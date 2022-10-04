Read full article on original website
Related
WJCL
Georgia woman experiencing mental health episode in jail loses eye after Taser injury
BUTTS COUNTY, Georgia (WANF) -- A woman being held in a Georgia jail is now blind in her right eye after being tased. The deputy responsible for it, isn’t facing criminal charges, because police allege Ashanti Walls lunged at them. Walls’ attorney, however, is arguing his client’s mental health...
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Two South Georgia men arrested in Monroe County on charges of trafficking meth
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two south Georgia men are in jail in Monroe County on drug charges. In a post on Facebook, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says one of their deputies stopped a 2022 Chevrolet Camaro just before 4 p.m. Monday. When the deputy approached the car, he could smell the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. After talking with both men in the car, they admitted to smoking weed earlier in the day. After searching the car, the deputy found around 11 pounds of methamphetamine.
Ga. man charged in shooting that killed his step-father, police say
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man is now facing charges after his step-father was shot and died, according to Floyd County police. Officers say that 31-year-old Rocky James Fair and his step-father, 55-year-old Raymond Gene Johnson Jr. got into a heated argument last month. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Government Technology
Georgia Health-Care Company Breach Impacts 54K Inmates
(TNS) — A Forsyth County company that provides healthcare for people inside correctional facilities nationwide was the target of a recent data breach, leaving tens of thousands of incarcerated people at risk of having their identities stolen. CorrectHealth reported the breach and notified the 54,000 affected inmates in late...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia gynecologist and pharmacist plead guilty to operating a ‘pill mill’ network
Anthony Mills, a former Atlanta gynecologist, and Raphael Ogunsusi, a licensed pharmacist who owned two pharmacies, have pleaded guilty for their roles in operating an Atlanta-area “pill mill” network that supplied addicts and drug dealers with large amounts of dangerous prescription drugs through illegal prescribing and dispensing. “Mills...
Gov. Kemp honors college student killed in equestrian accident for bravery
CHATSWORTH, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp honored a Georgia college student this week who died in an accident at an equestrian event in North Georgia for her bravery. Breanna Chadwick, 20, died at the horse-riding event in Chatsworth on July 7 after an out-of-control horse plowed into a gate where spectators were standing.
beckersasc.com
Georgia physician, pharmacist plead guilty to pill mill operation
Atlanta-based former gynecologist Anthony Mills and pharmacist Raphael Ogunsusi have pleaded guilty for their roles in operating a "pill mill" network, the U.S. Justice Department said Oct. 4. Since at least October 2018, Mr. Mills, 56, operated a "pill mill" out of his residence. He issued prescriptions for controlled substances,...
Red and Black
OPINION: Stacey Abrams has failed to adapt to a new era of Georgia politics
Recently, very few things in Georgia politics have stayed the same. But throughout all of the state’s political earthquakes, one thing has stayed constant: Georgia voters almost never ticket-split, or vote for candidates from different parties on the same ballot. Outside of a few cases, if voters in Georgia...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mother, 2 children identified as victims of fiery crash on Georgia highway
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fiery traffic accident that left a mother and her two children dead. BCSO said at 2 p.m. on Sunday that a black Chevrolet SUV was going southbound on I-475 just past the Thomaston Road bridge when it went off the roadway and hit a tree.
Family laments death of Byron man shot, killed by roommate
BYRON, Ga. — A Byron man appeared in court Monday as a judge formally charged him in the murder of his roommate. "I couldn't imagine anything so bad for childhood friends, for this to come to this,” Chief Wesley Cannon said. Byron Police say the end of a...
41nbc.com
Warner Robins mayor details decision of selecting short-term police chief
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — Wayne Fisher is now taking on the role of short-term interim police chief of the Warner Robins Police Department. We asked Warner Robins Mayor LaRhonda Patrick why she decided to name it a short-term position. “We were getting feedback from the individuals that are at...
'Worst wreck I've ever seen': Bibb coroner talks investigation, process of locating family in I-475 deadly crash
MACON, Ga. — A mother and her two kids are dead after a fiery crash on I-475 in Macon Sunday. Coroner Leon Jones says his office was able to confirm the identity of the victims and notify their family Monday. Jones says the family of three was from Jacksonville,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
accesswdun.com
GBI charges Cornelia man with Sunday shooting in Mt. Airy
A 19-year-old Cornelia man is charged with aggravated assault for allegedly shooting another man early Sunday. Giovanni Lara Ramirez was arrested by the GBI, charged with shooting 20-year-old Elias Jimenez just after 3 a.m. Sunday at a home on Morning Glory Drive in Mt. Airy. Jimenez, who suffered a non-life-threatening...
Primitive Weapons Deer Hunting season in Georgia starts Oct. 15
Do you hunt? Will you take advantage of the upcoming week-long primitive weapons deer hunting season opening Saturday, Oct. 15?. Last year, more than 5,000 deer were harvested by nearly 25,000 hunters, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division. “Primitive weapons season is a great...
Gov. Brian Kemp, Stacey Abrams exchange words on AMC closure, healthcare at town hall
ATLANTA — Georgia governor’s race is heating up. On Tuesday night, a back-and war of words between Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp ensued at a special town hall at Clark Atlanta University. The town hall aimed to get young black voters to the polls.
‘We do:’ Ga. deputy answers call of duty after groom gets into accident on the way to his wedding
WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — On most wedding days, it’s usually the bride and groom saying, “I do,” but when a local sheriff’s office was asked if it could get a groom to his wedding on time, the department answered, “We do.”. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Investigators searching for 15-year-old girl who vanished Friday
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are asking for your help finding a missing teenage girl. Zaniyak Brathwaite, 15, was last seen Friday, September 30 in the Northside Drive area of Spalding County. Zaniyak is described as 5 feet 1 inch, 120 pounds...
41nbc.com
Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigating shots fired near Pierce Avenue
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is reporting an incident of shots fired near the interstate in the Pierce Avenue area. According to an operator with BCSO, multiple calls came into the sheriff’s office around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, concerning shots fired. Officers are investigating the scene currently. No injuries have been reported so far.
41nbc.com
Single vehicle accident in Monroe County leaves man dead
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A single vehicle accident in Monroe County left a man dead Wednesday morning. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a single vehicle accident at GA 87 mile marker 3 around 7:43 a.m. to find that a Nisan Frontier had struck a tree. The release from MCSO says the Driver, 53-year-old Michael Frank Adams of Gray, left the roadway on the west side, over corrected, and struck a tree on the east side of GA 87.
WALB 10
Phoebe warns south Georgia about rising RSV cases
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, is a virus that can wreak havoc on a baby’s or child’s respiratory system. It causes wheezing, fever, and congestion. And as RSV Awareness month begins, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital says they are seeing an uptick in cases. The...
Comments / 0