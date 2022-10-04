The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by +$2.20, or +4.94%, to $46.72. Volume reached 21,001 shares, with price reaching a high of $47.5 and a low of $46.74. Most recently, Yahoo Finance reported about the stock as it publicized that XPO Logistics Announces Heidi Ratti as Chief Human Resources Officer for RXO Spin-Off.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO