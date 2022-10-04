Read full article on original website
IAN IS COMING AND SO IS ETERNITY
Matthew 24: 38-39 “For as in the days that were before the flood they were eating and drinking, marrying and giving in marriage, until the day that Noe entered into the ark, And knew not until the flood came, and took them all away; so shall also the coming of the Son of man be.”
Mitch Albom: Holy day brings a sad reminder: Antisemitism is always around
This past week, Jews across the world commemorated their most holy day, Yom Kippur, in which they asked for forgiveness from God and their fellow human beings. They might have asked for protection, too. ...
Ian – when devastation happens
Life changes all the time. Nothing is permanent. The only constant is change. Hurricane Ian proved again that life is unpredictable and so is the weather. One reminder from Hurricane Ian is that we can’t fight the weather and come out very well. Category four hurricanes are certain to bring devastation and loss of life to what or who is in its path.
President Biden, first lady to visit Florida to see Ian’s devastation
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Florida next week, according to the White House, to see firsthand the widespread damage caused by Hurricane Ian, and the recovery efforts of thousands of local, state and federal workers and volunteers. The Bidens will travel to Puerto Rico...
Local Business CARES after the devastation of Ian￼
Glide-Lock Mfg Inc. cares for our friends and family in Florida!. Hurricane Ian caused damage to your homes in Florida and Glide-Lock Mfg Inc. wants to help you!. We are the wholesale manufacturer & supplier of kitchens, vinyl plank flooring, bathrooms, and more. We will work with you and your...
Man reveals Dolly Parton sponsored uniforms at Black high schools without any publicity for years
Parton is known for doing charity work without requiring any public recognition and fanfare for it.
American Cancer Society’s Polk County Cattle Baron’s Ball
Please help the American Cancer Society finish the fight against cancer. Join us at the American Cancer Society 2022 Polk County Cattle Baron’s Ball on Saturday, November 5, 2022, for a one-of-a-kind evening, featuring great food, dancing, a spectacular auction, and much more. With your support, the American Cancer Society saves lives by helping people stay well and get well, by finding cures, and by fighting back against cancer.
Warrior Walk Lakeland
The Polk County Veteran’s Council and the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps hold a yearly Warrior Walk around beautiful Lake Hollingsworth in Lakeland to remember our U.S. Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, and Marines from Florida who have been killed in action while serving during Operation Iraqi Freedom or Operation Enduring Freedom.
This was a week – wasn’t it?
This was a week, wasn’t it? Many of us probably feel like this lineman from Riviera Utilities, Alabama who undoubtedly was exhausted from working endless 16+ hour days to help restore the power to the Lakeland Electric customers. A huge shout out again to the Lakeland Electric linemen and...
http://www.lakelandgazette.info
