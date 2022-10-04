Read full article on original website
Related
‘Waiting to Exhale’: Babyface Reveals Whitney Houston Wasn’t Supposed to Sing on Soundtrack
Whitney Houston was in control of the 'Waiting to Exhale' soundtrack as far as picking contributing artists. She also performed on three tracks.
5 Songs You Didn’t Know Kris Kristofferson Wrote for Other Artists, First
Kris Kristofferson’s lyrics have permeated the American songbook for more than 50 years, from Janis Joplin’s pensive croon Freedom’s just another word for nothing left to lose on “Me and Bobby McGhee” to Waylon Jennings’s woeful retelling of a one-sided love on “The Taker,” but the road toward songwriting was a somewhat unconventional one for the artist at first.
The background vocalists on ‘Monster Mash’ are singing about shoes, and no one remembers why
You’ve heard the song a thousand times. But have you ever paid attention to the background vocals?
guitar.com
“I’ve always been inspired by Deftones, Lamb Of God, Crowbar…” Willow Smith on embracing her rock roots and a St Vincent guitar
At just 21 years old, Willow has already made more of an impact on the music scene than most could ever hope for. It was perhaps always on the cards that she’d follow megastar multi-hyphenate parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, not to mention brother Jaden, into the entertainment world. But even in that company becoming a platinum-selling pop-star at the age of ten (with hater-bashing earworm Whip My Hair) has to be classed as precocious.
RELATED PEOPLE
Bruce Springsteen Releasing Soul Covers Album ‘Only the Strong Survive’
Bruce Springsteen is releasing a collection of soul covers entitled Only The Strong Survive on November 11. Check out the video right here for “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do),” which was originally recorded by Frank Wilson. The album centers around soul classics, both obscure and well-known, released from the Sixties through the Eighties. It gets its title from Jerry Butler’s 1969 tune “Only The Strong Survive.” The disc also includes “Soul Days” by Dobie Gray, “Nightshift” by the Commodores, “I Wish It Would Rain” by the Temptations, and “Somebody We’ll Be Together” by Diana Ross and the Supremes. “I...
Stereogum
Todd Rundgren – “I’m Not Your Dog” (Feat. Thomas Dolby)
In August, Todd Rundgren announced a new, guest-heavy album called Space Force. It’s out in mid-October and features the Roots, Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo, Cheap Trick’s Rick Nielsen, the Lemon Twigs, Sparks, Steve Vai, Narcy, Crowded House’s Neil Finn, King Crimson’s Adrian Belew, Alfie Templeman, Davey Lane, and new wave/synthpop icon Thomas Dolby. We’ve already heard opening track “Puzzle” featuring Adrian Belew, and today Rundgren is sharing “I’m Not Your Dog” featuring Dolby.
Guitar World Magazine
How to play blues like the early electric guitar masters
When the guitar ‘went electric’, its potential as a solo or featured instrument – especially in a band context – blew wide open. A new breed of players, including John Lee Hooker, Hubert Sumlin and Sister Rosetta Tharpe, began to exploit these different possibilities and sounds, which were later built upon further by Chuck Berry, Buddy Guy and Jimi Hendrix.
Willow Thrillingly Mashes Up Rock History On ‘Coping Mechanism’
Since she began releasing self-produced bedroom pop in the mid-2010s, Willow Smith has been guided by her own muse, smashing genres into one another while telling her story in painstaking detail. All the while, she’s been dragging pop into weirder, darker spaces. The wobbly 2015 bedroom-funk cut “Wait a Minute!” has had streaming-service staying power unmatched by most radio hits of its era, while the 2020 track “Meet Me at Our Spot,” credited to her project with partner Tyler Cole known as the Anxiety, is animated by a furtive yet openhearted energy that comes off as appropriately world-weary for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys Learned Harmony From the Four Freshmen
Brian Wilson is known for creating Beach Boys harmonies. Here's what this artist said about who taught him how to arrange harmonies and sing in falsetto.
Lucero Can Never Have Too Much Cowbell in New Kiss-Off ‘One Last F.U.’
Lucero give a heavy dose of punk-rock attitude in the new song “One Last F.U.,” the Memphis band’s first offering from their new album. That project, Should’ve Learned by Now, is due Feb. 24 and follows the 2021 album When You Found Me. Kicking off with hard-rock riffs and copious cowbell, “One Last F.U.” has the defiant, sneering energy of Lucero’s loudest recordings, with frontman Ben Nichols in the role of someone who just can’t wait to get out of wherever he is. “It wasn’t like I came here thinkin’, ‘Man this bar’s great to drink in,’” he growls at...
Watch Brandi Carlile’s Blazing Performance of ‘Broken Horses’ on ‘Austin City Limits’ [Exclusive Premiere]
Brandi Carlile will kick off the 48th season of Austin City Limits on Saturday night (Oct. 1), but The Boot and Taste of Country readers are getting a special sneak peek at her set today. The acclaimed singer-songwriter's third ACL appearance features an eclectic mix of tracks from throughout her...
50 Years Ago: Al Green Hits Peak on ‘I’m Still in Love With You’
The slow buildup that was Al Green's career since the mid-'60s finally seemed to reach its high point on Let's Stay Together. Now in his fifth year of recording, the January 1972 LP yielded a No. 1 pop and R&B single with the title track and a No. 1 album on the R&B chart.
Comments / 0