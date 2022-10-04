ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IAN IS COMING AND SO IS ETERNITY

Matthew 24: 38-39 “For as in the days that were before the flood they were eating and drinking, marrying and giving in marriage, until the day that Noe entered into the ark, And knew not until the flood came, and took them all away; so shall also the coming of the Son of man be.”
Ian – when devastation happens

Life changes all the time. Nothing is permanent. The only constant is change. Hurricane Ian proved again that life is unpredictable and so is the weather. One reminder from Hurricane Ian is that we can’t fight the weather and come out very well. Category four hurricanes are certain to bring devastation and loss of life to what or who is in its path.
American Cancer Society’s Polk County Cattle Baron’s Ball

Please help the American Cancer Society finish the fight against cancer. Join us at the American Cancer Society 2022 Polk County Cattle Baron’s Ball on Saturday, November 5, 2022, for a one-of-a-kind evening, featuring great food, dancing, a spectacular auction, and much more. With your support, the American Cancer Society saves lives by helping people stay well and get well, by finding cures, and by fighting back against cancer.
Warrior Walk Lakeland

The Polk County Veteran’s Council and the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps hold a yearly Warrior Walk around beautiful Lake Hollingsworth in Lakeland to remember our U.S. Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, and Marines from Florida who have been killed in action while serving during Operation Iraqi Freedom or Operation Enduring Freedom.
This was a week – wasn’t it?

This was a week, wasn’t it? Many of us probably feel like this lineman from Riviera Utilities, Alabama who undoubtedly was exhausted from working endless 16+ hour days to help restore the power to the Lakeland Electric customers. A huge shout out again to the Lakeland Electric linemen and...
