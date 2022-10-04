Lucero give a heavy dose of punk-rock attitude in the new song “One Last F.U.,” the Memphis band’s first offering from their new album. That project, Should’ve Learned by Now, is due Feb. 24 and follows the 2021 album When You Found Me. Kicking off with hard-rock riffs and copious cowbell, “One Last F.U.” has the defiant, sneering energy of Lucero’s loudest recordings, with frontman Ben Nichols in the role of someone who just can’t wait to get out of wherever he is. “It wasn’t like I came here thinkin’, ‘Man this bar’s great to drink in,’” he growls at...

