https://www.fox9.com/news/hurricane-ian-update-florida-wednesday-september-28-2022.
Willmar man goes on months-long walk, from southern Florida to northern Minnesota
(FOX 9) - A Willmar man finished the trip of a lifetime on Sunday after he spent 10 months backpacking across the country. One look at Richard Larson’s beard tells you all you need to know about the wild journey that it was. He left Key West, Fla on Nov. 23, 2021 and made it to Angle Inlet, Minn. by October 2, 2022; trekking from the southernmost point of Florida to the northernmost point of Minnesota.
Barges getting stuck on Mississippi River amid drought
Parts of Minnesota are now in "extreme drought," and the ongoing drought is causing problems on the Mississippi River. Barges are getting stuck in the river, which is impacting crop shipments.
Florida mom uses plastic bin to protect infant son as Hurricane Ian floods neighborhood
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Never wake a sleeping child, especially an infant tucked in a plastic tub to protect him from drowning in the rage of Hurricane Ian. And while 3-month-old Charlie might not know today what his parents overcame to save his life that frightening afternoon on Sept. 28, his mother’s account of the cataclysmic storm will haunt the Fort Myers, Florida, family forever.
Hurricane Ian causes major damage to over half of Southwest Florida school district campuses
LEE COUNTY, Fla. - School campuses in Lee County, Florida, where Hurricane Ian made landfall, remain closed nearly a week after the storm that left some students and staff with only the clothing on their backs. The school district in Southwest Florida educates more than 90,000 students from Kindergarten through...
Col. Merryl Tengesdal, the only Black woman to fly U2 spy plane, inspires St. Paul students
Merryl Tengesdal stood at the front of a school auditorium in St. Paul, wearing a t-shirt that said "Dragon Lady." It is her nickname. It also happens to be the nickname of one of the most famous airplanes in the world. It is no coincidence. It is a distinction.
Colorado's oldest living veteran receives long-overdue Silver Star 8 decades late
Colorado's oldest reported living veteran was just honored with the country's second-highest military honor for his service and sacrifice nearly 80 years ago in World War II. Harold Nelson, 107, of Denver was awarded the Silver Star in a ceremony at Fort Carson on Tuesday. Nelson received recognition for six death-defying amphibious landings during the war, FOX 31 Colorado reported.
Fat Bear Week 2022: Meet this year's chunky challengers competing for the top spot
KATMAI NATIONAL PARK, Alaska - It’s that time of year again – bears are preparing for hibernation, and the public gets to judge a chosen sleuth of bears who have been packing on the pounds for this year's Fat Bear Week competition. Fat Bear Week is an annual,...
Minnesota lacked fraud evidence vs Feeding Our Future before FBI got involved
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - One thing was missing in Minnesota's months-long legal battle against Feeding Our Future: specific evidence of fraud presented to a judge. The FBI later did what the Minnesota Department of Education and Minnesota attorney general's office did not, producing an avalanche of evidence that has resulted in 49 indictments in what federal prosecutors consider the biggest pandemic fraud scheme in the country. The feds say at least $250 million meant to feed low-income kids was stolen.
2 men from Texas charged in Edina ATM theft of $112K
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two men from Texas face felony charges for allegedly stealing over $112,000 from an ATM during a robbery in Edina. Rajoun Dornelle Johnson, 29, and Christopher Jerel Harris, 30 - both from Houston - were charged with simple robbery after allegedly holding up an ATM technician at a US Bank on Sept 30 and fleeing with a large sum of money. Harris faces an additional charge of fleeing from police.
Keith Ellison sues Fleet Farm over alleged involvement in gun trafficking
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison filed a lawsuit against Fleet Farm over the company's alleged involvement in gun trafficking. The lawsuit alleges Fleet Farm sold at least 37 guns to straw purchasers, a person purchasing a gun for an individual not allowed to own one, over the course of 16 months.
Twin Cities metro reaches 'extreme drought' conditions
For the first time this year, the Twin Cities metro has reached "extreme drought" conditions. The lack of rain and moisture can especially be seen in our rivers, lakes and streams.
DC Deputy Mayor charged with assault and battery after gym parking lot altercation
Chris Geldart, the D.C. deputy mayor for public safety and justice has been charged with assault and battery after a parking lot altercation that happened around 12:25 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 in Arlington. Dustin Woodward, a trainer at the Gold’s Gym, says D.C.'s Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart grabbed him...
St. Paul man sentenced in shooting of Bloomington restaurant owner
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - The man who shot and nearly killed the owner of a popular Bloomington restaurant in June 2020 has learned his fate after being convicted in the case. Twenty-three-year-old Devon Glover was sentenced to 17 years for the armed robbery at Penn Lake Roast Beef in...
Indigenous People's Day celebrations in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Indigenous Peoples Day falls on a Monday this year, but celebrations occur all week. In most places, the holiday is still known as Columbus Day, but many use this day as an opportunity to celebrate America's first humans. Gov. Tim Walz also declared Oct. 11 as Indigenous People's Day in Minnesota.
